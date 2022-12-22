Read full article on original website
Prescription drugs are effective treatments for opioid addiction. Expanding access won’t be easy.
There was a record number of drug overdose deaths in the U.S. last year — more than 107,000. And most of them were the result of heroin, fentanyl and other opioids. The cost of the opioid epidemic — in lives and in the suffering of those with addiction, their family and friends — is incalculable.
Judge stays Biden administration’s termination of ‘Remain in Mexico’ immigration policy
A district court judge stayed the Biden administration’s cancellation of the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” policy on Thursday that forced thousands of asylum-seekers to wait for their immigration hearings south of the border. In the 35-page ruling, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk argued that the Biden administration failed to “adequately consider costs to States and their reliance interests” and that there is a “likelihood of irreparable harm in the absence of preliminary relief.” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sued the Biden administration to keep the “Remain in Mexico” policy, officially known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, from being...
Ex-prisoner now works as Maryland law firm general manager
BALTIMORE (AP) — Walking back into a holding cell at the Edward A. Garmatz U.S. Courthouse in Baltimore in 1994, Corey Woodfolk recalled, he did not know exactly how much time the judge had sentenced him on a charge of conspiracy to distribute more than one kilogram of heroin.
Millions of Americans to lose Medicaid coverage starting next year
Millions of Americans gained Medicaid coverage during the pandemic. Starting next year, millions are likely to lose it. A mammoth spending bill just passed by Congress would allow states to kick some people off Medicaid starting in April. Millions would become uninsured, according to estimates from the administration and several health care nonprofits.
U.S. faces children's medicine shortage amid "tripledemic"
A nationwide shortage of over-the-counter cold, flu and fever medications for children has led some drugstore chains to limit purchases of the products. Carter Evans reports.
