Florence J. Schultz, of Winona Lake, passed away at Grace Village on Christmas Day at the age of 100. Born in Crown Point, Ind., on March 11, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Clara Luebcke. After graduating from Merrillville High School, she worked as a secretary for Chicago Title and Trust and was a lifelong farmer’s wife. On June 8, 1947, she married the love of her life, Wilbur Schultz, who preceded her in passing in 2002.

