Rock band's Center show benefits Parkinson's Foundation

By Staff Reports
 7 days ago
CENTER TWP. − Rock band MeNo Mind will perform a Dec. 30 concert at Paradise Pub, raising money and awareness for the Western Pennsylvania Parkinson's Foundation.

The mother of MeNo Mind's lead singer, Jeremy Prigorac, of Aliquippa, died last month from Parkinson's Disease, and the band is performing the show in her honor, bandmate Rich Mutkus said.

The concert begins at 8:30 p.m. There's no cover charge. Donations will be taken at the door.

MeNo Mind, which has a '90s rock and surf vibe, will play for free. The band has recorded in Morgantown, W.Va., and played at places like The Fallout Shelter in Aliquippa.

Paradise Pub is at 3457 Brodhead Road, Center.

