Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
China adds billions to its 2021 GDP estimate, but its economy is facing a big test this year
China's gross domestic product (GDP) for 2021 was over half a trillion yuan more than initially calculated, official data revealed Tuesday. The update comes at a time the world's second-largest economy faces severe strain from an unprecedented wave of Covid infections sweeping the country. The new data from China's National...
Albany Herald
Americans spent like crazy during the holidays because of high inflation
Americans upped their spending during this year's holiday season, as inflation forced consumers to shell out more for retail goods and dining experiences. US retail sales increased 7.6% during the period of November 1 to December 24, compared to the same time last year, according to the Mastercard Spending Pulse, released Monday. The index tracks in-store and online retail sales, excluding automotive sales, across all forms of payment and is not adjusted for inflation.
Comments / 0