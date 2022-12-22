ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wise County, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Killed in Weatherford After Firing at Officers: Police

The Texas Rangers are investigating a shooting in Weatherford that left a man dead after a police pursuit on Christmas Eve. On Dec. 24 around 8 a.m., Weatherford police were called to a report of a stolen vehicle out of Georgia. Responding officers located the vehicle and a pursuit ensued.
WEATHERFORD, TX
CBS DFW

Grand Prairie man shoots & kills maintenance worker he mistook for burglar

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after a maintenance worker was allegedly shot and killed on Christmas Eve by another person who mistook him for a burglar.On Dec. 24, 2022 at about 6:00 p.m., Grand Prairie police officers responded to reports about a shooting at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Alouette Dr.When they arrived, they found Cesar Montelongo, 53, lying on a resident's balcony with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital but did not survive his injuries.Detectives believe that Montelongo was checking balconies for frozen and broken waterlines after several pipes had burst earlier when the resident mistook him for a burglar trying to break into his unit. The resident allegedly grabbed his gun and shot Montelongo through a window.The resident remained at the scene and is reported to be cooperating with police. According to a GoFundMe page set up by his family, Montelongo was killed just a day before his 29th anniversary. He is survived by his wife and their five sons. No arrests have been made, but the case will be referred to a grand jury for review.The investigation is ongoing.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
CBS DFW

Man with a gun arrested after chasing woman at Hulen Mall

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Christmas Eve shoppers at Hulen Mall got a scare on Saturday afternoon when, allegedly, a man with a gun began chasing a woman, causing the mall to lock down for a brief period. Police said that on Dec. 24, 2022, at around 4:00 p.m., reports came in about a possible shooter at Hulen Mall. The mall went into lockdown, which has since been lifted.Officers responded to the scene and found that there were no shooting victims, but several witnesses told them that they saw a man with a gun chasing a woman.The man then left the mall and walked about a block away before he was detained by police.The incident is being investigated as a domestic violence situation.
FORT WORTH, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Trinity Noland arrested on theft charges

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who recently agreed to a plea of manslaughter in the 2018 shooting death of a Lawton man is back in jail, this time on theft charges. Trinity Noland is in the Wichita County Jail on charges of theft less than $2,500, enhanced with two or more previous convictions and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Three Local Officers Fired

The Fort Worth Police Department announced Wednesday that three officers were fired following administrative investigations. These terminations, according to WFAA, were separate incidents and all occurred last week. The alleged incidents involved a breach of computer security, burglary, and assault. “The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Fatal crash shuts down I-35W in south Fort Worth, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — A fatal crash had Interstate 35W shut down in south Fort Worth early Monday morning, police said. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway at Garden Acres Drive. All northbound lanes were blocked as crews worked to clean up the crash.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Aaron Dean to Begin Serving Sentence

Former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean has been transferred to the James “Jay” H. Byrd Unit in Huntsville, where he will undergo diagnostics before being transferred to a permanent facility. Dean was convicted of manslaughter last week for shooting Atatiana Jefferson while investigating a non-emergency call at...
FORT WORTH, TX

