Santa's 25-acre North Pole home is now worth over $1 million — and it has hot cocoa on tap, according to Zillow

Zillow's listing includes a bedroom fit with a stationary bike and hanging red coat to suggest it's Santa's bedroom. Zillow

Santa's fictional cabin is once again available for viewing on real estate site Zillow.

The 25-acre property was valued at $650,000 in 2016 and is worth an estimated $1.1 million in 2022.

Santa's house is one of Zillow's most viewed homes, according to the company.

Zillow has launched a 3D-tour of Santa's fictional 25-acre North Pole compound that includes an "Elf Village" made up of tiny homes and lots of red accents around the main cabin.

According to the off-market listing , Santa's home is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom cabin built in 1822 and "steeped in Old World charm." The property features reindeer stables, a sleigh parking garage, and a toy workshop for an estimated $1.1 million.

Although the listing is all in good fun, it's become one of Zillow's most-viewed homes on the site since it was first published in 2016, the company wrote in an official release.

St. Nick's kitchen is complete with red appliances and cookies ready for baking. Zillow

In true Santa fashion, the listing boasts an oven with 12 different cookie settings and "cocoa on tap." According to the release from Zillow, the home was only worth $650,000 when Kris Kringle laid his claim to it six years ago. Its value has increased nearly 77% since then.

"Santa gets a peek into millions of homes each year. Now, millions of Zillow surfers are getting a peek into one of the most famous homes in the world," said Amanda Pendleton, Zillow's home trends expert.

She continued: "Touring Santa's house on Zillow has become a new, high-tech holiday tradition."

Santa's helpers have their own living quarters in "Elf Village," according to Zillow. Zillow

In addition to touring St. Nick's cabin, users can also tour three tiny homes on the property as part of Elf Village — a part of the property added to the listing in 2017.

There's also a link to the North American Aerospace Defense Command's Santa Tracker, which tracks his route around the globe on Christmas Eve. NORAD has operated the Santa tracker since 1958, according to its official site .