Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

Visitor restrictions back at Parkview hospitals due to spread of virus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parkview has restrictions in place for hospital visitors due to a spread of respiratory virus activity in the area, the health system said Monday. The restrictions – which Parkview said are temporary – include preventing any visitors under the age of 12, and any visitors with flu symptoms. Masks are encouraged but not mandatory. Patients can have up to two visitors at a time.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Area of U.S. 33 closed due to accident

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - An area of U.S. 33 is closed due to an accident. Noble County EMA say the road is closed at 100 N.
Times-Union Newspaper

Carl Freel

Carl Freel, 79, of Syracuse, passed away on Dec. 22, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was born on Dec. 14, 1943, in Huntington, Ind., to Charles and Rosemary Houston Freel. He was a 1962 graduate of Union High School. On April 9, 1966, he married Sue Firestone, who preceded him in 2021.
SYRACUSE, IN
963xke.com

City of Fort Wayne issued winter weather plans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Ahead of this holiday weekend’s expected winter weather event, the City of Fort Wayne says that crews are preparing. There will also be warming shelters open as we are bracing for sub-zero temperatures, too. On Wednesday morning, the City issued the following regarding...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Florence J. Schultz

Florence J. Schultz, of Winona Lake, passed away at Grace Village on Christmas Day at the age of 100. Born in Crown Point, Ind., on March 11, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Clara Luebcke. After graduating from Merrillville High School, she worked as a secretary for Chicago Title and Trust and was a lifelong farmer’s wife. On June 8, 1947, she married the love of her life, Wilbur Schultz, who preceded her in passing in 2002.
WINONA LAKE, IN
WNDU

Elkhart prepares for winter storm

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -New details on how Elkhart is preparing for this major winter storm. City leaders held a news conference Wednesday to outline their plan for clearing roads and staying safe in dangerous temperatures. They’ve already started getting ready for the snowfall by sending their pretreatment trucks to areas...
ELKHART, IN
wfft.com

Travel Advisory issued for Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Office of Homeland Security (ACHS) has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Allen County. Road conditions are expected to begin deteriorating around 8 p.m. Thursday. Temperatures will drop rapidly, and there will be ice, limited visibility, and hazardous driving conditions. Extra...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Winter storm could cause power outages throughout city

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The approaching winter storm has the potential to knock out power across Fort Wayne and Allen County. Because of the expected high winds, restoration could take multiple days. But, Corey Ohlenkamp said Indiana Michigan Power has been monitoring the forecast for days, and they'll be...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Public Occurrences 12.27.22

The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 10:20 a.m. Thursday - Brian Alexander Browning, 38, South Bend, arrested for intimidation. Bond: $5,250. • 1:57 p.m. Thursday - Trey Darnell Bradley, 24, of 1520 E. Winona Ave., Apt. 132, Warsaw, arrested for drug court...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
News Now Warsaw

Blizzard warning issued for St. Joseph and LaPorte counties

WARSAW — The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for two counties northwest of Warsaw while the remaining parts of the region remain under a winter storm warning. The blizzard warning is in effect for St. Joseph and Laporte counties, but meteorologist Matt Rudkin warns much of...
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

Friday trash service in New Haven delayed until New Year’s Eve

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, the City of New Haven announced Republic Services has decided to suspend operations for trash pickup for Friday, Dec. 23. A New Haven spokesperson said the health and safety of the crew is the “highest priority,” and the winter storm warning was a factor in the decision.
NEW HAVEN, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Dallas Aaron Alsman

Dallas Aaron Alsman, 75, South Whitley, died in Pierceton on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. He was born Aug. 26, 1947, in Hammond, to Ann Reiley Alsman and Aaron Alsman. On June 14, 1969, he married Judy Ann Webster; she survives. Dallas’ life will be celebrated with a funeral service at...
SOUTH WHITLEY, IN
WANE-TV

Allen County Jail drug program proving a success

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County Sheriff-elect Troy Hershberger likes to compare inmates’ choices to chess, a game often played in jail to pass the time. It’s one of the ways Hershberger makes the hard work in the jail’s JCAP program more relatable. The Jail...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
News Now Warsaw

Rudkin predicting blizzard conditions, 6-8 inches for Warsaw area

WARSAW — News Now Warsaw’s meteorologist Matt Rudkin has issued his predictions for the upcoming snowstorm and it looks as if Warsaw will be spared the worst. But that doesn’t mean it won’t be dangerous. The massive storm is expected to arrive Thursday night and continue...
WARSAW, IN
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 15-21

Denny L. Bowers II, 38, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 180 days jail. 120 days suspended. $750 fine. Shawn R. Warwick, 36, of Bluffton, found guilty of menacing*. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $150 fine. Dec. 16. Eric W. Borowsky, 21, of Canton, found guilty of...
LIMA, OH
WOWO News

Woman in life-threatening condition after morning crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday around 10 a.m. at N. Clinton St. and Spy Run from North Side High School. A woman was driving southwest across Clinton and ran the stop sign in front of a northbound van....
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

‘Have a great evening’: Scathing phone call leads to felony, $30K bond

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — He ended the call warmly. “Have a great evening,” the man is quoted as saying in Allen Superior Court documents. However, that kind message was preceded with a litany of threats, obscenities and accusations that resulted in a felony intimidation charge where the victim is a judge, bailiff or other public official and landed him in Allen County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
FORT WAYNE, IN

