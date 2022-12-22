ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene woman accused of trafficking, forcing child to engage in sex acts for years arrested

By Erica Garner
 4 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – An Abilene woman accused of trafficking and forcing a child to engage in sex acts for years has been arrested.

Ashley Dale Curtis (aka Ashley Dale Franklin) was arrested on a warrant for Continuous Sexual Abuse of Child and Trafficking of Person Tuesday in connection to the allegations.

Court documents state Curtis “committed two or more acts of sexual abuse against [NAME REDACTED], a child younger than fourteen years of age. . . by intentionally and knowingly causing penetration of the mouth of the said [NAME REDACTED] by an unknown male individual’s male sexual organ.”

Curtis is also accused of receiving an undisclosed amount of money for trafficking the same child by forcing her to engage in sexual performance.

These crimes occurred from January 2015 to January 2018.

After her arrest Tuesday, Curtis was booked into the Taylor County Jail then released the same day as part of a court supervised release program.

No further information is available at this time.

