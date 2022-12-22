Food banks and other nonprofits who work to feed the hungry take no holiday this time of year. Food insecurity is widespread in New Jersey, but the state is now making an additional investment in one program that is helping provide meals to the needy — allocating another $5 million to the Sustain and Serve program. Launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sustain and Serve provides nonprofits with grants to buy meals from restaurants and distribute them — at no cost — to those who are hungry. This new round of funding from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority will also give restaurants some much needed business.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO