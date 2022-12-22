ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Time Will ‘Strange World’ Be on Disney+?

By Anna Menta
 4 days ago

Get ready to go on an adventure this holiday season by watching Strange World on Disney+ , which is coming to the streaming service tomorrow.

The latest animated Disney film failed to get audiences out to theaters over Thanksgiving weekend, but that’s good news for those who were waiting to watch the movie at home. Because after just one month in theaters, Disney moved Strange World to Disney+ and video-on-demand. All the better for parents looking to keep their children entertained over the holiday break!

Directed by Don Hall, with a screenplay by Qui Nguyen, Strange World tells the story of a family of explorers who journey to a mysterious new land in order to save their life-giving energy source. The voice cast includes Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union, and Lucy Liu, and the movie was well-received by critics. Read on to find out how to watch Strange World on streaming, including what time Strange World will be on Disney+.
HOW TO WATCH STRANGE WORLD ONLINE:
Strange World will begin streaming on Disney+ , free to all subscribers, beginning on Friday, December 23.

You also be able to purchase the film on digital platforms beginning December 23. You will be able to rent a digital copy of the film on sites like Amazon Prime, Vudu , Apple TV, Google Play, and more. Strange World will also release on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 14, 2023.
IS STRANGE WORLD IN THEATERS?
Yes, but it’s in very limited theaters. Strange World was released in theaters on November 23. But after a poor box office performance, Disney opted to release the movie on streaming after just one month in theaters. You can still find a few theaters playing Strange World if you want to see the film in person. Check Fandango to find a showing near you.
WHAT IS THE STRANGE WORLD DISNEY PLUS RELEASE DATE?
WHAT TIME WILL STRANGE WORLD BE ON DISNEY PLUS?
New titles tend to drop on Disney+ at 3 a.m. ET, or 12 a.m PT, on the morning of the release date. Therefore, you can expect to see Strange World on Disney+ on Friday, December 23 at 3 a.m. Eastern Time, or 12 a.m. Pacific Time.

If it’s midnight on Thursday on the West Coast and you don’t yet see Strange World on Disney+, you should try refreshing the page, or logging out and logging back in again.

