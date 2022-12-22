ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
louisianaradionetwork.com

LDWF: holiday weekend hard freezes bring probable fish kills to LA waterways.

State Wildlife & Fisheries agents say do not be surprised to see some fairly large fish kills in Louisiana waterways over the coming days. LDWF Director of Marine Fisheries Chris Schieble (SHE-blee) says these often happen when the temperature drops suddenly and water cools and contracts…. “Sometimes they can get...
LOUISIANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

8 Native Plants in Louisiana

Louisiana is home to a diverse number of native plants that naturally grow in the state, ranging from evergreens, cypress trees, flowers, and bushes. These plants can be seen around Louisiana and grown with less difficulty than other varieties, as they are native to Louisiana’s climate and overall environment.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Updated Louisiana Carbon Monoxide Law goes into effect on Jan. 1

Act 458 of the 2022 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature (“Act) changes the fire and life safety requirements of one or two-family residential homes, relating to the presence of carbon monoxide (CO) detectors. In addition, the Louisiana Uniform Construction Code Council amended the International Residential Building Code (“IRC) with those changes also becoming effective on Jan. 1, 2023.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Hard Freeze Warning issued for overnight Dec. 24-25

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper teens and lower 20s. * WHERE…All of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi. * WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Frigid temps not stopping Louisiana duck hunters

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On the North Shore of Lake Pontchartrain, temperatures dipped down to the teens in some places. And on a frigid day when most people try to stay in, duck hunters in Madisonville loaded up and headed out. “Got layers on... a bunch of layers, but I...
MADISONVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA plumber thaws frozen pipes as arctic blast comes through

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Start your day with 7 News Sunrise. KPLC 7 News First at Four - KPLC First Alert Forecast. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather,...
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Boil Water advisory in Bayou Blue, Raceland, Grand Bois, others

Effective immediately, the Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 is issuing a BOIL WATER ADVISORY for portions of Raceland and Bayou Blue, the Grand Bois community, and the Marydale Subdivision. This advisory includes all customers serviced by the District:. in Raceland along and adjoining Hwy 182 (between Hwy 653 and...
RACELAND, LA
NOLA.com

Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.

If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wtva.com

Water supplier issues important notice to consumers across north Mississippi

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply has released an important notice to consumers in several cities. The Northeast MS Regional Water Supply will temporarily change the disinfectant it uses in the water treatment process beginning Friday December 23, 2022 from chloramines to free chlorine. This temporary switch is due an issue with the ammonia feed system used at the plant. The temporary change is expected to last for 6 days resuming chloramine chemistry Thursday, December 29th, 2022. Effected water customers of the Northeast MS Regional Water Supply:
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Two Men Suspected of Possessing Multiple Stolen Vehicles

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Two Men Suspected of Possessing Multiple Stolen Vehicles. Authorities in Louisiana report that arrest warrants have been issued for two men in Louisiana suspected of illegally possessing stolen vehicles. According to investigators with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, two Keithville, Louisiana men have been...
KEITHVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Gas, power outages reported as frigid temperatures continue into Christmas weekend

Freezing weather across southeast Louisiana has caused thousands to lose power or gas, and Entergy urged customers to conserve power. Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes saw scattered outages throughout the day Friday while temperatures remained frigid. Just before 6 p.m., nearly 10,000 customers lost electricity in and around Hammond and Albany, according to Entergy's outage map.
ALBANY, LA
WJTV 12

Thousands of Mississippians without power during freeze

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thousands of Mississippians woke up without power on Friday, December 23 after an arctic cold front spread across the state overnight. Entergy reported there were 7,790 customers without power at 10:08 a.m. Walthall and Madison counties are facing the most power outages with over one thousand outages each. Other counties facing […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KPEL 96.5

10 Must Visit Bed and Breakfasts in Louisiana

Are you looking for a little getaway while not going too far away from home?. Louisiana is home to plenty of amazing places to stay if you are in the need of a little vacation. While scrolling through social media I came across a story about Bed and Breakfasts on...
LOUISIANA STATE
Golf.com

The 5 best golf courses in Louisiana (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Louisiana. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Louisiana. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy