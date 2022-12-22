Report: UC Hiring First Football General Manager In School's History

The Bearcats are ready for the sport's changing dynamics.

CINCINNATI — Scott Satterfield has reportedly hired a rockstar talent evaluator for a brand-new role at UC.

According to FootballScoop , Ohio State player personnel director Zach Grant is becoming the first ever UC Football general manager.

Satterfield isn't messing around when it comes to bringing in the best possible player talent and Grant is the next step toward that mandate.

He spent this past season at Ohio State, helping them build a top-five recruiting class nationally in 247Sports's rankings . He served in the same role while at Western Kentucky from 2017-21.

Grant played a big role in turning a 9-18 team in his first two seasons into an offensive juggernaut powered by quarterback Bailey Zappe. Hired at 23 years old, he helped land Zappe and standout defensive end, DeAngelo Malone. Both got selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

When Western Kentucky hired him as director of player personnel, he was the youngest PPD in NCAA history at the time.

College football is looking more and more like pro football, and this hire is another example of that path. Satterfield is ready to embrace it all and win along the way .

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like the following:

2022 UC Football Signing Day Tracker

Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Rolls 72-54 Over Antoine Davis, Detroit

Watch: UC Head Coach Scott Satterfield Discusses Transfer QB Emory Jones, 2023 Football Class

UC Offensive Tackle James Tunstall Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

Watch: Desmond Ridder Hypes Up Falcons, Hits Drake London Over The Middle In first NFL Start

Final Huddle: UC Falls Flat Against Louisville 24-7 In Fenway Bowl

Look: Louisville Brings Keg Of Nails To Fenway Bowl; UC Releases Final Hype Video Of 2022 Season

Look: UC Rocking 'The Cats' Throwback Uniforms Against Miami

New-Look Bearcats Ready For Fenway Bowl Against Louisville

UC's Ivan Pace Jr., Mason Fletcher, Dontay Corleone Named AP All-Americans

UC Guard David DeJulius Lands On AAC Honor Roll

UC Tight End Leonard Taylor Opts Out Of Fenway Bowl

UC's Ivan Pace Jr., Mason Fletcher, Dontay Corleone Named AP All-Americans

UC Lands Commitment From Three-Star 2023 Safety Jaydin Davis

UC Announces Kerry Coombs Is Staying On Football Staff

Look: Former UC Head Coach Luke Fickell Writes Thank-You Letter To Cincinnati

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk