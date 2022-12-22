ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean Hannity admits in deposition he didn’t believe Trump voter fraud claims

By Brad Dress
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uoDPW_0jrqkWx100

Fox News host Sean Hannity admitted under oath that he “did not believe” for “one second” there was mass voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Hannity’s testimony was included in court depositions released on Wednesday in the Delaware Superior Court, according to The New York Times . The depositions were part of a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News brought by Dominion Voting Systems.

Hannity was responding to a question in the deposition on whether he believed the false claims made by former President Trump’s attorney Sidney Powell in November 2020.

Powell told Hannity then that there was widespread fraud in the 2020 election and that voting machines manufactured by Dominion Voting Systems helped steal the election by switching votes.

“I did not believe it for one second,” Hannity said in the released deposition, according to the Times.

Dominion is suing Fox News for defamation , alleging the company spread false claims about its voting machines in the aftermath of the 2020 election, leading to financial loss.

Trump’s legal team and the former president’s allies did appear on Fox News and other conservative networks raising false claims about the voting machines, but Dominion would have to prove that Fox journalists knew the claims they made were false or that journalists acted with a reckless disregard for the truth.

Stephen Shackelford, an attorney for Dominion, made the case at the hearing that the company has strong evidence that Fox News journalists knew claims about mass voter fraud in the 2020 election were false but chose to amplify them anyway, the Times reported.

“Many of the highest-ranking Fox people have admitted under oath that they never believed the Dominion lies,” he said, according to the Times.

Those include Fox News hosts Meade Cooper and prime-time star Tucker Carlson, Shackelford said.

The case is slated to go to a jury trial in April. The depositions released on Wednesday were part of a hearing to address some issues involved.

Fox News is also facing another defamation suit filed by Smartmatic, another manufacturer of voting machines targeted by Trump allies after the 2020 election.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 40

diane vargetto
3d ago

oh, but he had a fine time stoking the flame feeding the ostriches of the grand old phony party back then. he's a poor excuse for a human being.

Reply
18
rickster81555
3d ago

If you didn't believe in the BIG LIE about the election. Then why in the H3LL you kept on saying the election was a fraud.Did you do just to SUCK UP TO TRUMP. Or did you do it so Trump an his supporters tried to over throw our country an government.You're just as guilty as Trump for the riot. An everyone that help cause the riot.So don't sit there an say you didn't believe in the voter fraud. When you kept the BIG LIE GOING.

Reply
13
Kayliah
3d ago

I wish them 💯 % win in their defamation cases against Fox as a organization calling themselves News need to be help accountable when reporting what they know is nit the truth and they have done a lot of that on this station ..

Reply(2)
6
The List

Donald Trump Is Demanding To Be Put Back In The White House After Elon Musk's Twitter Exposé

Donald Trump's reaction to a Twitter exposé was one for the history books. On December 2, "Chief Twit" Elon Musk promised a breaking news story showing that Twitter stopped "free speech" before the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post. Before the internal files were shared, Musk tweeted, "This will be awesome." However, the nearly 40-tweet storm posted by journalist Matt Taibbi turned out to be less exciting than advertised.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Capitol rioter slams Trump: ‘I can’t believe I’m going to jail for an NFT salesman’

A Capitol rioter and far-right social media troll who is facing prison over the January 6 insurrection is suddenly having regrets about supporting Donald Trump.After the former president revealed his digital trading card collection on Thursday, Tim Gionet, better known as his online persona Baked Alaska, wrote on Twitter: “I can’t believe I’m going to jail for an NFT salesman”.Mr Gionet became a high-profile Trump supporter during the 2016 presidential election and was banned from Twitter in 2017 after repeatedly posting anti-semitic and white nationalist content. He was reinstated to Twitter on 11 December under Elon Musk’s amnesty...
Comments / 0

