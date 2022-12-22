Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding San Francisco Restaurant is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After ChristmasVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens - Mass Closures. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.Oakland, CA
Longstanding Local Taco Restaurant in San Fransisco is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in San FranciscoBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Related
KRON4
Racist incident caught on camera at San Ramon In-N-Out
KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/anti-asian-harassment-at-in-n-out-caught-on-video/. Racist incident caught on camera at San Ramon In-N-Out KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/anti-asian-harassment-at-in-n-out-caught-on-video/. Man hurls racist rant towards two Asians at San Mateo …. Incident happened Dec. 24. Pittsburg boxing gym’s toy drive exceeds expectations …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Grandmother killed in...
SFist
Brutal Beatdown At Westfield Mall Goes Viral In Reddit Video, But No Charges Filed
A very ferocious two-on-one pummeling in front of the Foot Locker at the Westfield Centre has gone viral in a Reddit video, and while Westfield management confirms the incident happened, the victim is declining to file any charges. In the week leading up to Christmas, the Union Square area shopping...
SFGate
Suspect In Racist Rant At Fast-Food Restaurant Arrested
SAN RAMON (BCN) Police said Monday they have arrested a Denver man suspected of a racist and homophobic rant against two people at a San Ramon fast-food restaurant on Christmas Eve. Jordan Douglas Krah, 40, allegedly harassed the diners at the In-N-Out Burger on San Ramon Valley Boulevard as they...
SFGate
Police Seek Information To Help Solve 2019 Shooting Death In East Oakland
OAKLAND (BCN) Police in Oakland are asking the public's help in solving a 2019 shooting that killed a woman in East Oakland. Hadiyah Loudermilk-Shakir was gunned down on May 22, 2019 in the 7400 block of Weld Street, according to a release from Oakland police. Anyone with information is asked...
Man stabbed during fight in Antioch home; relative arrested
ANTIOCH – Police are investigating after a fight at an Antioch home Monday morning sent one person to the hospital with multiple stab wounds.The fight was reported about 7:45 a.m. in the 3500 block of Clayburn Road, where officers found a male victim with stabbing injuries to his upper body and head. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police said in a news release.The suspect, Jesus Martinez Perez, 20, was found by officers in the front yard of another home on Clayburn.Perez had a stab wound to his right hand and was taken to a hospital for treatment. He was in stable condition and will be booked into county jail on suspicion of attempted homicide. Police said the victim and suspect were related.No other information about the incident was immediately available.
South San Francisco catalytic converter thieves arrested
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested by the South San Francisco Police Department over the weekend in relation to a catalytic converter theft Friday. Weekend dayshift officers with the department investigated the theft, which took place on the 300 block of Shaw Road, not far from SFO. According to a social media […]
SFGate
Police Arrest Man Suspected Of Stealing Car With 2 Children Inside On Christmas
MOUNTAIN VIEW (BCN) Police arrested a 28-year-old man suspected of stealing a car with two children inside on Christmas in Mountain View. The incident was reported about 7:30 p.m. Sunday by a woman who told police that she had parked and dashed into a grocery store for food while the two girls, ages 7 and 13, stayed in the car.
Racist incident at California In-N-Out caught on video
Two people enjoying food at an In-N-Out Burger in California were faced with racist language and threats on Christmas Eve.
SFGate
Alleged drug dealer said to have assaulted SFPD officer faces felony charges
A 19-year-old San Francisco resident is facing felony charges for alleged drug dealing and assault of a police officer, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office announced on Friday. On Dec. 16, Fernando Castro Torres was arrested for allegedly possessing 21.6 grams of fentanyl and other narcotics. In an effort to...
Officials: Woman in California arrested for allegedly killing 2 young girls
SAN FRANCISCO — A woman in San Francisco, California, has been arrested for allegedly killing a 1-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl, officials say. On Friday, just after 7:30 a.m., San Francisco Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to a unit on Navy Road for a report of two unresponsive juveniles. When officers arrived, they met up with both parents, who told them where the juveniles were inside the house. Officers rendered aid immediately.
KTVU FOX 2
Stolen Oakland U-haul contained prized Leonard Peltier statue
A community search is underway in Oakland to try to find a U-Haul truck that was stolen last week. Inside that truck was a monumental sculpture representing imprisoned Native American activist Leonard Peltier.
Multiple guns including AR-15 assault weapon seized from Menlo Park man
SAN MATEO COUNTY – Menlo Park police officers and San Mateo County District Attorney gun violence detectives said they seized numerous guns, including a prohibited AR-15 assault weapon, from a resident who has been prohibited from possessing guns since 2015. On Wednesday, police issued a search warrant on suspicion of a prohibited person possessing firearms in the 1300 block of Hamilton Avenue in Menlo Park. Detectives said they seized an unregistered AR-15 assault weapon, two handguns, multiple high-capacity magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition. Police arrested Kristian Arnaldo Arguello, who was previously prohibited from possessing guns and ammunition because of a criminal conviction, and booked him into the San Mateo County Jail. The San Mateo County District Attorney's office tweeted about the arrest, including a photo of the arsenal seized.The investigation was a collaboration between the Menlo Park Police Department and the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office Gun Violence Prevention Program.
Antioch stabbing leaves two injured, one arrested for homicide
Two men were injured during a stabbing in Antioch on Monday morning, according to the Antioch Police Department.
Oakland Chinatown patrol group expands hours in response to recent break-ins and crime
Starting on Christmas, the Toishan Association patrol group is expanding their patrol of Oakland Chinatown overnight after an increase in car break-ins and shop thefts.
SFGate
Woman in SF arrested in connection with deaths of two children
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Police in San Francisco have arrested a woman in connection with the deaths of two children in San Francisco's Bayview neighborhood Friday. Paulesha Green, 34, of San Francisco, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of homicide, according to the San Francisco Police Department. On Friday at...
KTVU FOX 2
SF woman arrested for killing 2 children
Neighbors and a law enforcement source say a mother in the Bayview District killed her two young daughters, ages 1 and 5. They tell me the children were found by their father in the closet of a home with a blanket over them. Police have arrested a woman they've identified as 34-year-old Paulesha Green of San Francisco.
padailypost.com
Man arrested, guns seized
Menlo Park police San Mateo County District Attorney detectives said they seized numerous guns, including a prohibited AR-15 assault weapon, from a man who has been prohibited from possessing guns since 2015. Police, bearing a search warrant, went to a home in the 1300 block of Hamilton Avenue on Wednesday...
Person stabbed with knife at UC Berkeley campus
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A person was stabbed with a knife at UC Berkeley Friday evening, and the attacker may have been nude, according to the university’s police department. Shortly before midnight, the person was walking northbound on Bowditch Street crossing Bancroft Way. After the person reached the sidewalk, an individual came up from behind, hit […]
Man who spray painted threatening messages around Vallejo arrested
VALLEJO -- Police in Vallejo on Friday arrested a man suspected of spray painting threats against President Biden and President Obama on buildings around town, authorities said.According to a release issued by the Vallejo Police Department, on December 19, officers responded to multiple calls regarding graffiti with threatening messages directed towards Presidents Biden and Obama painted on structures across the city.Vallejo clean-up crews worked to remove the graffiti from several private and public structures. An investigation by police identified the suspect as Thomas Dale Hughs, who continued to paint threatening messages on structures after the city removed the graffiti. Officials estimate Hughs caused over $1,000 in destruction to buildings around Vallejo.Hughs was taken into custody on Friday after officers located him in Vallejo. He admitted to painting the graffiti after being read his rights and was booked into the Solano County Jail.
thesfnews.com
Man Left In Critical Condition After Attempted Carjacking
SAN FRANCISCO—In an attempted carjacking, a 56 year old San Francisco man was critically injured on Wednesday, December 22. The incident was occured around 11:40 a.m. near Ocean View Park at the intersection of Capitol Avenue and Montana Street. According to police, the victim was involved in a dispute...
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
31K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0