Sustain and Serve program receives an extra $5M in state funds
Food banks and other nonprofits who work to feed the hungry take no holiday this time of year. Food insecurity is widespread in New Jersey, but the state is now making an additional investment in one program that is helping provide meals to the needy — allocating another $5 million to the Sustain and Serve program. Launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sustain and Serve provides nonprofits with grants to buy meals from restaurants and distribute them — at no cost — to those who are hungry. This new round of funding from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority will also give restaurants some much needed business.
New Jersey announces $10 million ‘cannabis equity’ grant for startup companies
Startup companies in New Jersey say the process of opening a cannabis business is challenging, especially in communities negatively impacted by the War on Drugs. Some feel left out because most weed retailers currently approved by the state are large corporations formed outside New Jersey. They also say it’s harder to secure funding and real estate sometimes due to the stigma around cannabis.
NJ receiving $6M to provide high-speed, affordable internet access
Help is on the way to ensure all New Jerseyans stay properly connected. The state is receiving more than $6 million to enable high-speed internet networks and develop digital skills training programs. The funding is made possible through the Biden administration’s Internet for All initiative, investing $65 billion to provide affordable, high-speed internet to every American.
NJ Leaders Extend Deadline for ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Benefit Program Until Jan. 31, 2023
When New Jersey Democrats included a new property tax benefit program in this year's budget, they said it would make the state more affordable for homeowners and renters, alike. Now some in Trenton say getting millions of people to apply for tax relief can be quite the challenge. From the...
New Jersey Minimum Wage to Increase By Another $1.13 An Hour Next Week
As reported earlier this year, the minimum wage in New Jersey will increase by $1.13 an hour to $14.13 per hour for most employees, effective January 1, 2023. Annual increases in the minimum wage are due to legislation signed by Governor Murphy in February 2019 that raises the wage floor to $15 per hour by 2024 for most employees.
Unity RD, The Nations Pioneer of Cannabis Franchise Awards Businessman License For Cannabis Business In New Jersey
Unity Rd. is a premier cannabis shop and the first cannabis franchise in the United States. They offer their partners the needed knowledge, support, and resources to compliantly and successfully operate a cannabis dispensary.
Many New Jersey residents getting a $500 payment or more from the state
woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you live in New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Did you know that Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents? This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate. There is also another program that I share about at the bottom that is paying out up to $1,500 to individuals.
‘Strangely Contaminated: The Loyalists of New Jersey’ Webinar Coming to NJ State Library
When we envision the Revolutionary War, we often get an image of ragtag American soldiers valiantly fighting against oppressive British forces. But what about the Americans, whose loyalties lay with the British? Although we don’t hear their stories often, a wide swath of the population supported the Crown throughout the American Revolution. Join the New Jersey State Library as they explore the lives of loyalists in the early days of the Garden State.
Family entertainment center to open its 2nd N.J. location
Launch Entertainment, an indoor family entertainment franchise, will add another New Jersey location to its portfolio. The entertainment concept is planning to open in Edison. However, the company has not announced an opening date or an exact address yet. “With the support from the Launch corporate team, we are looking...
Investigators: New Jersey Bus Company Operators Duped School Districts
Two brothers who run a school bus company in Paterson, N.J., were arrested after the state’s attorney general accused them of employing unqualified drivers – some with suspended licenses, arrest records, and criminal convictions – while misleading school districts about who was transporting their students. Shelim and...
Harbor Freight Tools to open another N.J. store
Popular tool retailer Harbor Freight Tools is planning to open a new store in New Jersey this winter. Harbor Fright Tools is readying to open at 1140 Hurffville Rd. in Deptford. The new Deptford store is expected to open this winter although an exact opening date has yet to be...
This Amazing Town Is Actually The Oldest In New Jersey
We have so much amazing history here in New Jersey and every once in a while it’s nice to step back and appreciate the great things around us, like the oldest town in all of the Garden State. Do you know which New Jersey town is the oldest? There...
Health Officer institutes new COVID-19 recommendations
Based on reporting by the state Department of Health for the week ending Dec. 23, Camden County has joined 18 other counties throughout New Jersey with a high community level for COVID-19. In addition, the state DOH has also reported that transmission of the virus, like the rest of New Jersey is high as well in the county.
These 5 NJ hospitals ranked among the country’s best for 2022
Five of the state's more than 70 hospitals have ranked among America's 250 Best Hospitals for 2022, as compiled by Healthgrades. The medical centers in Union, Morris, Monmouth, Bergen and Essex counties ranked among the top 5% in the nation for overall clinical excellence for the current year, based on analysis of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide.
New Jersey residents advised to destroy spotted lanternfly egg masses this winter
The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species native to China. The species was first discovered in the United States in 2014. Since then, they have invaded several northeastern and midwestern states. It typically sucks the nutrients from the plant it infects and can cause significant damage to crops and reduce yields.
$1.52
Social equity excise fee on every ounce of recreational marijuana starting Jan. 1, 2023. With the growing recreational marijuana market in New Jersey, dues and regulations are constantly changing. While medical marijuana doesn’t require a social equity excise fee, recreational cannabis does. Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, that fee is increasing from $1.10 to $1.52 per ounce of cannabis. It’s due on each usable ounce of recreational marijuana sold by Class 1 license holders — those who grow the marijuana.
Solar developers want more time to finish projects
Loss of subsidy means planned rooftop installations might be abandoned. New Jersey solar developers want state regulatory officials to give them more time to finish 199 projects that have been in the pipeline for more than a year. In a petition to the state Board of Public Utilities, 28 developers...
Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in New Jersey?
Make sure you're up to date with New Jersey's snow removal laws before the winter snow gets here. If you've been keeping up with the news, you've heard about the major Pre-Christmas storm hitting the country. Some parts of the US are getting buried under snow. While snow is on...
This Amish Bakery Has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of New Jersey
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. New Jersey carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Gloucester County, keep reading to learn more.
More ‘navigators’ help people apply for SNAP benefits
They’re part of a state initiative to give more help to applicants. Community advocates are applauding New Jersey’s initiative to provide more assistance to people applying to its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, otherwise known as SNAP. There are now “navigators” in all 21 counties who can help people seeking benefits to successfully complete the application process.
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.http://www.njspotlight.com
