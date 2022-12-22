Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Street Department encourages people to stay off the roads
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Street Department encourages people to stay home if possible. The Department has crews out plowing and putting down treated sand to improve traction on the city's main roads. It is too cold for salt to have an impact. High winds are causing...
WANE-TV
Visitor restrictions back at Parkview hospitals due to spread of virus
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parkview has restrictions in place for hospital visitors due to a spread of respiratory virus activity in the area, the health system said Monday. The restrictions – which Parkview said are temporary – include preventing any visitors under the age of 12, and any visitors with flu symptoms. Masks are encouraged but not mandatory. Patients can have up to two visitors at a time.
wfft.com
Area of U.S. 33 closed due to accident
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - An area of U.S. 33 is closed due to an accident. Noble County EMA say the road is closed at 100 N.
Times-Union Newspaper
Carl Freel
Carl Freel, 79, of Syracuse, passed away on Dec. 22, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. He was born on Dec. 14, 1943, in Huntington, Ind., to Charles and Rosemary Houston Freel. He was a 1962 graduate of Union High School. On April 9, 1966, he married Sue Firestone, who preceded him in 2021.
963xke.com
City of Fort Wayne issued winter weather plans
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Ahead of this holiday weekend’s expected winter weather event, the City of Fort Wayne says that crews are preparing. There will also be warming shelters open as we are bracing for sub-zero temperatures, too. On Wednesday morning, the City issued the following regarding...
WATCH LIVE: Driving conditions around Fort Wayne
WANE 15 Anchor Sierra Tufts and Videographer Danielle Hough show you driving conditions around Fort Wayne as high winds and dangerously cold temps grip the area following several inches of snowfall.
Times-Union Newspaper
Florence J. Schultz
Florence J. Schultz, of Winona Lake, passed away at Grace Village on Christmas Day at the age of 100. Born in Crown Point, Ind., on March 11, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Clara Luebcke. After graduating from Merrillville High School, she worked as a secretary for Chicago Title and Trust and was a lifelong farmer’s wife. On June 8, 1947, she married the love of her life, Wilbur Schultz, who preceded her in passing in 2002.
WNDU
Elkhart prepares for winter storm
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -New details on how Elkhart is preparing for this major winter storm. City leaders held a news conference Wednesday to outline their plan for clearing roads and staying safe in dangerous temperatures. They’ve already started getting ready for the snowfall by sending their pretreatment trucks to areas...
wfft.com
Travel Advisory issued for Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Office of Homeland Security (ACHS) has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Allen County. Road conditions are expected to begin deteriorating around 8 p.m. Thursday. Temperatures will drop rapidly, and there will be ice, limited visibility, and hazardous driving conditions. Extra...
wfft.com
Winter storm could cause power outages throughout city
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The approaching winter storm has the potential to knock out power across Fort Wayne and Allen County. Because of the expected high winds, restoration could take multiple days. But, Corey Ohlenkamp said Indiana Michigan Power has been monitoring the forecast for days, and they'll be...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 12.27.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 10:20 a.m. Thursday - Brian Alexander Browning, 38, South Bend, arrested for intimidation. Bond: $5,250. • 1:57 p.m. Thursday - Trey Darnell Bradley, 24, of 1520 E. Winona Ave., Apt. 132, Warsaw, arrested for drug court...
News Now Warsaw
Blizzard warning issued for St. Joseph and LaPorte counties
WARSAW — The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for two counties northwest of Warsaw while the remaining parts of the region remain under a winter storm warning. The blizzard warning is in effect for St. Joseph and Laporte counties, but meteorologist Matt Rudkin warns much of...
WANE-TV
Friday trash service in New Haven delayed until New Year’s Eve
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, the City of New Haven announced Republic Services has decided to suspend operations for trash pickup for Friday, Dec. 23. A New Haven spokesperson said the health and safety of the crew is the “highest priority,” and the winter storm warning was a factor in the decision.
Times-Union Newspaper
Dallas Aaron Alsman
Dallas Aaron Alsman, 75, South Whitley, died in Pierceton on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. He was born Aug. 26, 1947, in Hammond, to Ann Reiley Alsman and Aaron Alsman. On June 14, 1969, he married Judy Ann Webster; she survives. Dallas’ life will be celebrated with a funeral service at...
Ohio Mink Farm Shutting Down, Just Weeks After Activists Freed 10,000 of Their Minks
About five weeks after animal rights activists freed 10,000 minks from a fur farm in Ohio, they got what they wished for: The Van Wert mink farm is closing down. However, that doesn't mean animals will no longer be exploited or killed on the property. Here's what's known so far.
WANE-TV
Allen County Jail drug program proving a success
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County Sheriff-elect Troy Hershberger likes to compare inmates’ choices to chess, a game often played in jail to pass the time. It’s one of the ways Hershberger makes the hard work in the jail’s JCAP program more relatable. The Jail...
News Now Warsaw
Rudkin predicting blizzard conditions, 6-8 inches for Warsaw area
WARSAW — News Now Warsaw’s meteorologist Matt Rudkin has issued his predictions for the upcoming snowstorm and it looks as if Warsaw will be spared the worst. But that doesn’t mean it won’t be dangerous. The massive storm is expected to arrive Thursday night and continue...
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 15-21
Denny L. Bowers II, 38, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 180 days jail. 120 days suspended. $750 fine. Shawn R. Warwick, 36, of Bluffton, found guilty of menacing*. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $150 fine. Dec. 16. Eric W. Borowsky, 21, of Canton, found guilty of...
WOWO News
Woman in life-threatening condition after morning crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Fort Wayne Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Wednesday around 10 a.m. at N. Clinton St. and Spy Run from North Side High School. A woman was driving southwest across Clinton and ran the stop sign in front of a northbound van....
WANE-TV
‘Have a great evening’: Scathing phone call leads to felony, $30K bond
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — He ended the call warmly. “Have a great evening,” the man is quoted as saying in Allen Superior Court documents. However, that kind message was preceded with a litany of threats, obscenities and accusations that resulted in a felony intimidation charge where the victim is a judge, bailiff or other public official and landed him in Allen County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
