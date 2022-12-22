Why Bears find value in winning final games of season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Spend any time on Bears Twitter, or chatting about Justin Fields and the team’s future around the office or at the bar, and inevitably you will hear the opinion that the best thing for the franchise to do to finish out this season is to lose. The argument is that with a shot to lock up either the No. 1 or No. 2 overall pick in next year’s draft, the team should tank in order to add a potential superstar on the defensive line in Will Anderson or Jalen Carter, or receive a king’s ransom from a QB-needy looking to trade up for their guy. Some folks take that a step further and say the team should bench Fields for the last two games since he’s gotten banged up over the course of the year. They want to protect him from making any lingering injuries worse.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO