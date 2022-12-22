ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Hall of Fame Village has wine and beer on tap for 'Winter Blitz Brewfest'

By Ed Balint, The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rgSsk_0jrqowqd00

CANTON − The Hall of Fame Village will host "Winter Blitz Brewfest" on Jan. 7 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The "Winter Blitz Brewfest" is 3 to 7 p.m. inside the large, pro-style locker rooms at the stadium. Seasonal beer and wine will be featured from more than 20 local, regional and national brands, along with a variety of food, music and giveaways.

General admission is $25 and includes 10 tasting tickets, a tasting cup and access to unlimited bar snacks. Designated drivers are admitted for $10 and receive free soft drinks drinks and access to bar snacks.

Tubing at the Hall:'It was awesome': First riders glide down Touchdown Tubing Hill at Tom Benson Stadium

The event also offers a VIP experience, which is $40 and includes early admittance at 2 p.m., plus a souvenir tasting mug, 10 tasting tickets and access to unlimited premium food offerings. VIP designated driver tickets cost $25 and include admittance at 2 p.m., plus unlimited non-alcoholic drinks and access to premium food.

Brewfest is limited to ages 21 and over; identification will be checked, the Hall of Fame Village says on its website. The Hall of Fame Village campus is at 2626 Fulton Drive NW.

Hall of Fame Village is also offering the Winter Blitz outdoor attraction, which includes a 35-foot tubing hill inside the stadium that crosses an end zone. The attraction is scheduled to be open on select days through Jan. 16. Hours, ticket prices and more information are posted at https://www.hofvillage.com/p/events/winterblitz.

Tubing sessions are 90 minutes. Guest check-in is at the Center For Performance, 1901 Champions Gateway, where guests will receive a wristband. Guests are encouraged to arrive 15 minutes prior to their ride time.

Winter Blitz is scheduled to be closed Friday due to "extreme inclement weather," the Hall of Fame Village website says.

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to https://www.hofvillage.com/p/events/winterblitz/brewfest.

Reach Ed at 330-580-8315 and ebalint@gannett.com

On Twitter @ebalintREP

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Let’s Talk CLE restaurant closes after 9 months

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Rising costs have forced the closure of Let’s Talk CLE, owner Scott Hess said. The eatery, a cool design in the spacious foyer of the Aecom building downtown at 1300 E. 9th St., opened in March as a breakfast- and lunch-focused place with bar. It closed this month.
CLEVELAND, OH
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Akron

You're in luck, because there are some fantastic spots around town that have the perfect pies to satisfy your cravings. From classic pepperoni to creative combinations, here are three great pizza places in Akron that you should try:
AKRON, OH
Jake Wells

Where can you go to get a great burger in Akron?

photo of burgerPhoto byPhoto by Valeria Boltniva (Pexels) You're craving a burger. But where should you go? There are a lot of options around. I'm going to give you two great options. One is at a sit-down restaurant, and the other is fast food. Okay, let's talk about the burgers.
AKRON, OH
ideastream.org

Northeast Ohio winter storm watch

Northeast Ohio is bracing for its first major storm of the season. Follow Ideastream's live blog for updates from the National Weather Service, major cities, utilities, transit, airports and more. Warming centers will be open in Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Portage County.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Fire Forces Massillon Family From Home on Christmas Eve

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One firefighter was injured battling a blaze in Massillon on Christmas Eve. The six residents of the house got out OK. The fire on Charles Avenue near 3rd Street SE, just off the downtown area of Massillon. The fire reportedly started in...
MASSILLON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Engulfed barn leveled to the ground in Ohio, animals lost

PERRY TWP., Ohio (WTRF) – – On December 19 there multiple rural fire departments from the Tuscarawas and Harrison counties battled a barn fire that left numerous animals dead, according to a report by The TimesReporter. Rush Township Volunteer Firefighters responded to a report of a fully engulfed barn at 1:09 p.m. Not long after they […]
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Winter Storm Approaches the Valley

A large winter storm will impact the Valley heading into the end of the week and the holiday weekend. This storm will cause wind, rain, snow and frigid cold temperatures to push across the country just in time for Christmas weekend. This storm will be a powerful system and be capable of producing snow, rain, strong wind and pull very cold air into a big part of the country. Weather delays at several airports are likely to occur across the US as the system develops.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Stark Gas Prices Up 20-Cents in 4 Days

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline prices have taken a surprise jump in the Canton area and eastern Ohio, even as the national average is steady to falling. The AAA average price in Stark County Monday morning was $2.95, up 20-cents since last Thursday. The national average...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Was It a Yes or No to Move McKinley?

Pam Cook is joined by Canton City School Board President J.R. Rinaldi . Superintendent Jeff Talbert proposed a plan that would include new elementary schools, middle school, and a new high school. Take a listen as President Rinaldi details results of the school board meeting, explaining what’s recommended to happen and what’s not.
CANTON, OH
27 First News

Andre Allen, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andre Allen, 51, of 499 Lane Drive, S.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, December 16, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at his residence, following complications from an extended illness. He was born February 6, 1971 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Glenn Perry and Joyce...
WARREN, OH
WTRF

Counties in Ohio under snow emergencies

Ohio (WTRF) — Please be advised. According to Chief Deputy James Zusack, Belmont County has been alerted to a Level 2 snow emergency. According to Sheriff Charles Black, Monroe County has been elevated to a Level 2 snow emergency. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
The Repository

The Repository

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy