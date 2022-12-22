ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claypool, IN

WANE-TV

Vandalism: Churubusco Police Department seeks information

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – The Churubusco Police Department is seeking more information on a vandalism that happened at Brevin’s Downtown Eatery, according their Facebook page. The incident happened on Sunday evening. Workers tell WANE 15 that when they got in, they found something that looked like oil covering...
CHURUBUSCO, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Public Occurrences 12.27.22

The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 10:20 a.m. Thursday - Brian Alexander Browning, 38, South Bend, arrested for intimidation. Bond: $5,250. • 1:57 p.m. Thursday - Trey Darnell Bradley, 24, of 1520 E. Winona Ave., Apt. 132, Warsaw, arrested for drug court...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Florence J. Schultz

Florence J. Schultz, of Winona Lake, passed away at Grace Village on Christmas Day at the age of 100. Born in Crown Point, Ind., on March 11, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Clara Luebcke. After graduating from Merrillville High School, she worked as a secretary for Chicago Title and Trust and was a lifelong farmer’s wife. On June 8, 1947, she married the love of her life, Wilbur Schultz, who preceded her in passing in 2002.
WINONA LAKE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Carl Freel

Carl Freel, 79, of Syracuse, passed away on Dec. 22, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was born on Dec. 14, 1943, in Huntington, Ind., to Charles and Rosemary Houston Freel. He was a 1962 graduate of Union High School. On April 9, 1966, he married Sue Firestone, who preceded him in 2021.
SYRACUSE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Dallas Aaron Alsman

Dallas Aaron Alsman, 75, South Whitley, died in Pierceton on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. He was born Aug. 26, 1947, in Hammond, to Ann Reiley Alsman and Aaron Alsman. On June 14, 1969, he married Judy Ann Webster; she survives. Dallas’ life will be celebrated with a funeral service at...
SOUTH WHITLEY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following incident:. 6:14 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 3000 block East US 30, Warsaw. Report of battery. Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following incident:. 1:52 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 100 block East Epworth Forest Road, North Webster....
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
MLive

Children injured in Southwest Michigan crash on Christmas Eve

CASS COUNTY, MI – Multiple children were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Cass County on Christmas Eve. Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash with injuries at 6:10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, on M-51 near Maple Street in Howard Township, according to a news release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
CASS COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Trash pickup delayed for next two weeks in South Bend

The City of South Bend has announced its holiday trash pickup schedule. Pickup will be delayed by one day each of the next two weeks. City offices will be closed on Mondays December 26 and January 2 in observance of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. For the week...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Despite the blizzard, food delivery workers take to the streets

ELKHART, Ind.-- Even though there’s a travel watch Friday night in Elkhart County, people still need to eat. Some food service workers were still out delivering food to hungry customers, braving the terrible road conditions. For pizza delivery drivers, like at Saylor's Pizza in Elkhart, the slick and snowy...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

St. Joseph County, other counties in listening area now under Travel Watches, Advisories

Several Indiana counties in the 95.3 MNC listening area are under a Watch according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. A Travel Watch means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
News Now Warsaw

City Offices Closed, Warming Centers Opened

WARSAW — The city of Warsaw has announced the opening of two warming centers for anyone during the next three days. In a statement issued Thursday afternoon, Mayor Joe Thallemer said residents requiring shelter from the cold can use the Women’s Building at the Kosciusko County Fairgrounds on Winona Avenue. The shelter will be open 24 hours through the weekend.
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

Sheriff Gladieux says department morale is better, but he has regrets as he leaves office

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – (WANE) Outgoing Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux will turn over the baton this week to his chief deputy, Troy Hershberger. It’s a department with a new SWAT vehicle, a brand new e-bike facility and horse trails at the 200-acre training grounds on Adams Center Road, new in-car computers for his road officers and a re-do of departmental policies that dated to the 1970s.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
News Now Warsaw

Stafford cancels garbage collection for Friday

WARSAW — Stafford Solid Waste has announced the company will not be collecting trash on Friday because of the anticipated inclement weather. The company contracts privately with residents through parts of Kosciusko County. Blizzard-like conditions are expected tonight and into much of Friday across northern Indiana.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Whitley County: Too cold to plow snow

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Whitley County officials on Friday morning pulled their snowplowing trucks off the roads because it’s too cold. A Facebook post from the Whitley County Highway Department said, “It’s a tough call, but with the sustained 30mph wind, we aren’t making progress at all and -35 degree wind temps are just ridiculous.”
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Glenbrook Dodge flagpole snaps, piece lands on car

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Glenbrook Dodge flagpole snapped Friday afternoon, causing damage in the process. A portion of the flag pole snapped, and the end of the fallen piece landed on a yellow Dodge Charger. Glenbrook Dodge later posted a response on its Facebook page regarding the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
95.3 MNC

One person shot at Holiday Inn Express on Dixie Way in Roseland

One person was shot at the Holiday Inn Express along Dixie Way in Roseland in South Bend. Officers were called around 3:20 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, to the hotel. The Roseland Police Department sent the following information to 95.3 MNC:. On 12/22/2022 at approx. 0320, officers from the Roseland...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne’s Famous Coney Island thaws out

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Coney dogs won’t wait this holiday weekend. The arctic air caused the restaurant’s pipes to freeze. Fort Wayne’s Famous Coney Island is back open after frozen pipes temporarily shut the business down, according to a Facebook post. Coney Island will be...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Man, dog hurt in Friday morning shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after a man and a dog were hurt in a shooting on Friday morning. Officers were called around 7 a.m. to the 2200 block Huey Street on reports of a shooting. According to police, a suspect burst into the home and opened fire.
SOUTH BEND, IN

