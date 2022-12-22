Read full article on original website
Atlanta relocates warming shelter for women and children
ATLANTA — In the wake of frigid temperatures, Atlanta is keeping its warming centers open for a little while longer. Its three locations will now stay open through Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 9 a.m., city officials said. Atlanta's shelter for women and children that was originally opened at the...
Students work to preserve Atlanta's Krog Street Tunnel
ATLANTA — Wedged between Wylie Street and Dekalb Avenue, the Krog Street Tunnel stands. More than 100 years old, the tunnel is a permanent passage between Inman Park and Cabbagetown. But as Curt Jackson knows, what's inside the tunnel is ever changing. "It's a community bulletin board. It is...
Christmas ushers in full house at MUST Ministries' new shelter
MARIETTA, Ga. — Those in need looked for a warm place to lay their heads on Christmas Day with the abnormally frigid temperatures outside. Some people in Cobb County found a welcoming spot, thanks to the generosity of volunteers and those who run a homeless shelter. MUST Ministries in...
fox5atlanta.com
Major fires consume Duluth, Decatur, Atlanta apartments on Christmas
DULUTH, Ga. - Between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, metro Atlanta authorities were called to several apartments around Georgia to put out fires. Some were fatal. Residents at an apartment on Randall Street in Atlanta were left recovering Christmas morning after a fire ripped through the complex the night before.
How Georgia renters can deal with burst pipes, next freeze
DECATUR, Ga. — Hundreds of residents in metro Atlanta are struggling with freezing temperatures. People have posted videos on social media showing flooding in malls, offices and apartment buildings. Tenants have expressed increased frustration as they said they prepared for the arctic blast and are now struggling with the...
luxury-houses.net
This $8.95M House in Atlanta, GA is an Absolute Masterpiece Features Stunning Transitional Style with Neutral Finishes
The House in Atlanta is an absolute masterpiece where comfort and intimacy are just as salient as the astonishing beauty you will see at every point throughout the property, now available for sale. This home located at 365 King Rd NW, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 9,400 square feet of living spaces. Call Glennis C Beacham – Beacham and Company Realtors – (Phone: (404) 261-6300) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta warming centers at capacity, City expands resources to meet demand
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On the coldest night of the year, Atlanta’s warming centers were at capacity. Atlanta News First crews walked into one of the City’s two warming centers, at a rec center in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood. At roughly 8 o’clock, the City...
capitalbnews.org
Life After AMC’s Closure: Four Stories About Resilience, Challenges, and Hope
People from all walks of life are grieving the loss of Atlanta Medical Center, formerly known as Georgia Baptist. Wellstar Health System closed the nearly 500-bed hospital on Nov. 1, leaving a large void in Old Fourth Ward for people who either worked or were patients at the hospital. Capital...
atlantanewsfirst.com
LIST: Freeze leads to water issues across metro Atlanta, parts of Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The weekend’s record-breaking freeze is wreaking havoc on water departments throughout metro Atlanta. Water pressure problems and bursting pipes are just some of the issues officials have been dealing with through the weekend. “All this stuff had water coming out of it, so it’s...
Flooding from busted pipes causes residents to be trapped in apartments
ATLANTA — Hundreds of residents and business have experienced flooding from busted pipes as a result of the arctic blast that swept across north Georgia over the Christmas weekend. Residents at Icon Midtown Apartments told Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins water gushed from the ceiling, leaving them trapped in their...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Unhoused Georgians face winter freeze on the streets of downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - First the rain. Then the freeze. Now the wait. Atlantans braving the winter weather on the streets of downtown are being hit especially hard by brutal temperatures. “My hands are getting cold and I had to get these warmers right here and keep on...
Metro Atlanta emergency lines overwhelmed, police ask to not call 911 for burst pipes
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — As the nation grapples with a wave of winter weather, emergency officials in Georgia are advising people to know when a situation warrants a call to 911. Pipes bursting doesn't necessarily make the cut, according to Gwinnett County Police Department. The agency said calls about...
Arctic blast triggers boil water advisories for metro Atlanta counties
At least two metro Atlanta counties have issued boil water advisories after freezing cold temperatures over the weekend disrupted their water systems.
Atlanta flight makes emergency landing in Nashville
ATLANTA — A Delta Airlines flight made an emergency landing Monday after the flight crew was notified about problems with the plane. Delta officials told Channel 2 Action News Delta Flight 356 from Atlanta was en route to Sacramento when the crew was notified of a possible engine issue.
Pipe bursts at busy Atlanta airport
ATLANTA — Crews are working to clean up a water leak from a gate inside the world's busiest airport on Christmas morning. What appears to be a pipe burst at a gate in Terminal E forced airport officials to close that area. An 11Alive viewer sent photos and video showing water pouring from the ceiling and told us it happened at Delta Air Lines gate E34.
Atlanta community discusses importance of Kwanzaa
ATLANTA — As people wave goodbye to Christmas, others are preparing to usher in Kwanzaa. For Etta Hawkins, the holiday is an essential part of the season. "Kwanzaa changed my life," she said. Hawkins explained she began celebrating Kwanzaa 30 years ago. Since then, she says, she's been eager...
Major flooding impacting popular metro Atlanta destinations, residences after pipes burst
ATLANTA — Parts of metro Atlanta's infrastructure are coming apart as the blast of arctic weather continues across the state, with residents and businesses alike are feeling the harsh impacts of the sub-freezing temperatures just one day before Christmas. Burst water pipes are now one of the major consequences...
LIVE UPDATES: Gov. extends State of Emergency ahead of winter weather
ATLANTA, Ga. — People all over metro Atlanta are waking up on the day after Christmas to burst pipes. Bitter cold over the weekend is continuing into Monday, with temperatures only expected to reach the low 40s. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon said there is the potential...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta’s homeless flock to city warming shelters amid frigid temperatures
ATLANTA - Temperatures in Atlanta ahead of the holiday weekend have reached new lows. Frigid weather conditions have prompted city leaders to open up emergency warming shelters for those in need. "This weather is dangerously cold," District 10 City Councilwoman Andrea L. Boone said. It’s the kind of cold that...
Crews investigate fire in Atlanta's Bankhead neighborhood
ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire Rescue investigators are looking into what sparked the flames at a home in the Bankhead neighborhood. Crews were called to a house fire along Cairo Street NW, about a mile away from Atlanta's Trap Music Museum. Video from an 11Alive viewer shows Atlanta Police Department...
