Ohio State vs. Georgia preview: Film expert breakdown on why the Buckeyes’ offense should go fast

To beat Georgia, Ohio State football must solve two problems wrapped into one
ATLANTA — Ohio State football found a taste of Big Ten Conference identity waiting for it in SEC country. Georgia, the Buckeyes’ opponent in Saturday’s Peach Bowl playoff semifinal, are light on dynamic receivers. So they do what Iowa and Wisconsin and plenty of other Big Ten programs do. They double up on tight end talent.
Why that Ohio State football fake punt against Michigan did not happen
ATLANTA — Mason Arnold has moved on from what unfortunately is the biggest moments of his Ohio State football career thus far. Per his explanation, he did not hear the play call when the Buckeyes were set up for a fake punt against Michigan on Nov. 26. On video replay, every other aspect of the play went off as called. Punter Jesse Mirco seemed surprised to receive the snap, and quickly got the punt away. Blocking back Mitch Rossi looked around palms up wondering why he didn’t have the ball.
Ohio State football vs. Georgia Peach Bowl preview matchup: RG Matt Jones vs. DT Jalen Carter
ATLANTA — Saturday’s 2022 Peach Bowl playoff semifinal between Ohio State football and Georgia will decide who plays for the national championship at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Jan. 9. Each day this week, cleveland.com will preview a key matchup in the game. Today, Ohio State right...
Ohio State’s J.T. Tuimoloau had one of the greatest games college football’s ever seen, and he can repeat it against Georgia
ATLANTA -- Early this season, Ohio State’s J.T. Tuimolou put together a performance that has a case to be the best individual game any college football player has ever had. The defensive end filled up every column on the stat sheet recording six tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions, a forced fumble that he recover and a defensive touchdown in a 44-31 win over Penn State. It’s the type of game that can serve as the turning point in a player’s career that sends him down the path of All-American status.
Did Ohio State football’s Miyan Williams practice Thursday at the Peach Bowl?
ATLANTA — Ohio State football’s offense received a big boost Thursday as it prepares to face perhaps the nation’s best defense in Saturday’s Peach Bowl playoff semifinal. Running back Miyan Williams returned to practice after being absent from the portion of Wednesday’s practice open to the...
The secret to the Buckeyes beating the mighty Georgia defense might lie with ... Kent State? Film review
CLEVELAND, Ohio - On film, the difference between an SEC football team and the rest of the country is the play of the defensive front seven, particularly the defensive line. The combination of size, speed, explosion, length, and depth up front is just different from that in any other conference in the country.
Ohio State could rattle CFP with win over No. 1 Georgia: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes play the undefeated and No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs Saturday in the Peach Bowl. The winner will play either Michigan or TCU for the national championship on Jan. 9 in Los Angeles at Sofi Stadium. This will be OSU’s fifth appearance...
Marvin Harrison Jr. playing football indoors for the first time? That could be just what Ohio State’s been waiting for
ATLANTA -- Playing indoors in Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday night in a College Football Playoff semifinal against Georgia won’t automatically solve every issue with the Ohio State offense. Unless it does. Ohio State’s offense is built for a fast track, and we might all be underestimating what that means...
Is Miyan Williams practicing for Ohio State as it prepares for Georgia? Buckeye Talk Video
ATLANTA -- Ohio State continued its preparation for its matchup with Georgia in the Peach Bowl with a morning practice on Wednesday, but one important player was not in attendance. So far, the media has been in Atlanta for two days covering events expecting to be in the presence of...
Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ regrets from the Michigan loss might surprise you
ATLANTA — It was Jim Knowles’ call, the zero blitz against Michigan that left Ohio State football cornerback Cam Brown in a do-or-die situation along the sideline. Brown didn’t — make the tackle, that is — and Cornelius Johnson raced off for a 69-yard touchdown that opened a 45-23 victory at Ohio Stadium. That was the first of five explosive touchdowns for the Wolverines that day. A month and several hundred miles away, they still hang in the backdrop of the Buckeyes’ preparation to face Georgia in a Peach Bowl playoff semifinal on Saturday.
Inside Ohio State football practice: What’s up with Miyan Williams, Dallan Hayden and Matt Jones?
ATLANTA — Could the Ohio State football team be headed for another abnormal running back situation in a playoff game?. Miyan Williams, referred to as “under the weather” during Tuesday’s interviews, was absent from Wednesday’s practice window open to the media. The third-year back has been expected to take on the lead back role with starter TreVeyon Henderson out of the postseason due to his foot injury.
Ohio State’s most important player in the College Football Playoff is a former 5-star recruit no one’s talking about
ATLANTA -- There’s an argument to be made that the most important offensive player in Ohio State’s game against Georgia isn’t any of the names you’d think of first if someone asked you that question. You’d probably first turn to quarterback and two-time Heisman Trophy finalist...
Will Ohio State have Miyan Williams for its College Football Playoff game against Georgia?
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Chip Trayanum was not expecting to be one of the players chosen to represent Ohio State during one of its first media opportunities in preparation for Saturday night’s College Football Playoff game against Georgia. The decision was made last minute for him to replace Miyan Williams...
Here are the announcers for Ohio State football’s game vs. Georgia
ATLANTA -- Ohio State football is back in the College Football Playoff after backing in as a non-conference champion, and its reward is a matchup everyone’s waited a year to see against Georgia. The game between the Buckeyes and the Bulldogs will kick off at 8 p.m. on ESPN...
Ohio Auditor Keith Faber: Special review finds state teachers pension system broke no laws, could improve transparency
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The state’s pension system for public-school teachers is well managed but could be more rigorous and transparent when it comes to how it makes its investments and how it awards staff bonuses, according to Ohio Auditor Keith Faber. The findings from Faber were part of...
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 25
This list will be updated throughout the day Sunday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio remain under snow emergencies on Christmas morning as winter weather made its way through the state on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, […]
Man shot in leg after refusing to hand over cash in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 37-year-old gunshot victim is awaiting surgery after he was shot in north Columbus on Friday. The victim was stopped in his car in the 1900 block of Cleveland Avenue at 10:35 a.m. on Friday when two male suspects approached, pulled out firearms and demanded money, according to the Columbus Division […]
iheart.com
Scioto Valley Closings & Delays - Saturday, December 24th, 2022
LEVEL 1 - Be Cautious. Hocking (downgraded as of 3pm) Vinton (downgraded as of 1:30pm Friday) Adams (as of 12am Friday) Fairfield (as of 6am Friday) Fayette (downgraded as of 8am) Greene (as of 2am Friday) Highland (as of 4am Friday) Jackson (as of 6am Friday) Madison (as of 1am...
One dead after car strikes back of snow plow during Level 3 snow emergency in Crawford County
BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 34-year-old man is dead after his car collided into the back of a freightliner plowing snow off a Crawford County road. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Anthony Mahon of Shelby, Ohio was driving his Ford Explorer west on County Road 49 (also known as Remlinger Road) at around […]
