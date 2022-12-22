Read full article on original website
Hotel rooms for the homeless in Wilson as temps drop.Hot NewsWilson, NC
Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovationThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Bear devastates Raleigh bee farm, causing over $10,000 in damagesEdy ZooRaleigh, NC
Meat printing facility coming to North CarolinaThe Modern TimesWilson, NC
A substitute teacher in Wake County arrested for taking indecent liberties with studentsEdy ZooWake County, NC
Ruthie Slaughter Strickland
Ruthie Slaughter Strickland, aged 74, passed away early Sunday morning, December 25, at Rex Hospital in Raleigh. Born in Johnston County on July 17, 1948, she was the daughter of the late William Slaughter and Ruth Eason Slaughter. After attending Selma High School, Ruthie graduated in 1970 from East Carolina...
Grace Angeline McLeod
Coats— Mrs. Grace Angeline “Coats” McLeod, age 90, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Services will be held 11:00AM, Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Erwin Chapel Church with Reverend Virgil Murphy and Reverend Danny Helms officiating. Graveside services will follow in Coats City Cemetery.
Sharon Ann Barefoot Ivey
Dunn, NC: Ms. Sharon Ann Barefoot Ivey, age 63, of Bryant Pond Road, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at Duke University Hospital in Durham. Funeral Services will be held-6:00 PM Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the Benson Pentecostal Holiness Church in Benson. Officiating will be Revs. Mark Fields, Jonathan Daniels, and Pastor Cha Parker. Graveside Service will be 1:00PM Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Roselawn Cemetery in Benson.
Kay Frances Moody
Kay Frances Moody, age 62, of Ramsey Street in Linden, NC passed away on Friday, December 23rd, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family after a battle with Lung Cancer. Memorial Services will be held-3:00 PM, Thursday, December 29th, 2022 at Rose and Graham Funeral Chapel in Benson NC. Officiating will be Rev Roy Lee.
Larry Brent Gregory
Angier, NC: Mr. Larry Brent Gregory, age 62, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Smithfield Manor Nursing and Rehab Center in Smithfield, NC. Graveside Funeral Services will be 2:00PM-Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Harnett Devotional Gardens, Dunn, NC. Officiating will be Rev. Rodney Wilson. Larry was born on...
Dorothy De Laine
Dorothy Ann Morgan De Laine was born June 28, 1937 in Clayton, NC. She was the daughter of Euzelia Morgan Holder and Jordan Burt. Dot, as she was known to many, was educated in the Johnston County School system and graduated from Cooper High School class of 1955. She also had an Associate’s Degree from Hardbarger Business College. She had several jobs but the one she cherished the most was as Secretary at Clayton Elementary School. She retired in 1999.
Clayton PD’s Christmas With A Cop Helps 30 Children
CLAYTON – The Clayton Police Department’s annual Christmas with a Cop helped nine families and a total of 30 children this year. On December 20, police officers delivered wrapped presents and turkeys to the families Johnston County Schools helped connect police with families in Clayton who were in need of some extra Christmas cheer.
Police Announce Arrest In Clayton Homicide
CLAYTON – Clayton Police announced today (Monday) an arrest in the homicide of 16 year-old Jayden Shamar Jones. Jones was shot and killed December 5 around 8:22pm in the parking lot of the clubhouse at the Pines at Glen Laurel Apartment complex off NC Highway 42 East. Officers who...
Smithfield Resident Appointed To Governor’s Advisory Council On Aging
Governor Roy Cooper has announced the appointment of Sheila Whittenton of Smithfield as a member at-large on the Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging. Whittenton is an Operations Coordinator for the North Carolina Democratic Party. Prior to this she worked at Edwards Brothers Inc. in Lillington for nearly 30 years.
Tractor Trailer Strikes Concrete Barricades
SELMA – A Friday morning US 70 crash destroyed a tractor trailer, damaged at least 2 cars and rearranged a Jersey barrier — but left all those involved uninjured. The driver of the Gordon Foods truck reported that his right front tire blew out just as he was passing Johnston Correctional between Selma and Wilson’s Mills. The driver struck the concrete barricades, knocking them out of place as the big truck spread debris across the highway. Other cars were damaged when they hit the debris.
Four Oaks Man Arrested Following Narcotics Investigation
The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division arrested a Four Oaks man December 21 during a traffic stop. Joi Keon Williams, age 22, of the 200 block of Keen Road, was taken into custody. Authorities said suspected narcotics was seized during the traffic stop. He had previously been under...
