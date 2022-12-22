A massive winter storm is sweeping across the U.S., making holiday travel dangerous

Read full article on original website
A huge storm brings icy temperatures and canceled flights to a majority of Americans
A historic winter storm is subjecting roughly 60% of the U.S. population to a winter weather advisory or warning Friday, leading to thousands of canceled flights, warming shelters at capacity, and blizzard conditions on the eve of Christmas weekend. The immense frigid blast is creating hazards from the U.S.-Canadian border...
At least 50 people have died across the U.S. in 'once-in-a-generation storm'
A massive winter storm that's killed about 50 people across the U.S. is expected to claim more lives as the frigid weather continues into the week. More than half the deaths occurred in western New York, in what Buffalo's mayor called a "once-in-a-generation storm." For six days, a blast of...
Southwest cancels more than 2,800 flights in a 'full-blown meltdown'
A historic winter storm has tangled holiday travel and brought dangerous conditions to a big chunk of the United States, but no airline has struggled more to navigate the Christmas holiday rush than Southwest Airlines. Southwest canceled more than 2,870 flights by 8:25 p.m. ET Monday — at least 70%...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
