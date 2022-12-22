Read full article on original website
High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-28 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 40 to 50 mph, with gusts up to 70 mph, are expected. Localized gusts to 90 mph are possible in wind prone locations along the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHERE...The foothills and plains adjacent to the Rocky Mountain Front, and Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 9 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause isolated power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Winter Storm Warning issued for East Glacier Park Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-28 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow, mixing with rain or freezing rain at times, especially at and below pass level. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches up to pass level, with up to 20 inches in the mountains. Ice accumulations of a light glaze below pass level. Winds gusting as high as 90 mph. * WHERE...East Glacier Park Region. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 9 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile at times due to falling and blowing snow. Travel could be very difficult to impossible and tire chains may be required for some vehicles. Those in the backcountry should ensure they have appropriate knowledge and gear and may want to consider alternate plans. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will increase significantly during the late afternoon hours today, with sustained speeds of between 40 to 50 mph and gusts as high as 90 mph for much of the overnight hours tonight and into the morning on Wednesday. Travel on United States Highway 2 between East Glacier and Marias Pass will become especially hazardous tonight due to the combination of falling and blowing snow, which will lead to low visibility.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-28 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow, mixing with rain or freezing rain at times, especially at and below pass level. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches up to pass level, with up to 20 inches in the mountains. Ice accumulations of a light glaze below pass level. Winds gusting as high as 90 mph. * WHERE...Southern Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 9 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile at times due to falling and blowing snow. Travel could be very difficult to impossible and tire chains may be required for some vehicles. Those in the backcountry should ensure they have appropriate knowledge and gear and may want to consider alternate plans. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will increase significantly during the late afternoon hours today, with sustained speeds of between 40 to 50 mph and gusts as high as 90 mph for much of the overnight hours tonight and into the morning on Wednesday. Travel on United States Highway 2 between East Glacier and Marias Pass will become especially hazardous tonight due to the combination of falling and blowing snow, which will lead to low visibility.
