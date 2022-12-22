Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Vandalism: Churubusco Police Department seeks information
CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – The Churubusco Police Department is seeking more information on a vandalism that happened at Brevin’s Downtown Eatery, according their Facebook page. The incident happened on Sunday evening. Workers tell WANE 15 that when they got in, they found something that looked like oil covering...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 12.27.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 10:20 a.m. Thursday - Brian Alexander Browning, 38, South Bend, arrested for intimidation. Bond: $5,250. • 1:57 p.m. Thursday - Trey Darnell Bradley, 24, of 1520 E. Winona Ave., Apt. 132, Warsaw, arrested for drug court...
Times-Union Newspaper
Florence J. Schultz
Florence J. Schultz, of Winona Lake, passed away at Grace Village on Christmas Day at the age of 100. Born in Crown Point, Ind., on March 11, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Clara Luebcke. After graduating from Merrillville High School, she worked as a secretary for Chicago Title and Trust and was a lifelong farmer’s wife. On June 8, 1947, she married the love of her life, Wilbur Schultz, who preceded her in passing in 2002.
WKRC
Caught on camera: Indiana officers replace family's stolen Christmas presents
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WKRC/Storyful/CBS Newspath) - Police officers in Indiana went above and beyond when they replaced a family's Christmas gifts that were stolen during a burglary on Christmas Eve. Units responded to a breaking and entering call at a home Saturday morning. They say a thief had taken all...
Times-Union Newspaper
Carl Freel
Carl Freel, 79, of Syracuse, passed away on Dec. 22, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was born on Dec. 14, 1943, in Huntington, Ind., to Charles and Rosemary Houston Freel. He was a 1962 graduate of Union High School. On April 9, 1966, he married Sue Firestone, who preceded him in 2021.
Times-Union Newspaper
Dallas Aaron Alsman
Dallas Aaron Alsman, 75, South Whitley, died in Pierceton on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. He was born Aug. 26, 1947, in Hammond, to Ann Reiley Alsman and Aaron Alsman. On June 14, 1969, he married Judy Ann Webster; she survives. Dallas’ life will be celebrated with a funeral service at...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department investigated the following incident:. 6:14 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 3000 block East US 30, Warsaw. Report of battery. Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following incident:. 1:52 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 100 block East Epworth Forest Road, North Webster....
Children injured in Southwest Michigan crash on Christmas Eve
CASS COUNTY, MI – Multiple children were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Cass County on Christmas Eve. Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash with injuries at 6:10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, on M-51 near Maple Street in Howard Township, according to a news release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
95.3 MNC
Trash pickup delayed for next two weeks in South Bend
The City of South Bend has announced its holiday trash pickup schedule. Pickup will be delayed by one day each of the next two weeks. City offices will be closed on Mondays December 26 and January 2 in observance of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. For the week...
abc57.com
Despite the blizzard, food delivery workers take to the streets
ELKHART, Ind.-- Even though there’s a travel watch Friday night in Elkhart County, people still need to eat. Some food service workers were still out delivering food to hungry customers, braving the terrible road conditions. For pizza delivery drivers, like at Saylor's Pizza in Elkhart, the slick and snowy...
95.3 MNC
St. Joseph County, other counties in listening area now under Travel Watches, Advisories
Several Indiana counties in the 95.3 MNC listening area are under a Watch according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. A Travel Watch means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.
News Now Warsaw
City Offices Closed, Warming Centers Opened
WARSAW — The city of Warsaw has announced the opening of two warming centers for anyone during the next three days. In a statement issued Thursday afternoon, Mayor Joe Thallemer said residents requiring shelter from the cold can use the Women’s Building at the Kosciusko County Fairgrounds on Winona Avenue. The shelter will be open 24 hours through the weekend.
wfft.com
Police arrest man accused of robbing Fort Wayne IHOP with axe, knife
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police have arrested a man accused of robbing a Fort Wayne IHOP on Christmas Eve with an axe and a knife. Officers responded to an armed robbery call at 12:54 p.m. Saturday at the IHOP on 4403 Coldwater Road. A caller told dispatchers that a...
WANE-TV
Sheriff Gladieux says department morale is better, but he has regrets as he leaves office
FORT WAYNE, Ind. – (WANE) Outgoing Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux will turn over the baton this week to his chief deputy, Troy Hershberger. It’s a department with a new SWAT vehicle, a brand new e-bike facility and horse trails at the 200-acre training grounds on Adams Center Road, new in-car computers for his road officers and a re-do of departmental policies that dated to the 1970s.
News Now Warsaw
Stafford cancels garbage collection for Friday
WARSAW — Stafford Solid Waste has announced the company will not be collecting trash on Friday because of the anticipated inclement weather. The company contracts privately with residents through parts of Kosciusko County. Blizzard-like conditions are expected tonight and into much of Friday across northern Indiana.
WISH-TV
Whitley County: Too cold to plow snow
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Whitley County officials on Friday morning pulled their snowplowing trucks off the roads because it’s too cold. A Facebook post from the Whitley County Highway Department said, “It’s a tough call, but with the sustained 30mph wind, we aren’t making progress at all and -35 degree wind temps are just ridiculous.”
WANE-TV
Glenbrook Dodge flagpole snaps, piece lands on car
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Glenbrook Dodge flagpole snapped Friday afternoon, causing damage in the process. A portion of the flag pole snapped, and the end of the fallen piece landed on a yellow Dodge Charger. Glenbrook Dodge later posted a response on its Facebook page regarding the...
95.3 MNC
One person shot at Holiday Inn Express on Dixie Way in Roseland
One person was shot at the Holiday Inn Express along Dixie Way in Roseland in South Bend. Officers were called around 3:20 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, to the hotel. The Roseland Police Department sent the following information to 95.3 MNC:. On 12/22/2022 at approx. 0320, officers from the Roseland...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne’s Famous Coney Island thaws out
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Coney dogs won’t wait this holiday weekend. The arctic air caused the restaurant’s pipes to freeze. Fort Wayne’s Famous Coney Island is back open after frozen pipes temporarily shut the business down, according to a Facebook post. Coney Island will be...
WNDU
Man, dog hurt in Friday morning shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after a man and a dog were hurt in a shooting on Friday morning. Officers were called around 7 a.m. to the 2200 block Huey Street on reports of a shooting. According to police, a suspect burst into the home and opened fire.
