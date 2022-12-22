Report: UC Hiring First Football General Manager In School's History
The Bearcats are ready for the sport's changing dynamics.
CINCINNATI — Scott Satterfield has reportedly hired a rockstar talent evaluator for a brand-new role at UC.
According to FootballScoop , Ohio State player personnel director Zach Grant is becoming the first ever UC Football general manager.
Satterfield isn't messing around when it comes to bringing in the best possible player talent and Grant is the next step toward that mandate.
He spent this past season at Ohio State, helping them build a top-five recruiting class nationally in 247Sports's rankings . He served in the same role while at Western Kentucky from 2017-21.
Grant played a big role in turning a 9-18 team in his first two seasons into an offensive juggernaut powered by quarterback Bailey Zappe. Hired at 23 years old, he helped land Zappe and standout defensive end, DeAngelo Malone. Both got selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.
When Western Kentucky hired him as director of player personnel, he was the youngest PPD in NCAA history at the time.
College football is looking more and more like pro football, and this hire is another example of that path. Satterfield is ready to embrace it all and win along the way .
Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You May Also Like the following:
2022 UC Football Signing Day Tracker
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Rolls 72-54 Over Antoine Davis, Detroit
Watch: UC Head Coach Scott Satterfield Discusses Transfer QB Emory Jones, 2023 Football Class
UC Offensive Tackle James Tunstall Declares For 2023 NFL Draft
Watch: Desmond Ridder Hypes Up Falcons, Hits Drake London Over The Middle In first NFL Start
Final Huddle: UC Falls Flat Against Louisville 24-7 In Fenway Bowl
Look: Louisville Brings Keg Of Nails To Fenway Bowl; UC Releases Final Hype Video Of 2022 Season
Look: UC Rocking 'The Cats' Throwback Uniforms Against Miami
New-Look Bearcats Ready For Fenway Bowl Against Louisville
UC's Ivan Pace Jr., Mason Fletcher, Dontay Corleone Named AP All-Americans
UC Guard David DeJulius Lands On AAC Honor Roll
UC Tight End Leonard Taylor Opts Out Of Fenway Bowl
UC's Ivan Pace Jr., Mason Fletcher, Dontay Corleone Named AP All-Americans
UC Lands Commitment From Three-Star 2023 Safety Jaydin Davis
UC Announces Kerry Coombs Is Staying On Football Staff
Look: Former UC Head Coach Luke Fickell Writes Thank-You Letter To Cincinnati
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!
Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats
Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats
Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk
Comments / 0