ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 1

Related
NJ Spotlight

Sustain and Serve program receives an extra $5M in state funds

Food banks and other nonprofits who work to feed the hungry take no holiday this time of year. Food insecurity is widespread in New Jersey, but the state is now making an additional investment in one program that is helping provide meals to the needy — allocating another $5 million to the Sustain and Serve program. Launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sustain and Serve provides nonprofits with grants to buy meals from restaurants and distribute them — at no cost — to those who are hungry. This new round of funding from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority will also give restaurants some much needed business.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WHYY

New Jersey announces $10 million ‘cannabis equity’ grant for startup companies

Startup companies in New Jersey say the process of opening a cannabis business is challenging, especially in communities negatively impacted by the War on Drugs. Some feel left out because most weed retailers currently approved by the state are large corporations formed outside New Jersey. They also say it’s harder to secure funding and real estate sometimes due to the stigma around cannabis.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

NJ receiving $6M to provide high-speed, affordable internet access

Help is on the way to ensure all New Jerseyans stay properly connected. The state is receiving more than $6 million to enable high-speed internet networks and develop digital skills training programs. The funding is made possible through the Biden administration’s Internet for All initiative, investing $65 billion to provide affordable, high-speed internet to every American.
thelakewoodscoop.com

New Jersey Minimum Wage to Increase By Another $1.13 An Hour Next Week

As reported earlier this year, the minimum wage in New Jersey will increase by $1.13 an hour to $14.13 per hour for most employees, effective January 1, 2023. Annual increases in the minimum wage are due to legislation signed by Governor Murphy in February 2019 that raises the wage floor to $15 per hour by 2024 for most employees.
NEW JERSEY STATE
R.A. Heim

Many New Jersey residents getting a $500 payment or more from the state

woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you live in New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Did you know that Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents? This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate. There is also another program that I share about at the bottom that is paying out up to $1,500 to individuals.
trentondaily.com

‘Strangely Contaminated: The Loyalists of New Jersey’ Webinar Coming to NJ State Library

When we envision the Revolutionary War, we often get an image of ragtag American soldiers valiantly fighting against oppressive British forces. But what about the Americans, whose loyalties lay with the British? Although we don’t hear their stories often, a wide swath of the population supported the Crown throughout the American Revolution. Join the New Jersey State Library as they explore the lives of loyalists in the early days of the Garden State.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Family entertainment center to open its 2nd N.J. location

Launch Entertainment, an indoor family entertainment franchise, will add another New Jersey location to its portfolio. The entertainment concept is planning to open in Edison. However, the company has not announced an opening date or an exact address yet. “With the support from the Launch corporate team, we are looking...
EDISON, NJ
schoolbusfleet.com

Investigators: New Jersey Bus Company Operators Duped School Districts

Two brothers who run a school bus company in Paterson, N.J., were arrested after the state’s attorney general accused them of employing unqualified drivers – some with suspended licenses, arrest records, and criminal convictions – while misleading school districts about who was transporting their students. Shelim and...
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Harbor Freight Tools to open another N.J. store

Popular tool retailer Harbor Freight Tools is planning to open a new store in New Jersey this winter. Harbor Fright Tools is readying to open at 1140 Hurffville Rd. in Deptford. The new Deptford store is expected to open this winter although an exact opening date has yet to be...
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Rock 104.1

These 5 NJ hospitals ranked among the country’s best for 2022

Five of the state's more than 70 hospitals have ranked among America's 250 Best Hospitals for 2022, as compiled by Healthgrades. The medical centers in Union, Morris, Monmouth, Bergen and Essex counties ranked among the top 5% in the nation for overall clinical excellence for the current year, based on analysis of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ Spotlight

$1.52

Social equity excise fee on every ounce of recreational marijuana starting Jan. 1, 2023. With the growing recreational marijuana market in New Jersey, dues and regulations are constantly changing. While medical marijuana doesn’t require a social equity excise fee, recreational cannabis does. Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, that fee is increasing from $1.10 to $1.52 per ounce of cannabis. It’s due on each usable ounce of recreational marijuana sold by Class 1 license holders — those who grow the marijuana.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

Solar developers want more time to finish projects

Loss of subsidy means planned rooftop installations might be abandoned. New Jersey solar developers want state regulatory officials to give them more time to finish 199 projects that have been in the pipeline for more than a year. In a petition to the state Board of Public Utilities, 28 developers...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Spotlight

More ‘navigators’ help people apply for SNAP benefits

They’re part of a state initiative to give more help to applicants. Community advocates are applauding New Jersey’s initiative to provide more assistance to people applying to its Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, otherwise known as SNAP. There are now “navigators” in all 21 counties who can help people seeking benefits to successfully complete the application process.
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
416K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy