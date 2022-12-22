ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb, IL

25newsnow.com

Boil advisory for parts of East Peoria

EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - A boil advisory has been issued for parts of East Peoria because of an emergency water main repair. The boil advisory is for the following areas after water service is restored. • 602-810 West Muller Road. • Cottonwood Circle. • Cotton Lane. 2808-2913 Meadow...
EAST PEORIA, IL
wlds.com

Nearly 30 Displaced After Christmas Day Apartment Building Fire

Members of the South Jacksonville, Jacksonville, Murrayville, and Woodson Fire Departments as well as the Jacksonville/Morgan County Office of Emergency Management responded to the scene at the corner of South Main Street and Dewey Drive for a call of a fire in the attic area of a multi-unit dwelling Sunday morning.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Dec. 24, 2022

Gage Schroder (24) 2540 Prentiss Ave Quincy, IL for domestic battery and criminal damage to government supported property at 619 Harrison Drive. Lodged. 178 / 122 / 147. Isaac Valentin (30) 300 Cedar Apt. 2 Quincy, IL for criminal trespass to state supported property, resisting a peace officer and on an Adams County warrant for FTA – possession of meth at 527 Broadway. Lodged. 128 / 162 / 147.
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Two women arrested for selling methamphetamine and controlled substances

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The Pittsfield Police Department arrested two women after an ongoing investigation for selling methamphetamine and controlled substances in Pittsfield. The Pittsfield Police Department says Taylor Hicks, 26, and Lisa Guthrie, 44, were charged on December 6. Hicks is facing charges of two counts of delivering...
PITTSFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes part of I-74

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — According to Peoria ECC Supervisor Tracy Sandall, traffic East Bound on I-74 before the Murray Baker Bridge was temporarily closed due to a crash Friday Morning. Currently, there is only one eastbound lane open on the bridge. Illinois State Police are currently handling the crash.
PEORIA, IL
wlds.com

Home Deemed Total Loss After Overnight Fire in Chandlerville

Multiple fire departments from Cass & Mason Counties were called out to a structure fire in Chandlerville early this morning. The Beardstown Volunteer Fire Department reports that shortly after midnight they were summoned for mutual aid to a two-story structure fire in the heart of Chandlerville. The residents were reported to be home at the time of the fire and were able to get out safely.
CHANDLERVILLE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Galesburg suspends public transportation Friday

The City of Galesburg Public Transportation System is suspending services for Friday, December 23 due to inclement weather. They will resume regular business hours and service on Tuesday, December 27 due to the holiday weekend. Contact the Public Transportation System at (309) 345-3686 with questions.
GALESBURG, IL
1470 WMBD

Animals die during barn fire in North Peoria area

PEORIA, Ill. – No people are injured, but a number of animals are dead following a barn fire in the North Peoria area. That’s according to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, who says crews from Chillicothe and four other departments responded to the barn on North Kenneth Street, not far from Dean Street and Galena Road, at 12:49 P.M. Thursday.
PEORIA, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Two men face felony retail theft charges at shoe store in Quincy Town Center

QUINCY — A Quincy man and a Fowler man were arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with felony retail theft. Officers with the Quincy Police Department were dispatched to Famous Footwear in the Quincy Town Center at approximately 12:08 p.m. for the report of a retail theft in progress. Upon arrival, deputies learned the suspects had fled the store on foot.
QUINCY, IL
1470 WMBD

Low snow totals, high wind gusts, at height of Winter storm

LINCOLN, Ill. – At least from a snow perspective, the winter storm that spent time in our area between Thursday and Friday wasn’t that big of a deal. According to the National Weather Service, snow totals ranged from one inch in Knox County, to 2.2 inches at the Peoria Airport.
FULTON COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Galesburg man faces 13 years on drug charges

GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD) — A Galesburg man is facing 13 years in prison on drug-related charges Wednesday. According to a United States Attorney’s Office Central District of Illinois press release, 39-year-old Christopher Lee Mixon was sentenced for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. In April 2021, Mixon...
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Juvenile male dies by gunfire in Peoria Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police announced Thursday that they are investigating the death of a juvenile male in the 3400 block of W. Oakcrest on Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the scene just before 2 p.m. on Thursday and found a juvenile male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was not breathing and was pronounced dead at the scene.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

East Peoria man wins $2,500 in time for Christmas

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The East Peoria Community Foundation hosted a raffle in an effort to raise money for Levee Park. It was an early bird raffle for those who bought raffle tickets to win the grand price, a 70th anniversary limited-edition 2023 Corvette. The car was donated by Uftring Chevrolet.
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Victim recovering after Wednesday night shooting, no suspect yet

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to a report of a gunshot victim on Wednesday night but have yet to locate a suspect. At approximately 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, Peoria Police responded to the 500 block of NE Glen Oak on a report of an adult male with a gunshot wound. The victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening injuries.
PEORIA, IL
kciiradio.com

Eight Charged In Burlington Drug Trafficking Operation

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office was one of several law enforcement agencies part of a federal and state investigation of a drug trafficking organization operating in Burlington. Eight individuals have been charged in federal court as a result of the investigation. On Thursday, December 15, Gilbert Lee Ellis, Christopher...
BURLINGTON, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Police: Man hit cars, officers at Walmart

A man is behind bars after leading West Burlington police on a high-speed chase around town last night following a theft at Walmart. On December 18 at about 6:13 p.m., officers were called to the Walmart on W. Agency Road for a report of a theft in progress. Officers spoke with Walmart Asset Protection about […]
WEST BURLINGTON, IA

