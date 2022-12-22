ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worker rescued after being trapped in grain silo

By Staff report
The News-Messenger
 4 days ago
OAK HARBOR - A worker trapped in a grain silo at the Luckey Farmers facility on North Locust Street Thursday morning was rescued by first responders less than a half hour after crews were dispatched to the scene.

The call to Portage Fire District and Mid County EMS came at 9:24 a.m. Thursday reporting that a worker was stuck in grain inside the silo, according to a post on the fire district's Facebook site. EMS crews were first to arrive and reported to the fire district that the worker was trapped up to his chest in grain but was conscious, alert, and not complaining of any injuries.

Because the silo presented a confined space scenario, it required specialized rescue and PFD said in the post that it immediately requested additional resources from the Lindsey Volunteer Fire Department and Northwest Ohio Urban Search and Rescue, which is staffed and equipped by Toledo Fire & Rescue.

The Oak Harbor Police Department dispatcher also sent the Village of Oak Harbor's Public Works crew to the scene with a vacuum truck.

Portage Fire District said first responders put plywood in place and used several sections of grain rescue tube. The trapped worker was secluded from the rest of the grain in the silo and the vacuum then removed the grain from around the worker.

"In less than a half hour from dispatch, the victim was freed," PFD said in its Facebook post.

Crews then lifted the man through an access hatch to a stretcher and transferred him to the care of EMS. The worker was not identified in the PFD post.

Portage Fire District said it had received a grain rescue tube just this year for such situations and will continue to train internally and with the district's partners to be ready in case of any future silo rescues.

Dashcam video of the incident is available online at youtube.com/watch?v=Q3yzpGCoze8.

The News-Messenger

