How Many Yards Is Justin Fields Away From Lamar Jackson's Record?
How far is Fields away from Lamar Jackson's record? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields rushed for a season-low 11 yards on seven carries on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills. With that, Fields is at 1,011 rushing yards on the season. It seemed there was a better-than-not chance...
Bears Maintain No. 2 Pick, Inch Closer to No. 1 Pick With HOU Win
Bears maintain No. 2 pick; could earn first pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After Saturday's loss to the Bills, the Bears withhold the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Is there a good chance they could snag the first pick?. Now, there is. Sort of. The...
Why Bears Won't Shut Justin Fields Down for Final Two Games of Season
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields finished the Bears' 35-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills with a sore left and a nagging left shoulder injury. With Fields battling through discomfort and the offensive cast around him in flux, some wondered if head coach Matt Eberflus would opt to shut the second-year quarterback down for the team's final two games. Those cheery members of the Bears' tank brigade hoping to land the No. 1 overall pick spent their Christmas holiday wishcasting for the Bears to make such a decision.
Bills' Plan to Stop Justin Fields Shows Giant Offseason Task Facing Bears
CHICAGO -- The Buffalo Bills knew the test that awaited them Saturday at Soldier Field against Justin Fields and the Bears. They'd watched Fields trample over the Miami Dolphins, race past the Detroit Lions, and run around the Philadelphia Eagles. They weren't about to let that happen. “You saw some...
Chicago Weather Alert: Winter storm warning; blizzard-like conditions
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A winter storm watch is in effect with dangerous conditions ahead. Conditions are expected deteriorate quickly throughout the day Thursday as snow develops. Snow began to ramp up by the mid- to late-morning, and will become widespread by the afternoon. The building strong winds will lead to blowing and drifting snow will create dangerous conditions travelers. Snow totals can range from 2" to 4" with higher amounts of snow in Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana due to lake enhancement. Temperatures continue to fall drastically to the single digits by late afternoon. Feels like temperatures will be below zero by...
In Central Illinois, the worst is still expected from revised forecast
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has adjusted the forecast snow total down to 2 or 3 inches. But the outcome, says warning coordination meteorologist Ed Shimon, won’t be different in any significant way from the earlier forecast.
Another QB change for Colts produces same futile results
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have tried just about everything to change directions this season. A new coach didn’t work. A new play-caller didn’t work. And on Monday night, their third starting quarterback of the season, Nick Foles, didn’t work, either. Foles threw three interceptions,...
Blizzard exits Buffalo metro, leaving paralyzed communities and streets in its path
All you last minute Christmas shoppers may want to rethink that strategy this year as a potentially impactful pre-Christmas storm is looming and forecasters are watching for indications on where exactly the system will track.
Why Bears Find Value in Winning Against Lions, Vikings to End Season
Why Bears find value in winning final games of season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Spend any time on Bears Twitter, or chatting about Justin Fields and the team’s future around the office or at the bar, and inevitably you will hear the opinion that the best thing for the franchise to do to finish out this season is to lose. The argument is that with a shot to lock up either the No. 1 or No. 2 overall pick in next year’s draft, the team should tank in order to add a potential superstar on the defensive line in Will Anderson or Jalen Carter, or receive a king’s ransom from a QB-needy looking to trade up for their guy. Some folks take that a step further and say the team should bench Fields for the last two games since he’s gotten banged up over the course of the year. They want to protect him from making any lingering injuries worse.
Northwest Indiana residents out and about as the snow and temps continue to fall
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (CBS) -- A winter storm covered the area in full force Thursday, as people were finishing up last-minute errands and trying to make their way home. While the worst of the snow was long over by the late-night hours in Chicago, snow was still falling -- and blowing rapidly -- in Northwest Indiana. In Michigan City, CBS 2's Sabrina Franza experienced the snow blowing hard from the shores of Lake Michigan. People there were advised not to go out unless they absolutely have to. CBS 2's Noel Brennan -- reporting from Gary, Indiana earlier in the day -- said the snowflakes were small, but the winds got more severe moment by moment. He spoke to Gary resident Carrie Stevens, who said the weather wasn't that bad, in her opinion."I'm used to this. It's OK. People who don't like it, stay in the house, stay warm, fix you some homemade soup, drink plenty of water and enjoy the movies," Stevens said.Fast-falling temperatures made things hard for people who have to be out in the elements across the area.
Chicago Weather Alert: One more quiet day before the winter storm
CHICAGO (CBS)--It's time to prepare as dangerous conditions arrive ahead of Christmas.The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch from 9 a.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Saturday for DeKalb, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, LaSalle, and McHenry counties; from noon Thursday through 6 a.m. Saturday for Cook, DuPage, Kankakee, Lake, and Will counties; and from 3 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Saturday for Lake, Porter, Jasper, and Newton counties in northwest Indiana. Those watches are expected to be upgraded to Winter Storm Warnings or Blizzard Warnings as the storm approaches. Before the storm, it will be mostly cloudy and chilly for...
Photos: Chicago Bears Fans Brave Frigid Temperatures at Soldier Field
With subzero wind chills, the Chicago Bears took on the Buffalo Bills Saturday at Soldier Field, and fans bundled up to brave the cold conditions.
Winter storm death toll rises to 27 in the Buffalo, New York, area but officials fear it will continue to climb
Dozens of Americans have died have died as a winter storm brought frigid temperatures and paralyzing snowfall totals across the US, and officials in the Buffalo area believe the staggering toll will continue to grow there as teams carry on with search-and-rescue missions.
