ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Gov. Hochul taps ex-prosecutor Hector LaSalle to be chief judge of New York’s top court

By Carl Campanile
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08fLVM_0jrqkzLy00

Gov. Kathy Hochul has nominated former Long Island prosecutor Hector LaSalle to be the next chief judge of New York State’s top court — angering the political left that opposes the pick.

LaSalle would become the first Latino judge to head the state Court of Appeals.

He’s currently the presiding judge in the state Supreme Court’s Second Department in Brooklyn, the largest appellate court in the nation.

LaSalle served as an assistant district attorney in the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office from 1993-98 and from 2002-08, when he was deputy bureau chief of the Special Investigation Bureau and head of the anti-gun unit.

“This is potentially good news. Having a person with a law enforcement background could benefit New York,” said Richard Wells, president of the Police Conference of New York .

A diverse group of elected officials, prosecutors and civil rights advocates expressed support for LaSalle’s nomination in a list of statements provided by the governor’s office including from: state Attorney General Letitia James, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx), Al Sharpton of the National Action Network, the Long Island chapter of the NAACP,  Brooklyn DA Eric  Gonazelz, Queens DA Melinda Katz, and Staten Island DA Michael McMahon; and six congressional Reps. — Jerrold Nadler, Nydia Velazquez, Greg Meeks, Yvette Clarke, Ritchie Torres and Adriano Espaillat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LBY4U_0jrqkzLy00
Hector LaSalle, a former prosecutor and presiding appellate judge, was nominated to become the next chief judge of the NYS Court of Appeals.
New York State Bar Association

Leftist criminal justice advocates, however, opposed the naming of another judge with a prosecutorial background as chief judge — as former Gov. Andrew Cuomo did when he selected ex-Westchester County District Attorney Janet DiFiore as chief judge .

But Hochul, who has come under fire for not doing enough to combat crime and fix the controversial cashless bail law , said LaSalle is the right fit, arguing he’s a “consensus builder.”

“New York’s Court of Appeals has a long history as a beacon of justice, and Judge LaSalle is an outstanding jurist in that tradition. He has the skills, experience, and intellect to ensure that our highest court is seen as a leader across the country,” the governor said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VQKJJ_0jrqkzLy00
Hochul’s decision could make LaSalle the first Latino judge to head the state Court of Appeals.
Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

“Judge LaSalle has a sterling reputation as a consensus-builder, and I know he can unite the court in the service of justice. He has effectively led the largest state appellate court in the country… I know he will be focused on expanding access to justice for New Yorkers. Our state courts are more important now than ever when it comes to protecting our rights and upholding New York values, and I know that Judge LaSalle will lead the court in doing just that.”

His nomination has to be confirmed by the Democratic-run state Senate.

In addition, Hochul announced LaSalle’s intention to appoint Edwina Richardson-Mendelson as chief administrative judge, who oversees the day-to-day operation of the statewide court system.

Richardson-Mendelson, who is black, is currently the deputy chief administrative judge and sitting judge on the Court of Claims. She also was on the list of judges Hochul was considering to be chief judge.

“I am humbled by Governor Hochul’s nomination, and I thank her for this tremendous honor. I am committed to leading the Court with integrity and fairness, upholding justice, and protecting the rights of New Yorkers,” LaSalle said.

In between his years at the Suffolk DA’s office, LaSalle worked as an associate at the law firm Ruskin Moscou Faltischek. He also served as a state assistant attorney general from 1999 to 2002.

LaSalle got his bachelor’s degree from Pennsylvania State University in 1990 and earned his law degree at University of Michigan Law School in 1993. He’s a member of the New York State Bar Association, the Suffolk County Bar Association, the NYS Latino Judges Association and the Puerto Rico Bar Association.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IOPjj_0jrqkzLy00
Gov. Kathy Hochul sitting with Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins.
Douglas Healey

Critics groused LaSalle is too conservative to head the state’s highest court.

“I am deeply disappointed to learn Gov. Hochul has nominated Hector LaSalle, a fellow Long Islander who has not been cognizant of the needs of those impacted by incarceration, to serve as the Chief Justice of New York’s highest court,” said Serena Martin-Liguori, executive director of New Hour for Women and Children.

She claimed LaSalle prevented probes into “fake” crisis pregnancy centers that advise young women not to seek abortions.

“LaSalle is a native of Brentwood, New York — the community in which we are based in and which we serve. Let me be clear — LaSalle will harm our community and countless others throughout New York,” Martin-Liguori said.

“We are calling on the New York State Senate to reject this nomination. This decision will shape New York’s future. While we hope Gov. Hochul will make the right decision and withdraw this nomination, the State Senate must be prepared to reject an unfit nominee from serving in this position of honor.”

LaSalle also is facing resistance from New York’s powerful labor movement, over what it views as a controversial anti-union ruling he co-signed as an appellate judge.

“The nomination for Chief Judge of the New York State Court of Appeals is troubling. New York needs a Chief Judge that supports workers and their unions,” Mario Cilento, president of the state AFL-CIO said in a tweet .

“Justice Hector LaSalle has unfortunately shown a willingness to put the interests of corporations ahead of workers which is disturbing in a state with a long history of supporting workers’ rights.”

Union sources pointed to a decision where  LaSalle voted to allow Cablevision, now known as Optimum, to pursue a defamation suit against union leaders as individuals, so protection typically provided to labor officers in their official capacity wouldn’t apply.

Comments / 3

Related
New York Post

Federal convictions will now lead to immediate firing for crooked New York pols

A new state law will automatically strip public officials of their jobs if they’re convicted of federal felonies — closing a loophole that’s existed for more than 35 years. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill Friday to overcome a provision in federal law that says a conviction isn’t considered official until after sentencing, which often occurs many months after a guilty plea or jury verdict. Previously, only crooked officials convicted of felonies under state law were subject to automatic expulsion from the public payroll. The new law ensures “parity between the federal and state criminal procedure process while at the same time...
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

Liar Rep.-elect George Santos admits fabricating key details of his bio

Long Island Rep.-elect George Santos came clean to The Post on Monday, admitting that he lied on the campaign trail about his education and work experience — but insisting that the controversy won’t deter him from serving out his two-year term in Congress. “I am not a criminal,” Santos said at one point during his exclusive interview. “This [controversy] will not deter me from having good legislative success. I will be effective. I will be good.” Santos’s professional biography was called into question earlier this month after the New York Times reported that he misrepresented a number of claims, including where he...
New York Post

Letters to the Editor — Dec. 27, 2022

The Issue: The Legislature’s vote to raise Senate and Assembly members’ salaries by 29%. So let’s put this in perspective: Our state legislative geniuses gather in Albany to vote themselves a $32,000 raise (“Merry Christma$ — to us!” Dec. 23). What an in-your-face insult to every New Yorker. There was absolutely no concern for the poor working stiff who is facing the day-to-day consequences resulting from all the inept, misguided and politically motivated legislation they pass. Inflation, gas prices, high crime, unsafe streets and subways be damned. What nerve to vote a salary hike that amounts to what many people earn in a...
ALBANY, NY
New York Post

Get ready for blackouts, New York: Green energy is nowhere near ready to take over

New York will confront an increasingly serious energy-supply problem of its own making within the next decade. A series of policy initiatives culminating in 2019’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act have committed the state to unrealistic goals that will increase electricity demand while making supply less reliable. Among these policies are the state’s plans to electrify transportation and space heating, a peaker-plant rule that will shut down reliable fossil-fuel power generators and a de facto ban on natural-gas-pipeline expansion. The overarching goal is to reduce the state’s total greenhouse-gas emissions by 85% by 2050. Along the way, the state aims for...
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

Mike Pence FEC ‘filing’ dismissed by spokesman as fake while former VP weighs 2024 run

Former Vice President Mike Pence set political Twitter abuzz Monday night when a filing with the Federal Election Commission indicated he was running for president in 2024. Except it wasn’t actually him. Devin O’Malley, a spokesman for the former Indiana governor, confirmed on Twitter that “Former Vice President Mike Pence did not file to run for President today” after eagle-eyed reporters spotted the online submission by a “Mike Richard Pence.” The filing also listed a “Mike Pence for President” campaign committee with an address at a post office box in Anderson, Ind., northeast of Indianapolis. It was not clear who handed in the paperwork,...
INDIANA STATE
marketplace.org

Next year, 1 in 5 Americans will live in a state that requires pay transparency

In the coming year, about 1 in 5 Americans will live in a state that requires employers to disclose salaries in job postings. Last week, New York’s governor, Kathy Hochul, signed a pay transparency law that will take effect in the state in September. Similar laws in California and Washington state take effect on the first of the year and are already on the books in New York City and Colorado.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New Jersey Globe

Murphy signs concealed carry bill into law

At an event in Scotch Plains today, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a major gun control law bill which will significantly limit where concealed guns can be carried and require firearm permit holders to obtain liability insurance, among other provisions. The bill, which worked its way through the legislature this fall...
wnypapers.com

Hochul deploys National Guard, says 'Roads are closed throughout Western New York and will be, probably through Christmas Day'

Statewide state of emergency remains in effect as historic winter storm continues to heavily impact Western New York and beyond. √ National Guard soldiers deployed to Western New York to assist those unable to travel for emergencies; state agencies surging additional assets to region, including plow trucks, dump trucks, UTVs and 4x4 vehicles.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
96.1 The Eagle

New York’s Long Island Sound Has a Lobster Trap Problem

Sitting between New York and Connecticut, the Long Island Sound apparently has up to 1.2 million abandoned lobster traps sitting on the sea floor. According to a report by John Moritz of CT Insider, there are somewhere between 800,000 and 1.2 million abandon lobster traps on the floor of the Long Island Sound, some with sea critters trapped inside.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

State Of Emergency For New York State

A blizzard warning is in effect for many parts of New York State. As schools are closed and many flights and meetings across New York are canceled, this could be a historic and deadly storm. As the forecast gets more focused on the winds, the power outage map is expected...
longisland.com

AG James Announces Sentencing of Former Not-For-Profit Executive for Stealing Hundreds of Thousands From Medicaid

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that Shirley Goddard was sentenced to one to three years in prison for embezzling more than $650,000 from Humanitarian Organization for Multicultural Experiences, Inc. (H.O.M.E.), where she served over 25 years as President and CEO, and functioned as the executive director. H.O.M.E. — a Syracuse-based not-for-profit organization started by Goddard and her husband, Tyrone Goddard — received funding from Medicaid to provide outpatient, community-based services to people who are developmentally disabled. Goddard previously pled guilty to stealing the funds when she was operating H.O.M.E. from January 2014 to September 2018 and has agreed to pay back the stolen amount. In addition to prison time, Goddard, who had already paid $40,000 in restitution pending her sentencing, was ordered to pay the remaining $610,809.
goldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Bonta, Multistate Coalition File Brief Blasting Florida’s ‘Extreme’ “Don’t Say Gay” Law

December 25, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta last Friday joined a coalition of 18 attorneys general in an amicus brief in Equality Florida v. Florida State Board of Education blasting Florida’s extreme “Don’t Say Gay” law. Florida’s law seeks to erase LGBTQ+ communities from classrooms in Florida by censoring or outright prohibiting discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity. In the friend-of-the-court brief, which builds on an earlier, similar amicus brief in the case, the coalition urges the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida to allow the plaintiffs’ amended complaint challenging the law to move forward and highlights the states’ efforts to combat discrimination against LGBTQ+ Americans nationwide.
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

‘Agonizing’: United Furniture owner quietly surfaces after firing 2,700 overnight

The owner of United Furniture Industries, which abruptly fired all of its 2,700 employees during a single night last month, has been quietly assisting a wind-down of the business — with some insiders claiming he’s trying to “save face” following the bloodbath, The Post has learned. David Belford — a wealthy Ohio businessman who had gone silent for several weeks following the Nov. 21 layoffs at furniture factories in Mississippi, North Carolina and California — resurfaced earlier this month, telling a local business publication he is “devastated by the turn of events” and calling the situation “agonizing.” But Belford also insisted...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
130K+
Followers
69K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy