Cincinnati, OH

Report: UC Hiring First Football General Manager In School's History

By Russ Heltman
 4 days ago

The Bearcats are ready for the sport's changing dynamics.

CINCINNATI — Scott Satterfield has reportedly hired a rockstar talent evaluator for a brand-new role at UC.

According to FootballScoop , Ohio State player personnel director Zach Grant is becoming the first ever UC Football general manager.

Satterfield isn't messing around when it comes to bringing in the best possible player talent and Grant is the next step toward that mandate.

He spent this past season at Ohio State, helping them build a top-five recruiting class nationally in 247Sports's rankings . He served in the same role while at Western Kentucky from 2017-21.

Grant played a big role in turning a 9-18 team in his first two seasons into an offensive juggernaut powered by quarterback Bailey Zappe. Hired at 23 years old, he helped land Zappe and standout defensive end, DeAngelo Malone. Both got selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

When Western Kentucky hired him as director of player personnel, he was the youngest PPD in NCAA history at the time.

College football is looking more and more like pro football, and this hire is another example of that path. Satterfield is ready to embrace it all and win along the way .

