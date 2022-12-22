ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox 19

Man charged in shooting of wife and Tri-State sheriff’s deputy during bomb cyclone

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - Authorities have identified the suspect who allegedly shot a Tri-State sheriff’s deputy and a civilian on Friday. Gregory Guilfoyle, 31, of Brookville, allegedly shot his own wife and then took the woman’s young daughter out into the bomb cyclone/flash freeze that dropped temperatures a record 39 degrees in a matter of hours overnight into Friday morning.
BROOKVILLE, IN
Fox 19

1 to hospital from Winton Hills shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating an early morning shooting in Winton Hills. A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg on Gardenhill Lane around 4:40 a.m. Monday, police confirm. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

‘Fully involved’ fire burns Warren Co. ‘family home’

FRANKLIN — Multiple crews responded to a “fully involved” house fire Monday overnight. Franklin, Clearcreek, and Middletown Fires responded to a mutual aid request to put out a residential fire in the 600 block of Spring Avenue at approximately 3:00 a.m., Franklin City Dispatch told News Center 7.
FRANKLIN, OH
Fox 19

1 victim identified in double shooting in College Hill, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One of the two victims of a shooting in College Hill Thursday afternoon has been identified, Cincinnati police say. Officers say James Witherspoon, 32, was shot just after 1 p.m. near the intersection of West Galbraith and Daly roads. Members of the Cincinnati Fire Department tried to...
CINCINNATI, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Four arrested on drug charges

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer announce that a man and woman from Dayton, Ohio along with a man and woman from Portsmouth, Ohio were arrested on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 8:17 p.m. on...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WKRC

1 dead, 1 injured following College Hill shooting

COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in College Hill Thursday. Officers were called to the Sunoco gas station on Galbraith Road near Daly Road just after 1 p.m. They found two victims. One person, identified as James Witherspoon, 32, was pronounced dead at...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crews are responding to a report of a structure fire on US 42 in Union

UNION, Ky. — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a structure fire at 10250 US 42 in Union. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
UNION, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a structure fire on Glenway Ave in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Report of a structure fire on Glenway Ave in West Price Hill. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crews are responding to Union Township for reported wires down

CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to Glen Este-Withamsville Road in Union Township for reported wires down. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

LCNB robbery suspect arrested, booked in Preble Co. Jail

The man suspected of robbing a bank in Lewisburg had his initial arraignment in court on Monday, almost three weeks after the incident occured. The suspect, Timothy James Arnold, 44, of Cincinnati, was formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court on two counts of robbery and one count of theft, according to a spokesperson with the Preble County Sheriff’s Department.
LEWISBURG, OH

