Norman, OK

ABC7 Chicago

Bears won't shut down QB Justin Fields for final two games

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Chicago Bears will not shut down quarterback Justin Fields for the team's final two games against Detroit and Minnesota, according to coach Matt Eberflus. "Absolutely not," Eberflus said Monday when asked whether the two injuries Fields sustained against Buffalo would put his availability in question.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

NFL Week 16 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game

Welcome to Week 16of the 2022 NFL season and a holiday weekend of football. There was a full slate of games on Saturday, with three more on Sunday. On Thursday, the Jacksonville Jaguars continued their quest for the AFC South title by beating the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
TENNESSEE STATE
ABC7 Chicago

Houston takes on Chicago on 5-game slide

Houston Rockets (9-23, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (14-18, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Houston aims to end its five-game slide with a win over Chicago. The Bulls have gone 7-7 in home games. Chicago is 2/3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC7 Chicago

Top Christmas Day sports moments from NBA, NFL, NHL, more

Christmas Day is all about making memories with family and friends, but there have also been plenty of notable Dec. 25 moments in the world of sports over the years. We take a look back at some of the greatest milestones, comebacks, matchups and victories to happen on the holiday. Who knows what sports presents Santa might have in store for us this year?

