abc57.com
Roads still dangerous Christmas Eve morning
Dangerous winter weather will last through Saturday morning. The blizzard warning has been extended for Berrien and Cass Counties, Michigan, now through 7 p.m. Saturday. It has been canceled for all other areas. Travel is still dangerous Saturday morning, with blowing and drifting snow. Temperatures are at or near zero...
WNDU
Several roads in St. Joseph County closed Friday night due to high winds, severe drifting
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials in St. Joseph County have closed several roads, mostly in Granger, until further notice due to high winds and severe drifting. The following roads will be closed through Friday night and will be reassessed Saturday morning or when the high winds subside:. Bittersweet...
WNDU
Road conditions after weather system rolls through Michiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) We’re keeping our eyes on the roads out there as the snow piles up. The road conditions Thursday night looked like the polar opposite of what the roads were like in the early afternoon. This just goes to show how quickly this weather system came...
22 WSBT
Storm Alert: Blizzard conditions continue into early Saturday morning
Blowing and drifting snow continues to be a big issue for today. While winds are expected to back down a little today, wind gusts will still be around 35 mph. This will cause visibility to be reduced. Roads are still slick, and with low visibility it will be easy to slide off the road. If you do not need to be on the roads, it will be best to stay at home. The gusty winds will cause wind chills to be around -15 to -20 throughout much of the day.
wfft.com
Noble County issues road closure advisory
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Noble County has issued a road closure advisory. County Road 150 E between SR 8 and U.S. 6 is closed as of 3:16 Friday afternoon. Drifting snow is creating hazardous conditions.
Lake effect snow pounds Northwest Indiana, causing dangerous blizzard conditions
There were blizzard conditions in Porter and LaPorte Counties, in Northwest Indiana, making travel treacherous. Drivers experienced white out conditions, where roads are snow-packed and Indiana State Police dealt with numerous crashes.
WNDU
VIDEO: Deer play amid winter weather in Mishawaka on Thursday
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - While they might not be reindeer games, a few deer were caught playing in Mishawaka Thursday afternoon!. The video, sent to us by resident Grace Scheele, was posted on Twitter. It certainly raised our spirits despite falling temperatures!
abc57.com
Travel advisories issued across northern Indiana
Travel advisories are being issued across northern Indiana counties Friday morning. The following counties are under a warning advisory (travel is not recommended):. The following counties are under a watch advisory (only essential travel is recommended):. Marshall. Pulaski. Elkhart. Kosciusko. Fulton. The City of South Bend will hold a press...
95.3 MNC
South Bend Police respond to 400+ calls during blizzard warning
South Bend Police officers responded to more than 400 calls for service during the blizzard warning, from 4 p.m. on Friday through 12 p.m. on Saturday. During that time, their officers patrolled in sub-zero wind chills, white-out conditions and on slick roads. A reminder that St. Joseph County and several...
News Now Warsaw
Storm Update: What to expect today
WARSAW — Weather conditions will change dramatically Thursday as the massive winter storm moves into Kosciusko County. Precipitation will begin around noon. Temperatures will fall below freezing by late afternoon. Road conditions go downhill early this evening. Winds will pick up to near 50 mph. Temperatures fall to sub-zero,...
wfft.com
Area of U.S. 33 closed due to accident
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - An area of U.S. 33 is closed due to an accident. Noble County EMA say the road is closed at 100 N.
95.3 MNC
Holiday blizzard getting underway, most intense snow to fall late tonight
A Blizzard Warning for St. Joseph, Elkhart, LaPorte, Berrien, Cass and St. Joseph County in Michigan remains in effect until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. The rest of the 95.3 MNC listening area is under a Winter Storm Warning. The bomb cyclone, as it’s being called, promises 9″ to...
abc57.com
National Weather Service declares blizzard warning for Indiana, Michigan counties
The National Weather Service has declared a blizzard warning for St. Joseph, La Porte, Berrien, and Cass counties. The warning is in place from 4 p.m. on Thursday through 7 a.m. on Saturday.
abc57.com
Westbound lanes between IN 327 and Exit 121 closed on I-80 due to incident
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. -- All westbound lanes between Indiana 327 and Exit 121 on the Indiana Toll Road are closed due to an accident on I-80, according to a tweet posted by the Indiana Toll Road. Indiana State Police reported the incident at mile marker 122.7. Emergency crews are on...
fox32chicago.com
At least 40 crashes reported in northwest Indiana due to winter storm
GARY, Ind. - At least 40 crashes have been reported in northwest Indiana due to the winter storm. Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana are currently under a travel watch, which means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. Only essential travel, such as to and...
wfft.com
Winter storm could cause power outages throughout city
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The approaching winter storm has the potential to knock out power across Fort Wayne and Allen County. Because of the expected high winds, restoration could take multiple days. But, Corey Ohlenkamp said Indiana Michigan Power has been monitoring the forecast for days, and they'll be...
abc57.com
Blizzard update from Cass County Sheriff's Office
CASS COUNTY, Mich. --You're reminded by the Cass County Sheriff's Office about the Blizzard Warning from the National Weather Service continuing until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 24, 2022. Cass County roadways are still dangerous, with multiple roads drifted shut, along with blowing snow and high winds are continuing to make...
WANE-TV
15 Fury Alert: How much snow are we getting this week?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A significant winter storm moves in later this week. Here’s a quick breakdown of the timeline and weather conditions coming our way. A Winter Storm Watch is in place from Thursday evening to Saturday morning. Thursday: Rain/ice/snow possible in the morning. Temperatures then...
95.3 MNC
One injured, one dead after car crashes into semi on icy section of County Road 18
Icy roads factored into a serious injury crash in Elkhart County. The collision happened around 9 p.m. in the 25000 block of County Road 18. Sheriff’s deputies say a 20-year-old Elkhart man was traveling westbound, then lost control on the ice and slid into the oncoming lane of traffic.
casscountyonline.com
12/22/22: Single vehicle crash on Cass County Road 400 West north of US 24
Last Updated on December 23, 2022 by Cass County Sheriff’s Department. On Thursday, December 22, 2022, at approximately 9:34 p.m. Cass County Central Dispatch received a call of a vehicle fire on County Road 400 West north of US 24. Sergeant Joe Gentile responded to the crash along with...
