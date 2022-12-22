Read full article on original website
AEW News: Being The Elite’s Christmas Episode Online, Matt Hardy Hypes This Week’s Dynamite
– Being the Elite goes holiday in the series’ Christmas episode, which is now online. You can check out the episode, “A Crimson Christmas,” below which released on Monday morning:. – AEW shared the following video of Matt Hardy hyping this week’s episode of Dynamite in Denver,...
AEW Releases Preview for ‘New Dynamite’ in January
– During last night’s edition of AEW Rampage, AEW aired a new promo video teasing the “new Dynamite” for the “new year.” Also, AEW VP of Post-Production Kevin Sullivan commented on the preview and new look for the show next year. Sullivan wrote on Twitter,...
Ask 411 Wrestling: If Cody Rhodes Doesn’t Win the Royal Rumble, Who Should?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo Buy First House Together
– AEW stars and power couple Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo have bought their first house together, as they announced yesterday on Twitter. The couple got married earlier this year.
Hall’s WWE Raw Review 12.26.22
It’s the final show of the year and for the first time in a long time, we’re having a Best Of special. That should make for a pretty easy night, but there are also several things to pick from this week. WWE probably put about 18 seconds of thought into this, but it’s nice to have a bit of a week off for once. Let’s get to it.
AEW Battle of the Belts V To Air Live After January 6th Rampage
AEW Battle of the Belts V is set to air live after that night’s episode of Rampage. The schedule for TNT currently lists Battle of the Belts V as airing at 11 PM ET on January 6th, immediately after Rampage goes off the air. Both shows will air live...
Tony Khan Discusses Why Talent Doesn’t Always See The Spotlight At AEW
In his recent Grapsody interview, AEW owner Tony Khan responded to a question about maintaining morale and trying to keep the roster happy while dealing with the variety of booking issues in the industry (via Wrestling Inc). Khan shared his thoughts on the unique nature of the wrestling business and how he handles those types of concerns. You can find a few highlights and watch the complete interview below.
AEW News: Hey! (EW) Holiday Special Preview, Rampage Holiday Bash Video Highlights
– RJ City announced that this weekend’s Hey! (EW) will be a holiday special episode. You can check out that new preview from AEW below:. – AEW released the following video highlights for last night’s Holiday Bash edition of Rampage:
Chris Rock Announces March Debut for Live Streaming Netflix Stand-Up Comedy Special
Chris Rock and Netflix have announced the details of his upcoming live standup special, Selective Outrage. This will be the first-ever Netflix live-streamed global event. The historic show debuts on the streaming service on March 4, 2023. It will stream live at 10:00 pm EST/7:00 pm PST on Netflix. More...
Flip Gordon On Leaning Into Conspiracy Theories With His Gimmick During Pandemic’s Start
Flip Gordon enjoys conspiracy theories, and he recently talked about incorporating them into his character. Gordon appeared on the 3 Count Podcast and talked about how he brought some conspiracy theories into his “Unreal” character such as the Flat Earther movement, and then leaned heavily on the anti-masking stance during the pandemic. Gordon didn’t specify his stance on any particular theories. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:
Jim Ross Recalls Goldberg’s Debut In WWE, If Wrestlers Opposed Him Coming In
On a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed Goldberg run in the WWE including if wrestlers opposed Goldberg coming in and the disappointment in the RAW rating for Goldberg’s debut. Some highlights are below. On if any wrestlers opposed Goldberg coming in: “Probably not as much volume...
AEW, Erick Redbeard, More Pay Tribute to Brodie Lee On Anniversary of Passing
Brodie Lee passed away two years ago today and AEW, Erick Redbeard and others remembered him in tribute. You can see a selection of posts by AEW, BT Sports’s WWE account, AEW’s Chris Harrington, Alex Reynolds and Redbeard below. Lee passed away on December 26th, 2020 from idiopathic...
The Workhorsemen Reportedly Injured at AEW Dark Tapings
– According to a report by Fightful Select, The Workhorsemen JD Drake and Anthony Henry were forced to miss a scheduled date at its weekend’s CDW show after suffering injuries at recent AEW Dark tapings. Henry’s injury is reportedly not serious, and he’s expected to be good to return to the ring soon.
Various News: Josh Alexander Set To Become Longest-Reigning Impact Champion, Details On This Week’s Impact in 60, Note On This Week’s MLW Fusion
– Josh Alexander is set to become the longest-reigning Impact Wrestling World champion ever on January 4. He will hit 257 days then, surpassing the record set by Bobby Roode (256 days). Kurt Angle has the record for the most combined days, with 608 days across 6 reigns. – This...
Tony Khan Discusses Jonathan Gresham’s Signing With Impact
In his recent Grapsody interview, Tony Khan was asked about Jonathan Gresham and his current status with AEW after reportedly asking for a release from the promotion in July. Khan admitted he wasn’t fully aware of the situation’s complete minutae, but more or less confirmed that Gresham has cut ties with AEW and ROH, moving to Impact where he appeared on their December 15 broadcast. You can read a few highlights from Khan and watch the complete interview below.
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
Athena defends the ROH Women’s Championship on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * ROH Women’s World Championship: Athena vs. Kiera Hogan...
College Football Star Reportedly Received WWE Tryout From Previous Regime
A former college football star reportedly got a WWE tryout under the previous regime. Fightful Select reports that Kash Daniel, who was a linebacker at the University of Kentucky, was offered a tryout from Canyon Ceman under the previous regime but had not taken it. The report notes that according...
NJPW Issues Announcement on Oskar Leube Withdrawing From Card Due to Fever
– NJPW issued an announcement this week on Oskar Leube having to withdraw from yesterday’s show in Korakuen Hall as he’s still recovering from a fever. You can see the announcement below:. Leube absent from Korakuen 12/23 card. Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling. After being absent...
Chris Jericho Hypes AEW Debut in Winnipeg, Calls It The Best Wrestling City
In an interview with Winnipeg Sports Talk (via Wrestling Inc), Chris Jericho hyped AEW’s debut in Winnipeg this March and called it the best wrestling city. He said: “Winnipeg’s always been a wrestling city. I think it’s one of the reasons why I fell in love with the wrestling so early on with the AWA coming to town so much, and then WWF kind of taking that over. And even when I started wrestling in Winnipeg myself with WWE, you could always go there…I think one of the last matches I had there was against John Moxley and I was a really hated bad guy. And he was a really adored good guy. But the moment I walked out there, I mean obviously I’m the hero of the city, so we switched it on the fly, switched roles. I think Winnipeg is just one of those cities. I don’t know what it is. It’s like Milwaukee or Chicago or Detroit or Dallas, just kind of rich in wrestling tradition. People talk about Calgary being a great wrestling city; Winnipeg blows Calgary out of the water. I would say you take our four best pro wrestlers from Winnipeg, Kenny [Omega], Don [Callis], [Chris] Jericho, and Roddy Piper, and I think our four best beat any four best from any other city, including Calgary. Take Owen and Bret Hart out of the equation, and Calgary kind of falls by the wayside. Winnipeg has the best wrestlers. Winnipeg is the best fans. And Winnipeg is probably the best wrestling city.“
411’s The SmackDown LowDown Report: 12.24.22 – Braun Strowman Wants GUNTHER, Raquel is Ready for Ronda Rousey and More!
-It’s Christmas Eve and I found time to get to this show between wrapping gifts and heading to church. Let’s get to it!. -Scott Stanford welcomes us to the show and is joined by Matt Camp. As she noted on RAW Talk earlier in the week, no Jackie Redmond this week.
