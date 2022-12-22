Dorothy Ann Morgan De Laine was born June 28, 1937 in Clayton, NC. She was the daughter of Euzelia Morgan Holder and Jordan Burt. Dot, as she was known to many, was educated in the Johnston County School system and graduated from Cooper High School class of 1955. She also had an Associate’s Degree from Hardbarger Business College. She had several jobs but the one she cherished the most was as Secretary at Clayton Elementary School. She retired in 1999.

