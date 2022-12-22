The 2022 NFL season has reached its most challenging point, and all of Week 16’s events had a big impact on the postseason picture. We now have a better idea of which teams will advance to the playoffs and which ones are still in contention after Week 16’s AFC matchups are over. The NFC playoff picture field appears to be rather congested right now, as was to be expected. With three more playoff slots available, four clubs have already secured official spots in the playoffs. Still competing for those postseason spots are eight NFC clubs. Here we’ll discuss what the NFC playoff picture looks like after the exciting and crucial games from Week 16.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO