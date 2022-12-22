ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CW33

How long will North Texas see below-freezing temperatures?

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you haven’t heard, it’s going to be cold in North Texas before the holiday weekend, but just how long will the region see below-freezing temperatures?. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports a cold front will be moving into the region and dropping temperatures below-freezing Thursday. This weather could damage unprotected/exposed outdoor pipes due to the below-freezing temps.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Winter weather causes power outages, leaving North Texans in the dark

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The high winds and extremely cold temperatures leading to thousands of power outages across North Texas today.Locally, the majority being seen in Dallas and Collin Counties. Homeowners say it's been a pain. "I'm in the dark," Roque Garcia said. "It's the whole neighborhood." The Princeton resident is using battery operated lights and keeping warm by the fire."It is very frustrating because we pay our electric bills to Oncor and all day it's been going in and out," he said. Leo Sanchez, in Rowlett, is experiencing the same thing. "Every seven, three minutes, ten minutes," he said. Heading into today, he already...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Firefighters battle 3 separate fires across DFW as arctic blast hits area

DALLAS — The snow and below-freezing temperatures brought by the arctic front haven't stopped fires from happening around Dallas-Fort Worth Thursday morning. Firefighters around the metroplex have responded to three separate fires since this morning, an apartment fire and a house fire in Fort Worth, and a house fire in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
keranews.org

Where to celebrate New Year's Eve and Kwanzaa and take one last look at holiday lights in North Texas

Here it is, hot off the presses -- WEEK SEVEN of the Holiday Guide!. In our final installment, we'll highlight some of the fabulous light displays in our area. I always like to point out that the week after Christmas is a great time to take in holiday light experiences. The crowds have thinned out and instead of feeling compelled to rush, you can relax and enjoy the beauty of the displays.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Freezing temps arriving in Texas tomorrow raise concerns about losing power

MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Clint Cash spent Wednesday evening at stores in McKinney loading up on water and fuel. "I don't want it to happen again. But again, I watched the weather a lot so that I try to prepare," he says. "I'm not looking forward to it. I do not like any temperatures below 80 degrees."What he's hoping won't happen again is a repeat of February 2021.Cash lives in the Collin County town of Nevada. He suffered through last year's historic cold spell because the power was cut off for more than 4 days due to overwhelming demand across the state. He spent...
MCKINNEY, TX
CBS News

First Alert Weather: Live updates for Thursday, Dec. 22

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Today and Friday are First Alert Weather Days due to the dangerously cold weather headed our way. North Texas is currently under a wind chill advisory & a wind advisory. Temperatures will drop significantly this morning around 9 or 10 a.m. Late this morning into...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth man dies, 22 others hospitalized as arctic blast hits North Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas - The arctic blast that has settled into North Texas has officially turned deadly. MedStar emergency response workers were out responding to calls all day Thursday as temperatures continued to drop. Emergency officials said a man was found unresponsive after exposure to sub-freezing temperatures behind a McDonald’s...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Arctic blast timeline

Dangerously cold temperatures are coming to North Texas later this week with freezing temperatures and sub-zero wind chill. Thursday morning will be cool, but nothing compared to what we expect to see later in the week. You will likely wake up to temperatures in the 40s, but don't let that...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Shooting – 9770 Forest Lane

On December 23, 2022, at approximately 8:25 PM, officers responded to a shooting call at 9770 Forest Lane. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue with a non-life-threatening injury. Two...
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

DFW Burger Chain Plans to Expand Locally and Nationally

A Plano-based burger chain just announced it plans on expanding to Fort Worth and beyond. The playfully named Mooyah Burger, Fries & Shakes is gearing up to open several locations in Cowtown and nationwide, according to the Fort Worth Report. This announcement comes a mere month after this locally owned...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Tanner Hoang: Missing A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday.According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found deceased near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. The cause of death has not been released, but police do not suspect foul play.Tanner, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX. Tanner's family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he...
AUSTIN, TX
Narcity USA

A McDonald’s In Texas Replaced People With Robots & Now Minimum Wage Is In Question

Good customer service is something most people care about when visiting a restaurant. But what happens if your food is handed to you by a machine?. A new McDonald’s location in Texas looks very different than any other Golden Arches restaurant you’ve ever been to. This innovative spot has automated customer service, and human employees have been replaced with robots.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fatal Crash Shuts Down Eastbound Lanes of Interstate 30 in Downtown Dallas

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 30 near downtown Dallas were closed for several hours Thursday due to a fatal crash. According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, a major crash took place at about 7 a.m. along I-30 underneath Interstate 45 involving two vehicles and a flatbed trailer carrying concrete.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy