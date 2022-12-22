Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensSaugatuck, MI
Dollar General is Opening a New Store in Former Family Video BuildingBryan DijkhuizenHolland, MI
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Related
2 critically injured in Ottawa County crash
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Two people suffered significant injuries in a car crash and were taken to the hospital in critical condition late Christmas morning in Ottawa County. Deputies responded to the two-vehicle crash at 11:40 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, on 120th Avenue near Winans Street in Robinson Township, according to a news release from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
Police investigate shooting in southwest Grand Rapids
Police have closed a Grand Rapids road following a Monday evening shooting.
WNDU
Children hospitalized following Cass Co. crash
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Children were taken to the hospital following a two-car crash in Cass County on Christmas Eve. Deputies responded to the crash on M-51 near Maple Street in Howard Township shortly after 6 p.m. A Niles woman and her daughter were headed south on the highway when the woman lost control of her vehicle.
Postal Truck Driver Seriously Injured in Head-On Crash in West Michigan
Blizzard conditions are making a mess of the roads in West Michigan this weekend. On Friday, December 23, multiple highways closed as crashes occurred amid high winds, blowing snow, poor visibility, and icy roads. According to Michigan State Police, one of the crashes Friday involved a United States Postal vehicle...
Man dies, woman injured in snowmobile crash
Michigan State Police tell us they got the call just before 11:30 Thursday night. The driver lost control when the sled hit a rock.
Man critically injured in barn explosion
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A 37-year-old Allendale Township man was critically injured Friday, Dec. 23, in an explosion in his barn. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies and neighbors found the man in the barn and pulled him out then police provided medical treatment. The man’s name was not released....
Fire Ravages A Rural Battle Creek Farmhouse Killing Three Pets
It was during the blizzard that crossed Southwest Michigan over the Holiday weekend, that a tragic fire struck a rural Battle Creek farmhouse, on Christmas Eve, killing three dogs that were trapped inside. The Battle Creek Fire Department was dispatched at 12:36 PM, Saturday afternoon, and as they approached the...
49-year-old Battle Creek man dies in snowmobile crash: MSP
Michigan State Police are investigating a snowmobile crash in Calhoun County that left a man dead and a woman injured Thursday night. The riders, both from Battle Creek, were driving through a field when they hit a rock, lost control and crashed.
WZZM 13
Kent Co. Road Commission plow truck hit while clearing Grand Rapids road
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the winter storm continues to bear down on West Michigan, a Kent County Road Commission was involved in a hit-and-run accident in Grand Rapids on the morning of Dec. 23. The crash happened at 4:45 a.m. at the intersection of 28th Street and Eastern...
Man pulls gun, gets shot by 2 Battle Creek police officers
A man is in serious condition after being shot by two Battle Creek police officers on Sunday. Police say the man pulled a gun on officers before being shot.
23-year-old man shot in Kalamazoo
A 23-year-old man was shot in Kalamazoo on Saturday. At about 2:26 p.m., a man suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital.
Plow driver says it’s ‘an honor’ to clear GR roads
Snowplow drivers continue working hard to clear the roads as a historic blizzard hits West Michigan.
Zeeland teen airlifted after crashing into Beechwood Grill
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 19-year-old from Zeeland suffered critical injuries after a crash Monday night in Holland Township. Deputies say the teen was driving westbound on Douglas Avenue just east of Aniline Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Monday. The driver crossed all lanes of traffic to the south and...
Numerous vehicles in ditches off U.S. 131 in southern Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday morning that numerous vehicles were in ditches along U.S. 131 in the southern portion of the county. Vehicles were reported to have gone off the highway near U Avenue in the Schoolcraft area, where deputies have reported...
iheart.com
Twenty-two inches of snow reported in Grand Rapids during blizzard
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - The big dig continues across Grand Rapids and West Michigan following a holiday weekend blizzard that dumped feet of snow on some portions of the region. Grand Rapids received 22 inches of snow. 15 inches fell in Holland and across Van Buren County. Blizzard conditions were...
Teen’s first words after devastating crash lets mom know: ‘You’re going to get your kid back’
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Weeks after the devastating crash, 16-year-old Sam Smalldon started to whisper his first words. His doctor rushed through Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital to find his mother. In the speech therapy room, Sam whispered: “Hi, Mom.”. The words took her breath away. She felt...
Police identify woman killed in Van Buren County house fire
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI -- Police have identified a woman who died in a Tuesday, Dec. 20 house fire in Bangor as 32-year-old Evelyn Hitchcock. Police and firefighters responded to the fire, in the 1000 block of Third Street, about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Bangor police officers reached the scene before...
townbroadcast.com
‘Christmas Week Storm’ wreaks havoc on U.S.-131
Though WOOD-TV meteorologist Bill Steffen claimed the Blizzard of 2022 was no match for the intensity of the one in 1978, the “Christmas Week Storm” certainly caused a lot of trouble. There were several closures along the U.S.-131 expressway south of Grand Rapids from the 84th Street exit...
Allegan County Central Dispatch continues tradition of 'Be On The Lookout for Santa'
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Allegan County Central Dispatch sent a special "Be On The Lookout" for first responders and other listeners on Christmas Eve as Santa Claus made his way through Allegan County. That BOL reading:. "Allegan Central to all stations, units and listeners, please prepare to copy a...
Brace for slippery roads Christmas Day despite decrease in snowfall, Kent County officials say
KENT COUNTY, MI – Motorists should brace for icy and snow-packed roads on Christmas Day even as weather conditions improve in the Grand Rapids area, officials say. Winds and snow will be gradually decreasing in Kent County on Sunday, Dec. 25, as the windy winter storm that slammed the country this weekend subsides. But most roads will stay snow-covered as snow removal crews focus on clearing rural county roads, Kent County officials said Sunday morning.
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
28K+
Followers
32K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 0