Hall of Fame Village has wine and beer on tap for 'Winter Blitz Brewfest'

CANTON − The Hall of Fame Village will host "Winter Blitz Brewfest" on Jan. 7 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

The "Winter Blitz Brewfest" is 3 to 7 p.m. inside the large, pro-style locker rooms at the stadium. Seasonal beer and wine will be featured from more than 20 local, regional and national brands, along with a variety of food, music and giveaways.

General admission is $25 and includes 10 tasting tickets, a tasting cup and access to unlimited bar snacks. Designated drivers are admitted for $10 and receive free soft drinks drinks and access to bar snacks.

The event also offers a VIP experience, which is $40 and includes early admittance at 2 p.m., plus a souvenir tasting mug, 10 tasting tickets and access to unlimited premium food offerings. VIP designated driver tickets cost $25 and include admittance at 2 p.m., plus unlimited non-alcoholic drinks and access to premium food.

Brewfest is limited to ages 21 and over; identification will be checked, the Hall of Fame Village says on its website. The Hall of Fame Village campus is at 2626 Fulton Drive NW.

Hall of Fame Village is also offering the Winter Blitz outdoor attraction, which includes a 35-foot tubing hill inside the stadium that crosses an end zone. The attraction is scheduled to be open on select days through Jan. 16. Hours, ticket prices and more information are posted at https://www.hofvillage.com/p/events/winterblitz.

Tubing sessions are 90 minutes. Guest check-in is at the Center For Performance, 1901 Champions Gateway, where guests will receive a wristband. Guests are encouraged to arrive 15 minutes prior to their ride time.

Winter Blitz is scheduled to be closed Friday due to "extreme inclement weather," the Hall of Fame Village website says.

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to https://www.hofvillage.com/p/events/winterblitz/brewfest.

