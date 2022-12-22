Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Killed in Weatherford After Firing at Officers: Police
The Texas Rangers are investigating a shooting in Weatherford that left a man dead after a police pursuit on Christmas Eve. On Dec. 24 around 8 a.m., Weatherford police were called to a report of a stolen vehicle out of Georgia. Responding officers located the vehicle and a pursuit ensued.
Grand Prairie man shoots & kills maintenance worker he mistook for burglar
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after a maintenance worker was allegedly shot and killed on Christmas Eve by another person who mistook him for a burglar.On Dec. 24, 2022 at about 6:00 p.m., Grand Prairie police officers responded to reports about a shooting at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Alouette Dr.When they arrived, they found Cesar Montelongo, 53, lying on a resident's balcony with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital but did not survive his injuries.Detectives believe that Montelongo was checking balconies for frozen and broken waterlines after several pipes had burst earlier when the resident mistook him for a burglar trying to break into his unit. The resident allegedly grabbed his gun and shot Montelongo through a window.The resident remained at the scene and is reported to be cooperating with police. According to a GoFundMe page set up by his family, Montelongo was killed just a day before his 29th anniversary. He is survived by his wife and their five sons. No arrests have been made, but the case will be referred to a grand jury for review.The investigation is ongoing.
Texas man dressed as woman arrested for allegedly photographing women in bathroom, brandishing pepper ball gun
Texas police officers arrested a man on Christmas Eve after he allegedly took photos of women under a stall in a mall bathroom while dressed as a woman.
Little Elm man under indictment for theft of more than $200K worth of cargo
39-year old Dameion Calhoun is under indictment for numerous offenses, but three of them have eye-popping accusations. In each case, Calhoun is accused of the theft of more than 200-thousand dollars worth of cargo.
Maintenance worker killed at Grand Prairie apartment complex after resident believed he was being burglarized, police say
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — An investigation is underway after a maintenance worker was fatally shot while checking on waterlines at an apartment complex in Grand Prairie on Saturday evening, police said. Officers responded to a shooting call around 6 p.m. at the Clayton Pointe Apartments along the 2900 block...
Man with a gun arrested after chasing woman at Hulen Mall
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Christmas Eve shoppers at Hulen Mall got a scare on Saturday afternoon when, allegedly, a man with a gun began chasing a woman, causing the mall to lock down for a brief period. Police said that on Dec. 24, 2022, at around 4:00 p.m., reports came in about a possible shooter at Hulen Mall. The mall went into lockdown, which has since been lifted.Officers responded to the scene and found that there were no shooting victims, but several witnesses told them that they saw a man with a gun chasing a woman.The man then left the mall and walked about a block away before he was detained by police.The incident is being investigated as a domestic violence situation.
Judge Overstepped but Texas Seven Jail Escapee Still Needs Fresh Trial, Say Prosecutors
Randy Halprin’s Dallas County capital murder conviction and death sentence for the shooting of an Irving police officer should be overturned, according to prosecutors, a trial court judge, and his attorneys. Halprin escaped from the Texas Seven jail and is one of them. Prosecutors. Prosecutors contend that the state...
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reports
Missing 22-year-old Student Tanner Hoang --Photo byCBS News. This is such sad news, according to news reports, a 22-year-old student missing from Texas A&M University, Tanner Hoang’s body may have been found. Authorities say that they recovered a body from the water near the trail where Hoang’s car had been found.
Trinity Noland arrested on theft charges
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who recently agreed to a plea of manslaughter in the 2018 shooting death of a Lawton man is back in jail, this time on theft charges. Trinity Noland is in the Wichita County Jail on charges of theft less than $2,500, enhanced with two or more previous convictions and […]
Three Local Officers Fired
The Fort Worth Police Department announced Wednesday that three officers were fired following administrative investigations. These terminations, according to WFAA, were separate incidents and all occurred last week. The alleged incidents involved a breach of computer security, burglary, and assault. “The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a...
FBI rescues 26 migrants being held captive in Fort Worth
The FBI has rescued dozens of migrants from Honduras being held captive in Fort Worth. Garcia says all victims are doing well, although two had to be treated at a hospital.
Fatal crash shuts down I-35W in south Fort Worth, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — A fatal crash had Interstate 35W shut down in south Fort Worth early Monday morning, police said. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway at Garden Acres Drive. All northbound lanes were blocked as crews worked to clean up the crash.
Baby Jesus stolen from manger in city's nativity scene - then returned
Just a few days after the baby Jesus disappeared from a nativity scene in Texas, the statue has been returned. And a few days ahead of his birthday to boot.
Three Fort Worth homes damaged in weekend fire
Fort Worth Investigators are still combing through the rubble left by a fire on Christmas Eve morning. Firefighters were called to a northside home on North Houston Street, a few blocks from Meacham Airport.
FBI raids Fort Worth home and finds 21 victims of human trafficking
FORT WORTH, Texas — A house in the 1800 block of Miller Avenue in Fort Worth is at the center of a federal investigation into human trafficking. The FBI’s SWAT team raided the home Wednesday night and found 21 people inside, along with two suspects. The two suspects...
Aaron Dean to Begin Serving Sentence
Former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean has been transferred to the James “Jay” H. Byrd Unit in Huntsville, where he will undergo diagnostics before being transferred to a permanent facility. Dean was convicted of manslaughter last week for shooting Atatiana Jefferson while investigating a non-emergency call at...
Man found unconscious in Fort Worth dies; extreme cold may be a factor
A man has died in Fort Worth from what may have been exposure to the cold. The temperature was about 19 degrees when the victim was found.
Feds blame Frisco contractor for deadly job-site accident in McKinney over the summer
Federal job safety regulators are blaming a Frisco contractor for a deadly job-site accident in McKinney over the summer. Two men were in a trench when it collapsed on them and one of them died.
