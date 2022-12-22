ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta relocates warming shelter for women and children

ATLANTA — In the wake of frigid temperatures, Atlanta is keeping its warming centers open for a little while longer. Its three locations will now stay open through Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 9 a.m., city officials said. Atlanta's shelter for women and children that was originally opened at the...
Students work to preserve Atlanta's Krog Street Tunnel

ATLANTA — Wedged between Wylie Street and Dekalb Avenue, the Krog Street Tunnel stands. More than 100 years old, the tunnel is a permanent passage between Inman Park and Cabbagetown. But as Curt Jackson knows, what's inside the tunnel is ever changing. "It's a community bulletin board. It is...
Major fires consume Duluth, Decatur, Atlanta apartments on Christmas

DULUTH, Ga. - Between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, metro Atlanta authorities were called to several apartments around Georgia to put out fires. Some were fatal. Residents at an apartment on Randall Street in Atlanta were left recovering Christmas morning after a fire ripped through the complex the night before.
How Georgia renters can deal with burst pipes, next freeze

DECATUR, Ga. — Hundreds of residents in metro Atlanta are struggling with freezing temperatures. People have posted videos on social media showing flooding in malls, offices and apartment buildings. Tenants have expressed increased frustration as they said they prepared for the arctic blast and are now struggling with the...
This $8.95M House in Atlanta, GA is an Absolute Masterpiece Features Stunning Transitional Style with Neutral Finishes

The House in Atlanta is an absolute masterpiece where comfort and intimacy are just as salient as the astonishing beauty you will see at every point throughout the property, now available for sale. This home located at 365 King Rd NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 9,400 square feet of living spaces. Call Glennis C Beacham – Beacham and Company Realtors – (Phone: (404) 261-6300) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Atlanta.
LIST: Freeze leads to water issues across metro Atlanta, parts of Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The weekend’s record-breaking freeze is wreaking havoc on water departments throughout metro Atlanta. Water pressure problems and bursting pipes are just some of the issues officials have been dealing with through the weekend. “All this stuff had water coming out of it, so it’s...
Pipe bursts at busy Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — Crews are working to clean up a water leak from a gate inside the world's busiest airport on Christmas morning. What appears to be a pipe burst at a gate in Terminal E forced airport officials to close that area. An 11Alive viewer sent photos and video showing water pouring from the ceiling and told us it happened at Delta Air Lines gate E34.
Atlanta community discusses importance of Kwanzaa

ATLANTA — As people wave goodbye to Christmas, others are preparing to usher in Kwanzaa. For Etta Hawkins, the holiday is an essential part of the season. "Kwanzaa changed my life," she said. Hawkins explained she began celebrating Kwanzaa 30 years ago. Since then, she says, she's been eager...
Atlanta’s homeless flock to city warming shelters amid frigid temperatures

ATLANTA - Temperatures in Atlanta ahead of the holiday weekend have reached new lows. Frigid weather conditions have prompted city leaders to open up emergency warming shelters for those in need. "This weather is dangerously cold," District 10 City Councilwoman Andrea L. Boone said. It’s the kind of cold that...
Crews investigate fire in Atlanta's Bankhead neighborhood

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire Rescue investigators are looking into what sparked the flames at a home in the Bankhead neighborhood. Crews were called to a house fire along Cairo Street NW, about a mile away from Atlanta's Trap Music Museum. Video from an 11Alive viewer shows Atlanta Police Department...
