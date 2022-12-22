ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Zach LaVine's Finishing Kick Is Returning to Form for Bulls

LaVine's finishing kick is returning to form for Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Don’t look now, but Zach LaVine’s finishing kick is returning to norm. Not only did LaVine’s knee management plan dominate early-season headlines, so did his struggles at the rim. Long an elite finisher, LaVine’s shooting percentages in the restricted area and on drives hovered well below his career averages.
