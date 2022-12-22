Effective: 2022-12-27 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-28 21:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow, mixing with rain or freezing rain at times, especially at and below pass level. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches up to pass level, with up to 20 inches in the mountains. Ice accumulations of a light glaze below pass level. Winds gusting as high as 90 mph. * WHERE...Southern Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 9 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile at times due to falling and blowing snow. Travel could be very difficult to impossible and tire chains may be required for some vehicles. Those in the backcountry should ensure they have appropriate knowledge and gear and may want to consider alternate plans. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will increase significantly during the late afternoon hours today, with sustained speeds of between 40 to 50 mph and gusts as high as 90 mph for much of the overnight hours tonight and into the morning on Wednesday. Travel on United States Highway 2 between East Glacier and Marias Pass will become especially hazardous tonight due to the combination of falling and blowing snow, which will lead to low visibility.

LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY, MT ・ 1 HOUR AGO