ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 16

Gazelle La Bonita Asanlu
4d ago

Wow. The housing authority purchases an apartment but the city didn't want Nipsey to purchase all of those apartments on Crenshaw! Big businesses and investors should not be allowed to come in and gentrify a neighbor and take the chance of ownership and GENERATIONAL wealth from the people who make up said community. smh

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yovenice.com

Construction Well Underway for $900 Million LAX Metro Station

Metro Los Angeles is well on its way to building the LAX Metro/Transit Center Station after eight months of construction as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The estimated cost of this new transit hub is $900 million and will eventually link LAX to the Metro train system. This station is being built at the intersection of Aviation Boulevard and 96th Street in the city of Westchester, close to LAX itself. This transit hub sits on 9.5 acres of land that is right next to the new K-Line maintenance and storage facility.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Karen Bass Adds East West Bank CEO to Transition Team

Dominique Ng, CEO of Pasadena’s East West Bank has joined Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’s transition advisory team. The transition team — which consists of 103 members — will provide advice and counsel through the first 100 days of Bass’ administration. Co-chairs of the advisory...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood motel catches on fire

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – An Inglewood motel caught fire on Christmas Day that is located near the border of Hawthorne. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to 3702 W. Imperial Hwy which is home to the Encore Motel at approx. 5:00 p.m. Firefighters and personnel from Inglewood Police Department...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Palmdale opposes LA homeless plan

PALMDALE — Unlike the City of Lancaster, Palmdale’s City Council decided a state of emergency is not required as a bulwark against what they said is the unlikely possibility of the City of Los Angeles sending its unhoused people to the Antelope Valley. They did, however, join their...
PALMDALE, CA
oc-breeze.com

Gov. Newsom grants clemency to ten people, including one from Los Angeles County and one from Orange County

On Friday, December 23, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that he has granted 10 pardons. The California Constitution gives the Governor the authority to grant pardons. The Governor regards clemency as an important part of the criminal justice system that can incentivize accountability and rehabilitation and increase public safety by removing counterproductive barriers to successful reentry. A pardon may also remove unjust collateral consequences of conviction, such as deportation and permanent family separation.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Two families rescued from Buena Park hotel elevator

The Orange County Fire Authority managed to rescue nine people that were stuck inside a trapped elevator at a hotel in Buena Park on Saturday morning. OCFA firefighters were called to the hotel around 9:45 a.m. to help two families get out of the elevator. It's unclear what caused the elevator malfunction. Fortunately, there were no injuries were reported. The hotel where the elevator rescue took place is located on the 7300 block of Artesia Boulevard. 
BUENA PARK, CA
CBS LA

Man fatally stabbed in unincorporated Los Angeles

Authorities Sunday were investigating a stabbing death in unincorporated Los Angeles. The death occurred just before 1:15 a.m. in the 4300 block of Union Pacific Avenue. It was there that authorities responded to a report of a stabbing death. When they arrived, they located the victim who had been stabbed in his upper torso. He was treated at the scene and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim was described as a Hispanic male in his 30s.No further details were available. Anyone with more information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tourine

4 Best restaurants in Los Angeles for Christmas 2022

Los Angeles is a diverse and vibrant city with a wide range of dining options, making it a great place to celebrate Christmas with a special meal at a restaurant. From high-end fine dining to casual and cozy neighborhood spots, there are many restaurants in Los Angeles that offer festive menus and holiday cheer during the Christmas season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

California Low Rider Association looking to overturn ban of cruising on LA streets

A local group is working hard to repeal a series of laws and ordinances that ban lowriders from cruising Los Angeles city streets, claiming that the rules are a glaring example of systemic racism. Gathered in East Los Angeles Friday evening, dozens of "cruisers," or people who hit the streets to flaunt their custom-built lowriders, hoping to celebrate the culture that makes their community so special. Lowriding is an iconic representation of Latino culture, a tradition that has lived in for decades, despite a number of ordinances outlawing the activity. "It's culture, like a brotherhood or sisterhood of community of car enthusiasts," said...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy