Dak Prescott brutally makes Eagles pay for ill-advised defensive tactic
Dak Prescott didn’t have the smoothest of stat lines overall in Saturday night’s Week 16 game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles, but boy did he make Philly pay for relentlessly throwing him zone defense looks (h/t Sheil Kapadia of The Ringer). Per @NextGenStats, Dak Prescott...
Brock Purdy notches epic 49ers feat not even Joe Montana did
This is Brock Purdy’s world, and we are merely living in it. The San Francisco 49ers rookie has captured the attention of every NFL fan with his incredible play for the team. Purdy isn’t just coasting on the 49ers’ talent: he’s actively helping the team win games. Their last win against the Commanders put Brock Purdy in the 49ers history books with an incredible record, per CBS Sports.
NFL Starting Quarterback 'Unlikely' To Play In Playoffs After Surgery
Unfortunately for the Titans, it sounds like Ryan Tannehill's 2022 season is over. Last weekend, Tannehill suffered an ankle injury against the Chargers. Despite being carted off the field, he returned to the game. Though it has been reported that Tannehill would love to return to the field for Week...
Look: Eagles Fan Getting Crushed For Despicable Act
There are times when trash-talking an opposing player goes too far and one Philadelphia Eagles fan definitely crossed a line when trying to insult Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Following the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys on Christmas Even, an Eagles fan on Instagram tried to call out Dak by...
Sporting News
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 16 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final three weeks. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and which teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 16.
NFL Draft Order Update: Could Colts get No. 1 Overall Pick?
There is a path to the No. 1 overall draft pick for the Indianapolis Colts.
OBJ Obsession: Cowboys 'Final' Decision
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has revealed what he plans to do when it comes to bringing in the three-time Pro Bowl receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Sporting News
Fantasy WR Rankings Week 17: Who to start, sit at wide receiver in fantasy football
Congrats to the select who few get to set their lineup one more week. In your attempt to achieve fantasy football greatness, we’ve got you covered at the wide receiver position, as our Week 17 fantasy WR rankings for standard leagues can help you pinpoint viable streamers, underrated sleepers, and potential busts.
NBC Sports
Grading 49ers' offense, defense in big win over Commanders
SANTA CLARA — Kyle Shanahan admitted he was frustrated that the 49ers were tied at halftime with the Washington Commanders on Saturday. But the 49ers scored two touchdowns in the third quarter to begin to take control of a 37-20 victory at Levi’s Stadium. The Commanders stayed around...
NBC Sports
Shanahan not thinking about Purdy's fate at QB next season
SANTA CLARA — With each game Brock Purdy plays, it becomes easier and easier to envision him as the 49ers’ long-term starting quarterback. Coach Kyle Shanahan, however, isn't going there. Not yet, anyway. “I don’t even know what year it is after this season’s over,” Shanahan answered Monday...
Top NFL Head Coach Candidates for 2023
Sports Illustrated compiles a list of the top coordinators, assistants and former head coaches ahead of this season’s coaching carousel.
T.Y. Hilton fires message at his doubters after game-changing catch vs. Eagles
T.Y. Hilton had just one catch in his Dallas Cowboys debut – and that was all he needed to make a huge impact. With the Cowboys trailing 34-27 in the fourth quarter against the juggernaut Philadelphia Eagles, they found themselves in a 3rd-and-30 situation with a last-gasp effort to make magic happen. Hilton and Prescott happened to pull the rabbit out of a hat with a wild 52-yard connection that saved the drive and resulted in a touchdown.
Look: NFL Game Could Get Very Ugly Today
The Browns and Saints won't just compete against each other this Saturday afternoon, they'll have to fend off Mother Nature. According to the latest weather forecast, the wind-chill temperature will be minus-11 degrees. It has also been reported that wind gusts will be around 30 mph. Moments ago, ESPN's Jake...
Eagles Suffered Crushing Injury Loss Against The Cowboys
Arguably the best offensive line in football lost its anchor on Christmas Eve. But according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, there's an outside chance the Eagles get Lane Johnson back for the playoffs. Per the NFL insider, "Eagles’ are hopeful that four-time Pro Bowl OT Lane Johnson will return for the...
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Cowboys, Packers climb in playoff picture; Steelers jump Patriots, Jets for Week 17
Week 16 in the NFL had more of a playoff feel to it throughout the league as the playoff picture is starting to come into final focus with the end of the 2022 regular season fast approaching. The winter wonderland around Christmas is a chilling reminder the new year is...
NBC Sports
Purdy reveals how facing Bosa in 49ers practice helps him now
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has praised rookie quarterback Brock Purdy for his composure under center, which might come from seeing one of the NFL’s best pass rushers in practice. Purdy faced plenty of pressure from the Washington Commanders on Saturday in the 49ers’ 37-20 win at Levi’s Stadium. Nonetheless,...
NBC Sports
Where 49ers sit in NFC playoff race after beating Commanders
The 49ers took care of business with a 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday at Levi's Stadium. With their eighth straight win, the 49ers kept pace with the Minnesota Vikings for the No. 2 seed and closed the gap on the Philadelphia Eagles for the top seed. The...
NFC playoff picture: How NFL postseason fields looks after Week 16
The 2022 NFL season has reached its most challenging point, and all of Week 16’s events had a big impact on the postseason picture. We now have a better idea of which teams will advance to the playoffs and which ones are still in contention after Week 16’s AFC matchups are over. The NFC playoff picture field appears to be rather congested right now, as was to be expected. With three more playoff slots available, four clubs have already secured official spots in the playoffs. Still competing for those postseason spots are eight NFC clubs. Here we’ll discuss what the NFC playoff picture looks like after the exciting and crucial games from Week 16.
NBC Sports
Purdy jokingly says Kittle 'stole' 34-yard TD from McCloud
Brock Purdy could have said he meant for the 34-yard touchdown pass to go to George Kittle, but the 49ers' quarterback didn't. After San Francisco's 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday at Levi's Stadium, the 22-year-old jokingly revealed that the first of Kittle's two touchdown receptions wasn't intended for the All-Pro tight end.
Seahawks WR DK Metcalf proves he’s not human with bonkers pre-game move ahead of Chiefs clash
DK Metcalf is a certified freak of nature. The Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver possesses a rare combination of speed, height, and power that is rarely seen in the NFL. As if we needed any more proof of his “inhuman-ness”, the wide receiver showed off his cold resistance while warming up against the Chiefs.
