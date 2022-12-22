Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Southwest Flight Cancellations Leave Travelers Stranded at Love FieldLarry LeaseDallas, TX
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in Fort WorthBryan DijkhuizenFort Worth, TX
This McDonald's in Fort Worth is causing controversyAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Futuristic Non-Human Service at First Ever Automated McDonald's in TexasMonica Leigh FrenchFort Worth, TX
Related
Three Fort Worth homes damaged in weekend fire
Fort Worth Investigators are still combing through the rubble left by a fire on Christmas Eve morning. Firefighters were called to a northside home on North Houston Street, a few blocks from Meacham Airport.
'The holidays are becoming a nightmare' | North Texas homeowners stuck in cold houses due to low gas pressure
ARLINGTON, Texas — Brothers Khurram and Amir Arien are inside, but they're both wearing coats. The electric fireplace is on, and the space heaters are plugged in. It's still not enough. "It's not sufficient to heat up the whole house," Amir Arien said. "It's just barely getting by." The...
How long will North Texas see below-freezing temperatures?
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you haven’t heard, it’s going to be cold in North Texas before the holiday weekend, but just how long will the region see below-freezing temperatures?. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports a cold front will be moving into the region and dropping temperatures below-freezing Thursday. This weather could damage unprotected/exposed outdoor pipes due to the below-freezing temps.
Winter weather causes power outages, leaving North Texans in the dark
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The high winds and extremely cold temperatures leading to thousands of power outages across North Texas today.Locally, the majority being seen in Dallas and Collin Counties. Homeowners say it's been a pain. "I'm in the dark," Roque Garcia said. "It's the whole neighborhood." The Princeton resident is using battery operated lights and keeping warm by the fire."It is very frustrating because we pay our electric bills to Oncor and all day it's been going in and out," he said. Leo Sanchez, in Rowlett, is experiencing the same thing. "Every seven, three minutes, ten minutes," he said. Heading into today, he already...
Firefighters battle 3 separate fires across DFW as arctic blast hits area
DALLAS — The snow and below-freezing temperatures brought by the arctic front haven't stopped fires from happening around Dallas-Fort Worth Thursday morning. Firefighters around the metroplex have responded to three separate fires since this morning, an apartment fire and a house fire in Fort Worth, and a house fire in Dallas.
Grand Prairie mayor angry at Atmos as gas outages kept residents from heating homes in deep freeze
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Low gas pressure, or in some cases no gas pressure, meant residents across Texas could not heat their homes during dangerously cold temperatures as a pre-Christmas arctic blast descended upon the state. Neither Atmos Energy nor the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the gas industry,...
keranews.org
Where to celebrate New Year's Eve and Kwanzaa and take one last look at holiday lights in North Texas
Here it is, hot off the presses -- WEEK SEVEN of the Holiday Guide!. In our final installment, we'll highlight some of the fabulous light displays in our area. I always like to point out that the week after Christmas is a great time to take in holiday light experiences. The crowds have thinned out and instead of feeling compelled to rush, you can relax and enjoy the beauty of the displays.
Freezing temps arriving in Texas tomorrow raise concerns about losing power
MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Clint Cash spent Wednesday evening at stores in McKinney loading up on water and fuel. "I don't want it to happen again. But again, I watched the weather a lot so that I try to prepare," he says. "I'm not looking forward to it. I do not like any temperatures below 80 degrees."What he's hoping won't happen again is a repeat of February 2021.Cash lives in the Collin County town of Nevada. He suffered through last year's historic cold spell because the power was cut off for more than 4 days due to overwhelming demand across the state. He spent...
CBS News
First Alert Weather: Live updates for Thursday, Dec. 22
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Today and Friday are First Alert Weather Days due to the dangerously cold weather headed our way. North Texas is currently under a wind chill advisory & a wind advisory. Temperatures will drop significantly this morning around 9 or 10 a.m. Late this morning into...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth man dies, 22 others hospitalized as arctic blast hits North Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas - The arctic blast that has settled into North Texas has officially turned deadly. MedStar emergency response workers were out responding to calls all day Thursday as temperatures continued to drop. Emergency officials said a man was found unresponsive after exposure to sub-freezing temperatures behind a McDonald’s...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Arctic blast timeline
Dangerously cold temperatures are coming to North Texas later this week with freezing temperatures and sub-zero wind chill. Thursday morning will be cool, but nothing compared to what we expect to see later in the week. You will likely wake up to temperatures in the 40s, but don't let that...
Southlake home destroyed in weekend fire
A Southlake home is a total loss from a Christmas Eve morning fire, costing the family all of its possessions. The fire was burning furiously when Southlake firefighters pulled up to the home near King Ranch Road and North White Chapel
Man found unconscious in Fort Worth dies; extreme cold may be a factor
A man has died in Fort Worth from what may have been exposure to the cold. The temperature was about 19 degrees when the victim was found.
fox4news.com
Reward offered for deadly shooting in early morning hours of Christmas Day in Pleasant Grove
DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for information about a deadly shooting in the early morning hours of Christmas Day. Around 1:45 a.m. on Christmas, Dallas police were told about two shooting victims that arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds. One victim died of their injuries, the other was...
dpdbeat.com
Shooting – 9770 Forest Lane
On December 23, 2022, at approximately 8:25 PM, officers responded to a shooting call at 9770 Forest Lane. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue with a non-life-threatening injury. Two...
fwtx.com
DFW Burger Chain Plans to Expand Locally and Nationally
A Plano-based burger chain just announced it plans on expanding to Fort Worth and beyond. The playfully named Mooyah Burger, Fries & Shakes is gearing up to open several locations in Cowtown and nationwide, according to the Fort Worth Report. This announcement comes a mere month after this locally owned...
Tanner Hoang: Missing A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday.According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found deceased near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. The cause of death has not been released, but police do not suspect foul play.Tanner, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX. Tanner's family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he...
A McDonald’s In Texas Replaced People With Robots & Now Minimum Wage Is In Question
Good customer service is something most people care about when visiting a restaurant. But what happens if your food is handed to you by a machine?. A new McDonald’s location in Texas looks very different than any other Golden Arches restaurant you’ve ever been to. This innovative spot has automated customer service, and human employees have been replaced with robots.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fatal Crash Shuts Down Eastbound Lanes of Interstate 30 in Downtown Dallas
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 30 near downtown Dallas were closed for several hours Thursday due to a fatal crash. According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, a major crash took place at about 7 a.m. along I-30 underneath Interstate 45 involving two vehicles and a flatbed trailer carrying concrete.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas School District Lays Off Teachers & Other Employees Due To Financial Woes
Days before Christmas, Jessica How, and parents across the Tioga Independent School District had to deliver difficult news to their kids. "I had to come home get eye level with him and say hey buddy your teacher is not going to be coming back," said How, a parent of two elementary-aged students in the district.
Comments / 0