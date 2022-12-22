ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas night fire damages Moorhead townhome, displaces family

MOORHEAD (KFGO) – Fire damaged a Moorhead home Christmas night. Crews responded shortly after 8 p.m. to the Belsley Townhomes. A fire department spokesman said the fire started in the attic of one townhouse. Crews spent some time getting the fire out and checking for hot spots. The unit...
MOORHEAD, MN

