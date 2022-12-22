ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With snow/ice coming, City of Burien releases Winter Weather Update

The City of Burien released the following Winter weather update on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022:

🌳 Seahurst Park will close at 4 p.m. today, reopening Saturday morning (Dec. 24, 2022).

🌳 Eagle Landing Park parking lot will remain closed to vehicles, reopening Saturday morning (Dec. 24, 2022). Park remains accessible on foot.

🌳 Lake Burien School Memorial Park restrooms closed, reopening Saturday morning (Dec. 24, 2022).

🗑️ Recology has canceled service for today. Learn more at: recology.com/recology_news/inclement-weather-alert/

There is a chance of power outage due to the extreme weather. Are you and your family prepared? Learn what should be in your emergency kit and find sharable multilingual resources on our website: burienwa.gov/poweroutages

🚗 City of Burien Public Works crews are working 12-hour shifts around the clock to de-ice our roads. Despite the 24-hour effort, roads are expected to be slick today with freezing rain overnight leading to extremely hazardous conditions Friday morning. Drivers are encouraged to stay off of the roads.

