Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The richest person in Sioux Falls wants to give his billion dollar fortune away
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
Can You Legally Keep An Arrowhead You Find In Iowa?
Normally when I hear the word hunting, I picture someone out in the wilderness trying to track down some type of game to kill and take home to eat. According to Google, hunting is defined as "the activity of hunting wild animals or game, especially for food or sport." When...
2 Towns in Colorado Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Colorado, you should add the following towns to your list.
KFYR-TV
How electric vehicles handle the North Dakota cold
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Projections for electric vehicles estimate that 43% of cars on the road in the United States will be electric by 2030, according to Bloomberg. The biggest question about electric vehicles in North Dakota is how they’ll handle the North Dakota cold. There’s plenty of cold in place right now and more on the way this week.
Two Minnesota Towns Are Among the Most Magical in the U.S.
Few states do winter better than we do, and now two Minnesota cities here have just been named to the list of the Most Magical Winter Wonderland Towns in the U.S. Perhaps it's the influence of our Nordic heritage, but as I said earlier, when it comes to winter, there are few places that do it better than we do here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen and Snow-Covered) Lakes, right?
Minneapolis residents left fuming, and freezing, after Xcel Energy cut power for hours on frigid day
MINNEAPOLIS – Hundreds of south Minneapolis residents hunkered down without heat for nearly eight hours Wednesday after their power was turned off – on purpose.The Cannons are just two of more than 600 people who were left in the cold. Gerald Cannon says he and his wife were told their power would be off for three hours, starting at 10 a.m. But instead, it went off an hour early."When we called Xcel, they said that it would be on at one o'clock. We sat around, waited. One o'clock came. No electricity," he said. "But we kept getting the runaround from...
Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for the Twin Cities Metro and Southern United States Severe Weather Outbreak
Latest winter weather advisories and warnings across Minnesota and WisconsinPhoto byNational Weather Service Twin Cities. 8:30 PM UPDATE, Monday, November 28th - The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has upgraded the Winter Weather Advisory across the Twin Cities Metro to a Winter Storm Warning from 5 AM to 6 PM CST on Tuesday for 4-7” of snow. The Winter Storm Warning is in place for the following counties: Hennepin, Ramsey, Washington, Carver, Scott, Dakota, Polk, Barron, and St. Croix.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Wisconsin
The official coldest recorded temperature in Wisconsin was -55 degrees Fahrenheit in the Village of Couderay. According to a compilation of 30-year averages by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Eau Claire is the coldest place in Wisconson. It has an average low temperature of 11.9 degrees Fahrenheit. Green...
This City in Minnesota Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Minnesota was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Iowa Attorney General orders bank to refund Iowans illegal interest rates
(The Center Square) – A settlement brokered by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and the Iowa Division of Banking will require a bank to refund money to Iowans who were charged illegal interest rates. The state said in the assurance of discontinuance that between March 1, 2020, and April...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer express continued security concerns over Fufeng's Grand Forks corn mill project
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer continue to express concerns over a Chinese company's plan to build a corn processing plant in Grand Forks. The senators provided written statements to WDAY News First, after the Council on Foreign Investment in the United States announced they were no longer reviewing the project, saying the land purchase for the project is not a "covered transaction" under federal law.
Minneapolis Federal Building to be renamed in honor of Paul Wellstone
WASHINGTON D.C. – The Federal Building in downtown Minneapolis will soon be renamed to honor Minnesota Democratic Sen. Paul Wellstone, who was killed in a plane crash 20 years ago.A bi-partisan bill authored by both of Minnesota's Democratic senators – Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith – along with Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, will change the building's name to the "Paul D. Wellstone Federal Building." The bill was passed unanimously in the U.S. Senate, and it now heads to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law."I can't think of a better tribute to Paul's legacy of service than...
Minnesota to Legalize Cannabis by May, Governor Tim Walz Predicts
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. Governor Tim Walz says he expects Minnesota to legalize marijuana by May.
Door County Granary, Sister Bay fire department set to benefit from federal spending bill
WASHINGTON - Two Door County projects are set to benefit next year following the passing of the $1.7 trillion spending bill by Congress. The Sturgeon Bay Historical Society will receive $3.3 million for an agricultural museum and community gathering space at the Door County Granary, along Sturgeon Bay's waterfront, while the volunteer Sister Bay & Liberty Grove Fire Department will get $900,000 for new fire apparatus.
Almost all southwestern Minnesota roads closed due to whiteout conditions
Just after 1 PM on Friday, December 23, 2022, the Minnesota Department of Transportation issued a statement saying they would once again close I-90 from Albert Lee to the South Dakota border at 2 PM Friday for the extremely hazardous travel conditions that are ongoing across the region.
natureworldnews.com
Major Winter Storm Might Bring Blizzard, Heavy Snow, Howling Winds in Upper Midwest
A major winter storm, possibly a blizzard, is forecast for the Upper Midwest of the United States. It may also bring with it heavy snow and howling winds. The storm will spread heavy snow and strong winds into the northern Plains and Upper Midwest starting late Monday or early Tuesday after dumping feet of snow across the western mountains this weekend. It may also linger over some areas of those regions into the next midweek.
Rep. Axne Secures $23,770,522 for 15 Community Projects in Iowa’s Third Congressional District: Griswold Child Development Center to receive $1 million
(Washington, D.C.) Today, Rep. Cindy Axne announced that $23,770,522 that will go toward 15 community projects in Iowa’s Third Congressional District was included in the government spending bill passed by the U.S. House of Representatives. This bill also passed the Senate and is awaiting President Joe Biden’s signature.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Minnesota
Minnesota can be considered the country’s snowiest state. Many of its cities get the highest annual average snowfall overall. This year, Hermantown, in particular, has gotten an average of 84 inches of snow! Although the average for the top three snowiest cities in Minnesota is quite close—roughly 71 inches for Duluth and 69 inches for International Falls—the city of Hermantown has out-snowed them all! In fact, Hermantown got a huge 26.5 inches of snow during the most recent snowstorm in 2022. Although it may be cold and wintery there, the city alone has a fascinating history and current events that take place. Let’s discover more about the wintery city of Hermantown!
fergusnow.com
Bill Honoring Fallen Perham Minnesota National Guardsman on its Way to the White House for Signing
(KNSI) — A bill to name post offices in Minnesota after three national guardsmen killed in a helicopter crash near St. Cloud has now made it through both houses of Congress. The Senate passed a bill this week to remember the lives of Chief Warrant Officer Charles Nord of Perham, Chief Warrant Officer James Rogers, and Warrant Officer Candidate Kort Plantenberg, who died on December 5th, 2019, when their helicopter experienced engine failure. The House of Representatives did so last week.
Top 5 political stories of 2022: Diversity wins big at the Minnesota Legislature.
Minnesotans elected the state’s first Black women to the state Senate, and the most diverse Legislature ever. Three Minneapolis City Council members were also sworn in using a Qur’an. The post Top 5 political stories of 2022: Diversity wins big at the Minnesota Legislature. appeared first on Sahan Journal.
Comments / 2