Read full article on original website
Gazelle La Bonita Asanlu
4d ago
Wow. The housing authority purchases an apartment but the city didn't want Nipsey to purchase all of those apartments on Crenshaw! Big businesses and investors should not be allowed to come in and gentrify a neighbor and take the chance of ownership and GENERATIONAL wealth from the people who make up said community. smh
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Five masked women make off with $9,000 in Produce World heistEdy ZooOrange, CA
Christmas Lights Map Plus Everything You Can Still Do Around Concord And Walnut Creek On And After ChristmasVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
4 Best restaurants in Los Angeles for Christmas 2022TourineLos Angeles, CA
5 Best Seafood Restaurants in Los Angeles (Downtown)Bryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Residents in Baldwin Hills Are Pleading for Affordable Housing Rates
Residents of a Baldwin Hills neighborhood are pleading with the owner of their buildings not to sell to new owners who might push them out. They're worried about the lack of affordable housing in an area that they say is rapidly gentrifying. It is a neighborhood where a lot of...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Rent relief program, re-opens, Measure RC to go into effect in February, Rent Control Board accepting applications
Applications for a City-funded rent relief program re-opened earlier this month with a new deadline of Jan. 11 2023. The program provides a lump sum payment on behalf of eligible households directly to property owners or managers equivalent to a 3% rent increase over a 12 month period. In August,...
yovenice.com
Construction Well Underway for $900 Million LAX Metro Station
Metro Los Angeles is well on its way to building the LAX Metro/Transit Center Station after eight months of construction as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. The estimated cost of this new transit hub is $900 million and will eventually link LAX to the Metro train system. This station is being built at the intersection of Aviation Boulevard and 96th Street in the city of Westchester, close to LAX itself. This transit hub sits on 9.5 acres of land that is right next to the new K-Line maintenance and storage facility.
2urbangirls.com
Op-Ed: Why are there so many vacant residential units around Los Angeles County
While Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is “linking arms” with the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson to address the out-of-control homelessness crisis there are many elected officials around the County that aren’t on the same mission. 2UrbanGirls has consistently pointed...
theeastsiderla.com
Pick up truck parked in front of Echo Park home with holidays
Stay on top of the news with our Daily Digest newsletter. Just enter your email address below and hit the Sign Up button. FYI: We don't sell our email lists to protect your privacy.
Smoking in your WeHo apartment is about to become illegal
You’ve only got five days left to legally smoke or vape in your West Hollywood apartment — and that includes the patio or balcony. A new section of the WeHo municipal code goes into effect Jan. 1 that prohibits smoking in “existing units” in multi-family dwellings, which basically means most apartments.
KTLA.com
Riverside County home’s over-the-top Christmas decorations illuminate the city
A homeowner in Menifee, California is dazzling neighbors with a home Christmas display that puts Clark W. Griswold to shame. Amalitsa Anastasiou of Loire Valley Lane has won “House of the Year” in this Riverside County city for 20 years in a row, she says. Visitors come from...
pasadenanow.com
Karen Bass Adds East West Bank CEO to Transition Team
Dominique Ng, CEO of Pasadena’s East West Bank has joined Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’s transition advisory team. The transition team — which consists of 103 members — will provide advice and counsel through the first 100 days of Bass’ administration. Co-chairs of the advisory...
Driver sought after pedestrian struck, killed in Los Angeles street takeover
The search is on Monday for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian during a street takeover in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles on Christmas. The incident was reported around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and West Florence Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed. The call reported […]
Teams begin moving homeless from encampments into hotels, motels under Mayor Karen Bass' new plan
A new program designed to address homelessness in Los Angeles is underway, with teams moving those experiencing homelessness from tent encampments into hotels and motels.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood motel catches on fire
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – An Inglewood motel caught fire on Christmas Day that is located near the border of Hawthorne. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to 3702 W. Imperial Hwy which is home to the Encore Motel at approx. 5:00 p.m. Firefighters and personnel from Inglewood Police Department...
Antelope Valley Press
Palmdale opposes LA homeless plan
PALMDALE — Unlike the City of Lancaster, Palmdale’s City Council decided a state of emergency is not required as a bulwark against what they said is the unlikely possibility of the City of Los Angeles sending its unhoused people to the Antelope Valley. They did, however, join their...
oc-breeze.com
Gov. Newsom grants clemency to ten people, including one from Los Angeles County and one from Orange County
On Friday, December 23, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that he has granted 10 pardons. The California Constitution gives the Governor the authority to grant pardons. The Governor regards clemency as an important part of the criminal justice system that can incentivize accountability and rehabilitation and increase public safety by removing counterproductive barriers to successful reentry. A pardon may also remove unjust collateral consequences of conviction, such as deportation and permanent family separation.
1st phase of new 432-unit East Village apartment community slated to open Feb. 1
The development's first phase—a 24-story, 190-unit high-rise of one-, two- and three-bedroom units—is slated to open Feb. 1, while a mid-rise building comprising studios, one- and two-bedroom units is scheduled to open in May or June. The post 1st phase of new 432-unit East Village apartment community slated to open Feb. 1 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Two families rescued from Buena Park hotel elevator
The Orange County Fire Authority managed to rescue nine people that were stuck inside a trapped elevator at a hotel in Buena Park on Saturday morning. OCFA firefighters were called to the hotel around 9:45 a.m. to help two families get out of the elevator. It's unclear what caused the elevator malfunction. Fortunately, there were no injuries were reported. The hotel where the elevator rescue took place is located on the 7300 block of Artesia Boulevard.
Santa Monica property owners post sign in shopping area saying city 'is not safe' due to crime, homelessness
A community activist group posted a sign in a busy shopping area in Santa Monica, CA saying that the city is "not safe" which drew pushback from some in the city.
Man fatally stabbed in unincorporated Los Angeles
Authorities Sunday were investigating a stabbing death in unincorporated Los Angeles. The death occurred just before 1:15 a.m. in the 4300 block of Union Pacific Avenue. It was there that authorities responded to a report of a stabbing death. When they arrived, they located the victim who had been stabbed in his upper torso. He was treated at the scene and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim was described as a Hispanic male in his 30s.No further details were available. Anyone with more information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
4 Best restaurants in Los Angeles for Christmas 2022
Los Angeles is a diverse and vibrant city with a wide range of dining options, making it a great place to celebrate Christmas with a special meal at a restaurant. From high-end fine dining to casual and cozy neighborhood spots, there are many restaurants in Los Angeles that offer festive menus and holiday cheer during the Christmas season.
Average Los Angeles rent climbs to $3,874 a month for a two-bedroom apartment
If you’re looking for a place to live in Los Angeles, you’re probably feeling justifiably concerned about the high cost of rent in the LA area. A recent rent report puts the average rent for a studio apartment at $2,237 a month in Los Angeles.
California Low Rider Association looking to overturn ban of cruising on LA streets
A local group is working hard to repeal a series of laws and ordinances that ban lowriders from cruising Los Angeles city streets, claiming that the rules are a glaring example of systemic racism. Gathered in East Los Angeles Friday evening, dozens of "cruisers," or people who hit the streets to flaunt their custom-built lowriders, hoping to celebrate the culture that makes their community so special. Lowriding is an iconic representation of Latino culture, a tradition that has lived in for decades, despite a number of ordinances outlawing the activity. "It's culture, like a brotherhood or sisterhood of community of car enthusiasts," said...
Comments / 16