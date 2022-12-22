ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Erling Haaland plays down rivalry with Kylian Mbappe over who the next Messi and Ronaldo will be

Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Erling Haaland has played down his future rivalry with French superstar Kylian Mbappe over who could become football's next Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo .

For more than a decade, the Messi and Ronaldo discussion has been one of the most talked about topics in football - and has even been coined the 'GOAT' debate .

Now with Messi aged 35 and Ronaldo aged 37, football fans have already started debating who could replace the two greats of the game as they enter the final years of their careers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eE4sC_0jrqnLat00

Haaland, 22, has enjoyed a stellar start to life at Manchester City - scoring an extraordinary 23 goals in 18 games for the club. Meanwhile superstar Mbappe has 19 in 20 for the PSG.

The Norwegian star is back in action tonight in Man City's Carabao Cup last-16 tie with Liverpool , having been desperately waiting for club football to return with his country not competing at the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Mbappe returns to PSG on the back of winning the Golden Boot in Qatar, including a hat-trick in France's World Cup final defeat to Argentina .

But when confronted over whether Haaland and Mbappe could be the next Ronaldo and Messi, the Norwegian striker told Viaplay : 'It's impossible to say.

'I don't like to compare myself with others. I think you need to be your own player when it comes to that so I don't like to compare or anything with that.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35DIgd_0jrqnLat00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qIUNp_0jrqnLat00

But Haaland is happy for the conversation to be had, and hailed the coverage that the Messi and Ronaldo rivalry has had over the years.

'I think the media has been doing that with Ronaldo and Messi for the last 10 years and I think they've been pushing each other as well,' he added.

'I think it's been a positive thing. Barcelona and Madrid against each other.

'It's been the perfect rivalry. But I don't think about this [rivalry between him and Mbappe], honestly.'

Many footballing fans were quick to denote Messi as the 'GOAT' after he succeeded in winning the pinnacle of football last Sunday - something Ronaldo has not achieved for Portugal.

Ronaldo and Messi have 12 Ballon d'Ors between them and have often been praised for the longevity they have shown in their careers.

Only time will tell to see if Haaland and Mbappe can maintain their incredible achievements already to match - or trump - those of Ronaldo and Messi.

Comments / 0

Related
game-news24.com

Ronaldo: Mbappe deserved to be the best player in the World Cup 2022

The legendary Brazilian striker Ronaldo appreciated Kylian Mbappe’s performance during the World Cup 2022 : his performance was appreciated. Kylian was great from the beginning to the last match. Mbappe scored well in the France’s previous victories. Kilian played a beautiful song in the final against Argentina. He...
wegotthiscovered.com

Salt Bae: Who is he and why is he banned from the U.S. Open Cup?

Salt Bae, also known as Nusret Gökçe, became a massive social media star in 2017 after a video of him prepping and seasoning a slice of meat went viral. What caught viewers’ attention was his signature moves, which consisted of him folding one of his arms and slowly sprinkling the salt onto the food.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Sports

World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much did each country earn?

Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
People

Lionel Messi Celebrates Christmas with Wife and Kids After World Cup Win: 'Feliz Navidad'

After winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, Lionel Messi gave a glimpse at his Christmas in family photo with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons Lionel Messi is celebrating a special Christmas with his family after winning the World Cup earlier this month. The Argentine soccer star, 35, who scored two goals to help secure Argentina's win against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Dec. 18, celebrated the holiday with wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three sons, Mateo, Thiago and Ciro. "Feliz Navidad," Roccuzzo, 34, captioned a...
NBC Sports

When and where is the 2026 World Cup?

The 2022 World Cup officially begins on Sunday, November 20, and runs through Sunday, December 18 in Qatar featuring 64 matches contested by 32 nations in 8 stadiums over the course of 29 days. This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the...
Yardbarker

Zinedine Zidane is being considered for the Brazil job

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly one of a few candidates who is being considered for the role of Brazilian manager. After Brazil’s shock World Cup exit at the hands of Croatia, their head coach Tite decided it best to walk away from the position. This has left a vacancy in...
hypebeast.com

Argentina Central Bank Is Considering Honoring Lionel Messi With His Own Banknote

According to El Financiero, Argentina‘s Central Ban is reportedly considering honoring the legendary Lionel Messi with his own bank note. Messi recently led the nation’s team to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup, bringing Argentina to win the coveted trophy for the first time since 1986. Bank officials are now said to place plans in motion for a commemorative $1,000 peso banknote to celebrate the occasion. The Central Bank of the Republic of Argentina has reportedly been eager to mark the win in Qatar and has been working on ways to honor Messi’s win in the final over France, long before the epic 4-2 shootout.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

713K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy