Fox 19
Man charged in shooting of wife and Tri-State sheriff’s deputy during bomb cyclone
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Authorities have identified the suspect who allegedly shot a Tri-State sheriff’s deputy and a civilian on Friday. Gregory Guilfoyle, 31, of Brookville, allegedly shot his own wife and then took the woman’s young daughter out into the bomb cyclone/flash freeze that dropped temperatures a record 39 degrees in a matter of hours overnight into Friday morning.
Fox 19
OSP responded to report of Christmas night assault on at least 1 officer at prison in Lebanon
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - Investigators with the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the state prison in Lebanon on Christmas night after receiving a report of an assault on at least one correction officer, an OSP dispatcher confirms. The call from the Lebanon Correctional Institution at 3791 State Route 63...
Fox 19
Lebanon prison correction officers rushed to hospital after inmate assaults them Christmas Day
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - Two correction officers at a state prison in Warren County were taken to a hospital after they were assaulted by an inmate on Christmas Day, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. “There was an inmate-on-staff assault yesterday at the Lebanon Correctional Institution which...
Fox 19
1 to hospital from Winton Hills shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating an early morning shooting in Winton Hills. A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg on Gardenhill Lane around 4:40 a.m. Monday, police confirm. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to...
Nine indicted by Brown County grand jury
Nine individuals were indicted by a grand jury in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas on Dec. 15. Zachary H. Watson
WLWT 5
Police responding to Deshler Drive in Colerain Township for reports of an assault with injuries
CINCINNATI — Police responding to Deshler Drive in Colerain Township for reports of an assault with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Police responding to Queen City Avenue in Westwood for a reported assault with injuries
CINCINNATI — Police responding to Queen City Avenue in Westwood for a reported assault with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
‘Fully involved’ fire burns Warren Co. ‘family home’
FRANKLIN — Multiple crews responded to a “fully involved” house fire Monday overnight. Franklin, Clearcreek, and Middletown Fires responded to a mutual aid request to put out a residential fire in the 600 block of Spring Avenue at approximately 3:00 a.m., Franklin City Dispatch told News Center 7.
Fox 19
1 victim identified in double shooting in College Hill, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One of the two victims of a shooting in College Hill Thursday afternoon has been identified, Cincinnati police say. Officers say James Witherspoon, 32, was shot just after 1 p.m. near the intersection of West Galbraith and Daly roads. Members of the Cincinnati Fire Department tried to...
WLWT 5
Police responding to Buttercup Lane for reports of a person shot in Mount Airy
CINCINNATI — Police responding to Buttercup Lane for reports of a person shot in Mount Airy. According to officials, one person has sustained non life-threatening injuries in the shooting. Police say that the person shot was a juvenile. The exact age of the person is not known at this...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to reports of a crash with injuries on High Street in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding to reports of a crash with injuries on High Street in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
Four arrested on drug charges
Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer announce that a man and woman from Dayton, Ohio along with a man and woman from Portsmouth, Ohio were arrested on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 8:17 p.m. on...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Bethel-New Richmond Road in Bethel
BETHEL, Ohio — Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Bethel-New Richmond Road in Bethel. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WKRC
1 dead, 1 injured following College Hill shooting
COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in College Hill Thursday. Officers were called to the Sunoco gas station on Galbraith Road near Daly Road just after 1 p.m. They found two victims. One person, identified as James Witherspoon, 32, was pronounced dead at...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to a report of a structure fire on US 42 in Union
UNION, Ky. — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a structure fire at 10250 US 42 in Union. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Police: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in College Hill
CINCINNATI — A man is dead and a woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting in College Hill Thursday. It happened around 1 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Galbraith Road. Officers on scene found two shooting victims, a man and a woman. The man, later...
WLWT 5
Report of a structure fire on Glenway Ave in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Report of a structure fire on Glenway Ave in West Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Crews are responding to Union Township for reported wires down
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to Glen Este-Withamsville Road in Union Township for reported wires down. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
LCNB robbery suspect arrested, booked in Preble Co. Jail
The man suspected of robbing a bank in Lewisburg had his initial arraignment in court on Monday, almost three weeks after the incident occured. The suspect, Timothy James Arnold, 44, of Cincinnati, was formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court on two counts of robbery and one count of theft, according to a spokesperson with the Preble County Sheriff’s Department.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on I-75N at Mt. Zion exit in Boone County
FLORENCE, Ky. — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on I-75N at Mt. Zion exit in Boone County. Car into a ditch. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
