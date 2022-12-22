Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Few flakes possible on cloudy Monday in Metro Detroit as weather shifts into calmer pattern
I hope you had a great Christmas and end-of-Hanukkah weekend!. We are starting off our Monday -- the first day of Kwanzaa -- on a relatively quiet note compared to where we’ve been the past three days. Today’s sunrise is at 8:01 a.m. A weakening storm system will...
WZZM 13
13 Weather 4 PM Update: Travel Remains Difficult To Impossible In West Michigan!
Lakeshore counties continue to report impassable roads and impossible travel in spots. Meteorologist Michael Behrens has the latest!
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Michigan officials using beet juice as road salt alternative this winter -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Weather: Wind chill, winter weather advisory still in place for Metro Detroit -- what to know. Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan amid...
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 122422
Blizzard conditions are expected to continue in many areas today, with wind gusts capable of reaching 40 mph. (Dec. 24, 2022) Blizzard conditions are expected to continue in many areas today, with wind gusts capable of reaching 40 mph. (Dec. 24, 2022) Storm Team 8 Blizzard Update, noon, 122422. Travel...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan amid winter storm: 3K in the dark on Dec. 24, 2022
DETROIT – A winter storm has reached Southeast Michigan Friday, and strong winds could cause power outages that’ll last through Saturday night. On Saturday, Dec. 24, winds will blow at 24-40 mph. Such winds can affect power lines, and can knock tree limbs down onto power lines. The...
jack1065.com
Winter Weather Advisory continues through Christmas Day
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – After being blasted by arctic winds and snowfall from three to 29 inches, most of West Michigan has shifted from a Blizzard Warning to a Winter Weather Advisory through 7:00 p.m. Sunday. The National Weather Service says additional snow accumulations of one to fout...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wind chill, winter weather advisory still in place for Metro Detroit -- what to know
4Warn Weather – We are waking up to very cold temperatures and wind chills this Christmas Eve Day. Actual air temperatures are in the low-to-mid single digits (-15 to -17 degrees Celsius), but winds still gusting near and even above 40 mph have pushed wind chills down into the -15 to -25 degree range (-26 to -32 degrees Celsius). That is dangerously cold if you are not dressed appropriately to be outside, or if your car breaks down and you’re stranded. We’ll see only modest temperature improvement this afternoon, with highs in the mid-teens (-9 degrees Celsius), and wind chills rising to around zero (-18 degrees Celsius) this afternoon. Southwest to west winds at 20 to 30 mph and gusts to 40 mph possible.
WZZM 13
13 Weather 9 PM Update: Roads Close From Blizzard Conditions!
We are continuing to watch Blizzard conditions in West Michigan as roads continue to close. Meteorologist Michael Behrens and Kirk Montgomery have the latest!
Hazardous, life-threatening conditions persist in SE Michigan even as experts reduce snow totals — Here's what to know
Winter can certainly pack a punch without much snow, experts warned, as a ‘once in a generation’ arctic freeze and dangerous wind gusts slammed into Southeast Michigan early Friday morning — even if snow totals are less than earlier predicted.
WZZM 13
13 Weather - 8 PM Update: Conditions Worsen In West Michigan
Winter Conditions are setting in around West Michigan, as we prepare for an eventual blizzard. Join Meteorologist Michael Behrens and Kirk with the latest!
Detroit News
These places were hit hardest by wind, snow during Friday's storm
A winter storm swept across Michigan on Friday, disrupting travel plans and power supply across the grid, with high winds and low temperatures. Some places in Michigan saw nearly 60 mph wind speeds and over two feet of snow. Towns like Mancelona, Sparr and Alba in northern Michigan saw the...
wrif.com
Winter Storm Causes Michigan’s Favorite Christmas Store to Close
Well, even Michigan’s favorite Christmas store couldn’t beat the storm. Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland is closing early because of it. The huge Christmas store is usually open almost every day, including on Christmas Eve. Now, it will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 24. It’s usually closed on Christmas Day.
Michigan city says it won’t plow residential roads unless 6-plus inches of snow falls
DETROIT – Residential roads in Detroit won’t see plows during the upcoming pre-Christmas winter storm unless at least 6 inches of snow falls, officials said. Right now, the National Weather Service is predicting 3-6 inches of snow in Metro Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
SE Michigan winter storm timeline breakdown, snow total predictions, flash-freeze concerns
4Warn Weather – It’s all systems go for our significantly impactful severe winter storm. Things are rather benign this afternoon, with light wind, temperatures that have risen into the upper-30s to mid-40s (4 to 6 degrees Celsius), and mainly dry conditions. This is your last opportunity to get...
Drivers told to stay off 100-mile stretch of I-94 as ice, blowing snow wreak havoc on roadways, MSP says
A major winter storm bringing bitter cold and biting winds is snaring traffic all over Michigan with icy roads to blame for a growing number of crashes, including a warning for drivers to avoid traveling on a 100-mile portion of I-94.
WOOD
Tracking power outages during winter storm
Shoppers brave blizzard for last-minute Christmas …. The blizzard did not stop some people from braving the elements in order to get some last-minute holiday shopping in. (Dec. 23, 2022) Crews continue uphill battle to remove snow. How long it will take crews to clean up the roads completely will...
Thursday afternoon update on Blizzard: Snow timeline, freshest accumulation update
UPDATE: Dangerous Flash-Freeze definitely in play for this evening: Close look at timeline. The late morning runs of all the computer models now give us a very good timeline of the snow progression. We also have a fresh look at total accumulations. The blizzard is still just three separate pieces,...
These will be the 6 worst Michigan roads to drive on Friday and Saturday
UPDATE: Dangerous sub-zero wind chills to continue, how to spot signs of frostbite. We’ve been hearing the warnings for days: Blizzard conditions smacking parts of Michigan today and Saturday will make driving in some areas nearly impossible - and very dangerous. Little to no visibility for drivers, blowing snow, drifting snow and rapidly falling temperatures.
