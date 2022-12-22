Read full article on original website
louisianaradionetwork.com
LDWF: holiday weekend hard freezes bring probable fish kills to LA waterways.
State Wildlife & Fisheries agents say do not be surprised to see some fairly large fish kills in Louisiana waterways over the coming days. LDWF Director of Marine Fisheries Chris Schieble (SHE-blee) says these often happen when the temperature drops suddenly and water cools and contracts…. “Sometimes they can get...
a-z-animals.com
8 Native Plants in Louisiana
Louisiana is home to a diverse number of native plants that naturally grow in the state, ranging from evergreens, cypress trees, flowers, and bushes. These plants can be seen around Louisiana and grown with less difficulty than other varieties, as they are native to Louisiana’s climate and overall environment.
houmatimes.com
Updated Louisiana Carbon Monoxide Law goes into effect on Jan. 1
Act 458 of the 2022 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature (“Act) changes the fire and life safety requirements of one or two-family residential homes, relating to the presence of carbon monoxide (CO) detectors. In addition, the Louisiana Uniform Construction Code Council amended the International Residential Building Code (“IRC) with those changes also becoming effective on Jan. 1, 2023.
houmatimes.com
Hard Freeze Warning issued for overnight Dec. 24-25
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper teens and lower 20s. * WHERE…All of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi. * WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
fox8live.com
Frigid temps not stopping Louisiana duck hunters
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On the North Shore of Lake Pontchartrain, temperatures dipped down to the teens in some places. And on a frigid day when most people try to stay in, duck hunters in Madisonville loaded up and headed out. “Got layers on... a bunch of layers, but I...
KPLC TV
SWLA plumber thaws frozen pipes as arctic blast comes through
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Start your day with 7 News Sunrise. KPLC 7 News First at Four - KPLC First Alert Forecast. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather,...
Viral Internet Hacks—Do They Really Work in a Louisiana Deep Freeze?
Any time we have inclement or extreme weather barreling down on Louisiana, you can almost guarantee that the viral hacks will begin to flood our news feeds on social media.
houmatimes.com
Boil Water advisory in Bayou Blue, Raceland, Grand Bois, others
Effective immediately, the Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 is issuing a BOIL WATER ADVISORY for portions of Raceland and Bayou Blue, the Grand Bois community, and the Marydale Subdivision. This advisory includes all customers serviced by the District:. in Raceland along and adjoining Hwy 182 (between Hwy 653 and...
NOLA.com
Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.
If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
wtva.com
Water supplier issues important notice to consumers across north Mississippi
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply has released an important notice to consumers in several cities. The Northeast MS Regional Water Supply will temporarily change the disinfectant it uses in the water treatment process beginning Friday December 23, 2022 from chloramines to free chlorine. This temporary switch is due an issue with the ammonia feed system used at the plant. The temporary change is expected to last for 6 days resuming chloramine chemistry Thursday, December 29th, 2022. Effected water customers of the Northeast MS Regional Water Supply:
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help From the Public Locating Stolen Logging Equipment
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help From the Public Locating Stolen Logging Equipment. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry is seeking the public’s assistance in locating stolen logging equipment in St. Helena Parish. The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) announced on December 22,...
73-year-old Louisiana Driver Killed and Another Injured in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 165
73-year-old Louisiana Driver Killed and Another Injured in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 165. Caldwell Parish, Louisiana – A two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 165 in Louisiana on December 22 resulted in the death of a 73-year-old Louisiana resident and injured another driver. The cause of the collision is under investigation.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Two Men Suspected of Possessing Multiple Stolen Vehicles
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Two Men Suspected of Possessing Multiple Stolen Vehicles. Authorities in Louisiana report that arrest warrants have been issued for two men in Louisiana suspected of illegally possessing stolen vehicles. According to investigators with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, two Keithville, Louisiana men have been...
Timeline for arrival of Arctic blast, plunging SE Louisiana into deep freeze
The surge of frigid air is set to arrive in the New Orleans area Thursday evening. WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone says after highs in the mid 60s Thursday afternoon, temps start plummeting around 6:00pm.
theadvocate.com
Gas, power outages reported as frigid temperatures continue into Christmas weekend
Freezing weather across southeast Louisiana has caused thousands to lose power or gas, and Entergy urged customers to conserve power. Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes saw scattered outages throughout the day Friday while temperatures remained frigid. Just before 6 p.m., nearly 10,000 customers lost electricity in and around Hammond and Albany, according to Entergy's outage map.
Thousands of Mississippians without power during freeze
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thousands of Mississippians woke up without power on Friday, December 23 after an arctic cold front spread across the state overnight. Entergy reported there were 7,790 customers without power at 10:08 a.m. Walthall and Madison counties are facing the most power outages with over one thousand outages each. Other counties facing […]
Louisiana Asks – Why’s My Tire Pressure Warning Light Suddenly On?
Drivers from Monroe to Ruston, Shreveport to Baton Rouge, and Lafayette to Lake Charles are climbing in their frosty vehicles this morning only to discover there is a brand new warning light flashing at them from their car's dashboard. For many of us, at least in Louisiana, we call it...
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Failing to Pay a Landowner More Than $24,000 for Timber
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Failing to Pay a Landowner More Than $24,000 for Timber. Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested for allegedly failing to pay a landowner more than $24,000 for timber. He is charged with one count of failure to remit payment for the harvest of forest products.
10 Must Visit Bed and Breakfasts in Louisiana
Are you looking for a little getaway while not going too far away from home?. Louisiana is home to plenty of amazing places to stay if you are in the need of a little vacation. While scrolling through social media I came across a story about Bed and Breakfasts on...
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Louisiana (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Louisiana. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Louisiana. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
