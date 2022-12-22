ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Related
The Grand Rapids Press

2 critically injured in Ottawa County crash

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Two people suffered significant injuries in a car crash and were taken to the hospital in critical condition late Christmas morning in Ottawa County. Deputies responded to the two-vehicle crash at 11:40 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, on 120th Avenue near Winans Street in Robinson Township, according to a news release from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Children hospitalized following Cass Co. crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Children were taken to the hospital following a two-car crash in Cass County on Christmas Eve. Deputies responded to the crash on M-51 near Maple Street in Howard Township shortly after 6 p.m. A Niles woman and her daughter were headed south on the highway when the woman lost control of her vehicle.
CASS COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Man critically injured in barn explosion

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A 37-year-old Allendale Township man was critically injured Friday, Dec. 23, in an explosion in his barn. Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies and neighbors found the man in the barn and pulled him out then police provided medical treatment. The man’s name was not released....
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
iheart.com

Twenty-two inches of snow reported in Grand Rapids during blizzard

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - The big dig continues across Grand Rapids and West Michigan following a holiday weekend blizzard that dumped feet of snow on some portions of the region. Grand Rapids received 22 inches of snow. 15 inches fell in Holland and across Van Buren County. Blizzard conditions were...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Police identify woman killed in Van Buren County house fire

VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI -- Police have identified a woman who died in a Tuesday, Dec. 20 house fire in Bangor as 32-year-old Evelyn Hitchcock. Police and firefighters responded to the fire, in the 1000 block of Third Street, about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Bangor police officers reached the scene before...
BANGOR, MI
townbroadcast.com

‘Christmas Week Storm’ wreaks havoc on U.S.-131

Though WOOD-TV meteorologist Bill Steffen claimed the Blizzard of 2022 was no match for the intensity of the one in 1978, the “Christmas Week Storm” certainly caused a lot of trouble. There were several closures along the U.S.-131 expressway south of Grand Rapids from the 84th Street exit...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Brace for slippery roads Christmas Day despite decrease in snowfall, Kent County officials say

KENT COUNTY, MI – Motorists should brace for icy and snow-packed roads on Christmas Day even as weather conditions improve in the Grand Rapids area, officials say. Winds and snow will be gradually decreasing in Kent County on Sunday, Dec. 25, as the windy winter storm that slammed the country this weekend subsides. But most roads will stay snow-covered as snow removal crews focus on clearing rural county roads, Kent County officials said Sunday morning.
KENT COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

