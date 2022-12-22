ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona Lake, IN

abc57.com

Roads still dangerous Christmas Eve morning

Dangerous winter weather will last through Saturday morning. The blizzard warning has been extended for Berrien and Cass Counties, Michigan, now through 7 p.m. Saturday. It has been canceled for all other areas. Travel is still dangerous Saturday morning, with blowing and drifting snow. Temperatures are at or near zero...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Road conditions after weather system rolls through Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) We’re keeping our eyes on the roads out there as the snow piles up. The road conditions Thursday night looked like the polar opposite of what the roads were like in the early afternoon. This just goes to show how quickly this weather system came...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Blizzard conditions continue into early Saturday morning

Blowing and drifting snow continues to be a big issue for today. While winds are expected to back down a little today, wind gusts will still be around 35 mph. This will cause visibility to be reduced. Roads are still slick, and with low visibility it will be easy to slide off the road. If you do not need to be on the roads, it will be best to stay at home. The gusty winds will cause wind chills to be around -15 to -20 throughout much of the day.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
wfft.com

Noble County issues road closure advisory

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Noble County has issued a road closure advisory. County Road 150 E between SR 8 and U.S. 6 is closed as of 3:16 Friday afternoon. Drifting snow is creating hazardous conditions.
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Travel advisories issued across northern Indiana

Travel advisories are being issued across northern Indiana counties Friday morning. The following counties are under a warning advisory (travel is not recommended):. The following counties are under a watch advisory (only essential travel is recommended):. Marshall. Pulaski. Elkhart. Kosciusko. Fulton. The City of South Bend will hold a press...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

South Bend Police respond to 400+ calls during blizzard warning

South Bend Police officers responded to more than 400 calls for service during the blizzard warning, from 4 p.m. on Friday through 12 p.m. on Saturday. During that time, their officers patrolled in sub-zero wind chills, white-out conditions and on slick roads. A reminder that St. Joseph County and several...
SOUTH BEND, IN
News Now Warsaw

Storm Update: What to expect today

WARSAW — Weather conditions will change dramatically Thursday as the massive winter storm moves into Kosciusko County. Precipitation will begin around noon. Temperatures will fall below freezing by late afternoon. Road conditions go downhill early this evening. Winds will pick up to near 50 mph. Temperatures fall to sub-zero,...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Area of U.S. 33 closed due to accident

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - An area of U.S. 33 is closed due to an accident. Noble County EMA say the road is closed at 100 N.
wfft.com

Winter storm could cause power outages throughout city

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The approaching winter storm has the potential to knock out power across Fort Wayne and Allen County. Because of the expected high winds, restoration could take multiple days. But, Corey Ohlenkamp said Indiana Michigan Power has been monitoring the forecast for days, and they'll be...
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Blizzard update from Cass County Sheriff's Office

CASS COUNTY, Mich. --You're reminded by the Cass County Sheriff's Office about the Blizzard Warning from the National Weather Service continuing until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 24, 2022. Cass County roadways are still dangerous, with multiple roads drifted shut, along with blowing snow and high winds are continuing to make...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WANE-TV

15 Fury Alert: How much snow are we getting this week?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A significant winter storm moves in later this week. Here’s a quick breakdown of the timeline and weather conditions coming our way. A Winter Storm Watch is in place from Thursday evening to Saturday morning. Thursday: Rain/ice/snow possible in the morning. Temperatures then...
FORT WAYNE, IN

