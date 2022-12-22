Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Ohio issues fifth and final winter storm status update
COLUMBUS -- The Ohio Emergency Management Agency continues to monitor for winter weather systems that may impact Ohio and coordinate with federal, state and local partners as needed. The Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers continue to patrol the roadways and assist stranded motorists and the Ohio Department of Transportation continues...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crashes reported on I-70, I-75 as freezing temps continue
MIAMI VALLEY — While road conditions are improving, frigid temperatures continue and icy roads continue to cause problems across the Miami Valley Sunday. Emergency crews and the Ohio Department of Transportation have been working overnight to clear roadways in the area. “Our crews have driven about 292,000 miles across...
Knox Pages
Ohio issues Christmas Eve weather update; I-75 closed in SW Ohio
COLUMBUS -- The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (Ohio EMA) continues to monitor the winter weather system that is impacting Ohio and coordination with federal, state and local partners. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers continue to patrol the roadways to assist stranded motorists and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT)...
More cold, wind and snow into Christmas Day with minor improvements
What to expect for the rest of the holiday weekend? In short, expect subtle improvements. Yes, it is still gusty and awfully cold this Christmas Eve, but it will not be as cold as Friday afternoon.
Donations come through for family of abducted twins that sparked Ohio Amber Alert
Kason and Kyair Thomas are back with their family after being found last week following their abduction that triggered an AMBER Alert in Ohio.
WTRF
Counties in Ohio under snow emergencies
Ohio (WTRF) — Please be advised. According to Chief Deputy James Zusack, Belmont County has been alerted to a Level 2 snow emergency. According to Sheriff Charles Black, Monroe County has been elevated to a Level 2 snow emergency. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In...
countynewsonline.org
Ohio Winter Weather Status Update #2
The information below was valid as of Friday, December 23, 2022 at 7 p.m. EST. The information in this status update is rapidly changing and information may not be accurate beyond the date/time listed. Status. The winter weather system continues to move across the state producing snow, high winds, freezing...
NBC4 Columbus
Make sure animals stay warm during winter weather
Donations come through for Thomas family with Kyair, …. Members of the community gathered Saturday afternoon for a drive through donation to support the family ahead of Christmas. At All Nations Worship Assembly in east Columbus, volunteers gathered to collect supplies for the fully reunited Thomas family. Updated Morning Forecast:...
Area paralyzed by winter storm
LIMA — Thursday night and Friday mixed rain and snow, combined with winds of up to 50 mph led to winter weather advisories in Lima-area counties on Friday. People were advised to avoid unnecessary travel and take winter-weather precautions. Cheri Newton, public information office for Ohio Department of Transportation...
tuscweather.net
A Touch of Snow Today and Tonight; Warmer Temperatures Inbound
I sincerely hope that everyone had a very happy Christmas. Many folks are off work today in observance of Christmas and will be venturing out. The main roads are in good shape, at least the ones I experienced yesterday. Actually, I think road crews did a marvelous job keeping up with what was a challenging winter storm. Kudos to ODOT and county road crews who worked tirelessly over the Christmas weekend and their efforts to minimize travel impacts as much as possible.
spectrumnews1.com
Understanding Lake Erie's seiche phenomenon
CLEVELAND — The brutal winter storm battering Ohio brought along a rare weather phenomenon for Lake Erie. Wind blowing in from West to East has caused a seiche — where water lowers in one end of the lake and raises in the other, creating a standing wave that resembles water sloshing in a bathtub.
A winter storm on the holiday weekend and hundreds of jobs coming to the Ohio Valley: Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines. It was only a matter of time before the weather that matched the winter season descended on the Ohio Valley and it did this week, in the form of ice, a little snow and absolutely frigid temperatures. Wheeling Hospital preparing for weather-related admissions Even […]
ODOT offers advice to drivers on navigating icy roads
As the winter weather continues across the Valley, the Ohio Department of Transportation has some advice for drivers.
Photos: Lake Erie water levels hit all-time low during storm
Lake Erie water levels broke records Friday, after ridiculously low temperatures and high winds pummeled much of Ohio.
ridgeviewnews.com
Christmas Eve Forecast from the National Weather Service
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Charleston WV 609 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022 Greenup-Carter-Boyd-Lawrence KY-Perry-Morgan-Athens-Washington- Jackson OH-Vinton-Meigs-Gallia-Lawrence OH-Dickenson-Buchanan-Wayne- Cabell-Mason-Jackson WV-Wood-Pleasants-Tyler-Lincoln-Putnam-Kanawha- Roane-Wirt-Calhoun-Ritchie-Doddridge-Mingo-Logan-Boone-Clay-Braxton- Gilmer-Lewis-Harrison-Taylor-McDowell-Wyoming-Upshur-Barbour- Northwest Raleigh-Northwest Fayette-Northwest Nicholas- Northwest Webster-Southeast Pocahontas-Northwest Randolph- 609 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY... This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia and much of West Virginia. .DAY ONE...Today and Tonight. Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the Internet for more information about the following hazards. Wind Chill Warning. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Sunday through Friday. No hazardous weather is expected at this time.
5 things NOT to do during the winter storm in Ohio
A Winter Storm Warning will bring temperatures that feel like -20 below with 60 mph wind gusts over the next 3 days.
13abc.com
FirstEnergy urges customers to save energy during extreme cold weather conditions
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - FirstEnergy on Saturday asked its customers to conserve electricity through the remainder of the weekend, including on Christmas Day, due to the cold temperatures. The request from the Akron-based company comes alongside of PJM Interconnection, the electric grid operator for the region, and the request will...
Winter weather updates: Wind chill warning remains
Severe winter storm and wind chill warnings are still in effect across Northeast Ohio, causing dangerous road conditions.
More snow for West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio Monday
UPDATE 12/25: The forecast is still on track with snow totals. The main limiting factor for snow totals will be how fast the system moves. As of 11AM 12/25 Snow showers will start to form in the region around 10am, and the heaviest showers will stop around 6pm. There will be another quick burst of […]
AEP reports 12,000+ power outages in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — AEP has reported more than 13,400 customer outages as of 6 a.m. on Friday after a winter storm touched down in central Ohio Thursday night. As the heavy snow is coming to an end Friday morning, blowing snow is expected to continue throughout the day as well as dangerously cold with sub-zero wind chills.
