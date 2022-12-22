Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Boil advisory for parts of East Peoria
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - A boil advisory has been issued for parts of East Peoria because of an emergency water main repair. The boil advisory is for the following areas after water service is restored. • 602-810 West Muller Road. • Cottonwood Circle. • Cotton Lane. 2808-2913 Meadow...
wlds.com
Nearly 30 Displaced After Christmas Day Apartment Building Fire
Members of the South Jacksonville, Jacksonville, Murrayville, and Woodson Fire Departments as well as the Jacksonville/Morgan County Office of Emergency Management responded to the scene at the corner of South Main Street and Dewey Drive for a call of a fire in the attic area of a multi-unit dwelling Sunday morning.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Dec. 24, 2022
Gage Schroder (24) 2540 Prentiss Ave Quincy, IL for domestic battery and criminal damage to government supported property at 619 Harrison Drive. Lodged. 178 / 122 / 147. Isaac Valentin (30) 300 Cedar Apt. 2 Quincy, IL for criminal trespass to state supported property, resisting a peace officer and on an Adams County warrant for FTA – possession of meth at 527 Broadway. Lodged. 128 / 162 / 147.
khqa.com
Two women arrested for selling methamphetamine and controlled substances
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The Pittsfield Police Department arrested two women after an ongoing investigation for selling methamphetamine and controlled substances in Pittsfield. The Pittsfield Police Department says Taylor Hicks, 26, and Lisa Guthrie, 44, were charged on December 6. Hicks is facing charges of two counts of delivering...
muddyrivernews.com
Letter to the Editor: Why can’t Quincy do for its police officers what Pekin did for its police officers?
An article recently published by the Peoria Journal-Star describes the City of Pekin removing its residency requirement for its police union, fire union and chauffeurs/helpers union. The Pekin City Manager is quoted in the article as saying, “We believe that in order to remain competitive and ensure that we are...
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes part of I-74
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — According to Peoria ECC Supervisor Tracy Sandall, traffic East Bound on I-74 before the Murray Baker Bridge was temporarily closed due to a crash Friday Morning. Currently, there is only one eastbound lane open on the bridge. Illinois State Police are currently handling the crash.
wlds.com
Home Deemed Total Loss After Overnight Fire in Chandlerville
Multiple fire departments from Cass & Mason Counties were called out to a structure fire in Chandlerville early this morning. The Beardstown Volunteer Fire Department reports that shortly after midnight they were summoned for mutual aid to a two-story structure fire in the heart of Chandlerville. The residents were reported to be home at the time of the fire and were able to get out safely.
Galesburg suspends public transportation Friday
The City of Galesburg Public Transportation System is suspending services for Friday, December 23 due to inclement weather. They will resume regular business hours and service on Tuesday, December 27 due to the holiday weekend. Contact the Public Transportation System at (309) 345-3686 with questions.
1470 WMBD
Animals die during barn fire in North Peoria area
PEORIA, Ill. – No people are injured, but a number of animals are dead following a barn fire in the North Peoria area. That’s according to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, who says crews from Chillicothe and four other departments responded to the barn on North Kenneth Street, not far from Dean Street and Galena Road, at 12:49 P.M. Thursday.
muddyrivernews.com
Two men face felony retail theft charges at shoe store in Quincy Town Center
QUINCY — A Quincy man and a Fowler man were arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with felony retail theft. Officers with the Quincy Police Department were dispatched to Famous Footwear in the Quincy Town Center at approximately 12:08 p.m. for the report of a retail theft in progress. Upon arrival, deputies learned the suspects had fled the store on foot.
1470 WMBD
Low snow totals, high wind gusts, at height of Winter storm
LINCOLN, Ill. – At least from a snow perspective, the winter storm that spent time in our area between Thursday and Friday wasn’t that big of a deal. According to the National Weather Service, snow totals ranged from one inch in Knox County, to 2.2 inches at the Peoria Airport.
muddyrivernews.com
Griggsville woman arrested during traffic stop for possession of methamphetamine
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop at 1:55 p.m. Dec. 14 on Washington Street in Pittsfield. After an investigation, the driver, Jordan A. Clendenny, 27, of Griggsville was arrested for the offense of unlawful possession of methamphetamine less than five (5) grams.
Knox County property transfers for Dec. 15-20, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Dec. 15-20, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
Central Illinois Proud
Galesburg man faces 13 years on drug charges
GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — A Galesburg man is facing 13 years in prison on drug-related charges Wednesday. According to a United States Attorney’s Office Central District of Illinois press release, 39-year-old Christopher Lee Mixon was sentenced for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. In April 2021, Mixon...
Central Illinois Proud
Juvenile male dies by gunfire in Peoria Thursday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police announced Thursday that they are investigating the death of a juvenile male in the 3400 block of W. Oakcrest on Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the scene just before 2 p.m. on Thursday and found a juvenile male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was not breathing and was pronounced dead at the scene.
25newsnow.com
East Peoria man wins $2,500 in time for Christmas
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The East Peoria Community Foundation hosted a raffle in an effort to raise money for Levee Park. It was an early bird raffle for those who bought raffle tickets to win the grand price, a 70th anniversary limited-edition 2023 Corvette. The car was donated by Uftring Chevrolet.
Central Illinois Proud
Victim recovering after Wednesday night shooting, no suspect yet
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to a report of a gunshot victim on Wednesday night but have yet to locate a suspect. At approximately 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, Peoria Police responded to the 500 block of NE Glen Oak on a report of an adult male with a gunshot wound. The victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening injuries.
kciiradio.com
Eight Charged In Burlington Drug Trafficking Operation
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was one of several law enforcement agencies part of a federal and state investigation of a drug trafficking organization operating in Burlington. Eight individuals have been charged in federal court as a result of the investigation. On Thursday, December 15, Gilbert Lee Ellis, Christopher...
Police: Man hit cars, officers at Walmart
A man is behind bars after leading West Burlington police on a high-speed chase around town last night following a theft at Walmart. On December 18 at about 6:13 p.m., officers were called to the Walmart on W. Agency Road for a report of a theft in progress. Officers spoke with Walmart Asset Protection about […]
