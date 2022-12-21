Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life
A variety of factors shook up financial markets in 2022: decades-high inflation, the war between Russia and Ukraine, ongoing supply chain issues, and soaring interest rates, to name a few. With the S&P 500 index down 19.7% year to date and stocks across several sectors falling as much or more, there haven't been many places for investors to hide from negative returns.
NASDAQ
Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks
The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
NASDAQ
Which FAANG Stock Will Be the Top Performer in 2023?
With less than a week to go before we turn the page on 2022, it's fair to say it's been one of the worst years for investors in a long time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite have all entered respective bear markets, with the major indexes on track to deliver their worst returns since 2008.
NASDAQ
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Worth Buying in January 2023
Economic uncertainty, high inflation, and rising interest rates could keep the equity market volatile. However, investors can still earn a high yield from dividend stocks. Using the TipRanks Dividend Calendar, we have zeroed in on three high-yield dividend stocks with ex-dividend dates in January. All these stocks offer a yield of over 6%. Let’s begin.
NASDAQ
Want Unstoppable Stocks for 2023 and Beyond? Focus on Competitive Advantages
Competitive strategy is about being different. It means deliberately choosing a different set of activities to deliver a unique mix of value. -- Michael E. Porter. Business students, or at least business students of a certain age, will recognize the name Michael E. Porter, because he penned a seminal business book, Competitive Strategy: Techniques for Analyzing Industries and Competitors, first published in 1980 and recently in its 60th printing.
NASDAQ
Best Value Stocks To Buy For 2023? 3 To Watch
Value stocks are those that are believed to be trading at a discount to their intrinsic value. This can be due to a variety of reasons. For example, a temporary downturn in the company’s performance, a lack of investor interest, or simply because the market is not properly valuing the company’s future potential. As a result, value investors believe that these stocks have the potential to significantly appreciate in value over time as the market catches up to their true worth.
NASDAQ
2 No-Brainer Turnaround Stocks to Buy for 2023
There's no question about it: 2022 has been a wipeout for the stock market. With just a few days left in the calendar, 10 out of the 11 market sectors are down for the year, with energy being the lone exception. Inflation and rising interest rates torched the stock market...
NASDAQ
Why You Should Buy This Undervalued Stock Before Everyone Else Does
A common theme among value-oriented investors is that you have to buy when others are fearful. That is exactly the situation today with 3M (NYSE: MMM), which has seen its stock trend largely lower since 2018. If you have the stomach to take a contrarian stance, however, now could be a great time to add this stock to your portfolio.
NASDAQ
Don't Look Now, But Is This Crypto Trading for Less Than $1 Back From the Dead?
Once viewed as a potential rival to Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) when it launched several years ago, Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) has had a hugely disappointing 2022. Fantom is down more than 92% for the year and trades for less than $0.20. But things appear to be turning around for Fantom, which just got one of its high-profile founders back in November. Fantom is up about 15% in the past 30 days, and momentum seems to be building for this crypto to turn things around in 2023.
NASDAQ
Here's Why Zscaler (ZS) Could be Great Choice for a Bottom Fisher
A downtrend has been apparent in Zscaler (ZS) lately. While the stock has lost 7.2% over the past two weeks, it could witness a trend reversal as a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session. This could mean that the bulls have been able to counteract the bears to help the stock find support.
NASDAQ
T-Mobile (TMUS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, T-Mobile (TMUS) closed at $140.99, marking a +0.69% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 6.67%. Coming into today, shares of the wireless carrier had...
NASDAQ
Dow Analyst Moves: Nike
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nike is the #11 analyst pick. Nike also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #157 spot out of 500.
Instacart cuts internal valuation another 20%: report
Instacart has reportedly cut its valuation another 20% to $10 billion, which is down from $13 billion in October.
NASDAQ
Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this company have returned -6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P...
NASDAQ
Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
SQM (SQM) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Shares of this chemicals company have returned -9.7% over the past month versus the Zacks...
NASDAQ
Brokers Suggest Investing in Alphabet Inc. (GOOG): Read This Before Placing a Bet
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage recommendations and how to use them...
NASDAQ
Tesla Stock: Near-Term Uncertainty Merits a Price Target Cut, Says Analyst
Recent times have been no easy ride for Tesla (TSLA). Production slowdowns in China, higher inventory levels and recent price cuts have put the EV leader on a path to miss Street estimates for Q4 and to provide a weakened outlook for 2023. At least that is the opinion of...
NASDAQ
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Before the New Bull Market, and 1 to Avoid
If a bull market emerges in 2023, prospective investors in dividend stocks will be in a race against time to buy shares while prices are low and dividend yields are high. After a run-up, such companies might not be priced at a bargain anymore, and that means you might be better off waiting for shares to fall once more, losing valuable time to be accumulating dividends in the process.
NASDAQ
Top Analyst Reports for AbbVie, PepsiCo & Oracle
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) and Oracle Corporation (ORCL). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
NASDAQ
After Hours Most Active for Dec 27, 2022 : ELAN, SNAP, C, CRDO, CSCO, TLT, MS, AMZN, PTON, CSX, AGAC, CCL
The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -7.82 to 10,814.69. The total After hours volume is currently 79,992,966 shares traded. The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) is unchanged at $11.57, with 6,242,611 shares traded. ELAN's current last sale...
Comments / 0