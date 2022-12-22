A district court judge stayed the Biden administration’s cancellation of the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” policy on Thursday that forced thousands of asylum-seekers to wait for their immigration hearings south of the border. In the 35-page ruling, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk argued that the Biden administration failed to “adequately consider costs to States and their reliance interests” and that there is a “likelihood of irreparable harm in the absence of preliminary relief.” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sued the Biden administration to keep the “Remain in Mexico” policy, officially known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, from being...

TEXAS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO