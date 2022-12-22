Read full article on original website
Related
appenmedia.com
Opinion: Historic transition in Roswell Fire Department
When I learned that the Roswell Fire Department would transition from a part-time department to one with only salaried career firefighters, I became curious about the history of the department and the reasons for the shift. The statistics about fire departments may be surprising to some folks. Did you know,...
appenmedia.com
Alpharetta adopts agriculture development plan
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — After nearly a year of community meetings and planning, the Alpharetta City Council has approved a comprehensive plan to guide and encourage agricultural development in the city over the next five years. The plan was unanimously approved at the city council’s Dec. 12 meeting, making Alpharetta...
appenmedia.com
2022: Milton continues to solidify its character
MILTON, Ga. — Throughout the year, the Milton City Council hunkered down on city code and kept a keen eye on new development, basing many decisions on the city’s rural heritage. Under a new Milton mayor and three new councilmembers, the city saw discussion on urban growth boundaries...
appenmedia.com
Wilson Creek Girl Scouts launch food drive
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — "Make the world a better place” is part of the Girl Scout pledge, and it’s something the more than 50 Girl Scouts at Wilson Creek Elementary School take seriously. As the girls looked for a meaningful community project, they learned about the North...
appenmedia.com
LOST agreement finalized between Forsyth County, City of Cumming
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — City and county officials have finalized an agreement over how $60 million in expected local option sales tax revenues will be distributed over the next decade. At a Forsyth County Board of Commissioners meeting Dec. 20, County Attorney Ken Jarrard said that the agreement giving...
appenmedia.com
Stolen credit cards used in Alpharetta
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta Police said credit cards stolen from a Milton man were used to steal nearly $1,000 in ATM withdrawals and charge items at an Alpharetta QuikTrip store Dec. 10. The victim told police that he was drinking at an Atlanta bar close to midnight when he...
appenmedia.com
Keep Forsyth Beautiful plans tree recycling program
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Once the holiday festivities are said and done, you might wonder to yourself, “What on earth should I do with my old Christmas tree?”. But before you try to grind it up for mulch with the coffee grinder or set your yard on fire with a good old fashioned Christmas tree bonfire, you might want to consider the annual Keep Forsyth County Beautiful “Bring One for the Chipper” event.
appenmedia.com
Woman says landlord pointed gun at her
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Police said a woman was threatened with a gun during an incident at Perimeter Mall Dec. 11. According to police reports, the incident occurred after an argument about an AirBnB rental in Dunwoody. The victim told officers she rented an apartment on Perimeter Center for two days from a man named Jay. When the victim met with the man at Perimeter Mall to return his apartment keys, he allegedly pulled out a handgun and pointed it at her.
appenmedia.com
Milton continues to hold Community Wildlife Habitat title
MILTON, Ga. — For the 10th consecutive year, Milton has been certified as a Community Wildlife Habitat, a special distinction that recognizes efforts to make the city “healthier, greener and more wildlife-friendly.”. According to the certificate awarded by the National Wildlife Federation (NWF), the City of Milton “has...
appenmedia.com
Roswell police arrest suspect in fast food robbery
ROSWELL, Ga. — Police arrested a suspect in the robbery of the Dunkin Donuts on Rucker Road. The man, a Forest Park resident, was taken into custody on Dec. 7 and charged with strong arm robbery and simple battery. Early Dec. 3, police responded to a call from two...
appenmedia.com
Thieves flee retail store with $10,000 in items
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Thieves made off with more than $10,000 in clothing during a snatch-and-grab robbery at North Point Mall Nov. 30. Alpharetta Police reports said two suspects entered the Dillard’s store at about 6 p.m., and while one suspect stood watch near the store’s rear entrance, the other suspect emptied four shelves of Lacoste shirts into a black trash bag.
appenmedia.com
New Business Spotlight: North Main Street Market at Alpharetta
Business Name: North Main Street Market at Alpharetta. Business Description: The North Main Street Market at Alpharetta is a winter market running from November - March. Serving the Alpharetta & surrounding communities by providing access to locally produced foods and artisan goods. Month Opened: November. Phone: (563) 723-1774. Address: 735...
appenmedia.com
Opinion: Exceeding expectations in 2022, Milton sees bright future
This time last year, I was just beginning my role as Mayor and eager to get to work. Fortunately, years of outstanding leadership and dedication from our elected officials, staff, appointees on our many committees, boards and commissions, and finally, our involved and supportive community members, positioned us well for success this past year.
appenmedia.com
HOME Real Estate secures major gift to tuition-free school
ATLANTA — HOME Real Estate announced its gift Dec. 12 to The Boyce L. Ansley School, a private school for children experiencing homelessness in downtown Atlanta, alongside that of matching donors Todd and Kim Snell, totaling $60,000. The matched donation will enable the kindergarten through third grade school to...
appenmedia.com
Burglar takes electronics from woman’s apartment
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody police are investigating a burglary that took place at a local apartment complex Dec. 2. The resident of an apartment complex on Abercorn Avenue reported that she arrived home at about 10 a.m. Dec. 2 and found her front door had been kicked open. In addition to the damage to her door, the woman said multiple electronic devices had been stolen.
appenmedia.com
Antique cane collection stolen from man’s home
ROSWELL, Ga. — A 62-year-old disabled man reported that a collection of antique canes valued anywhere from $50,000 to $100,000 had been stolen from his home Dec. 5, possibly by a caregiver. The man, bed-ridden with MS, hired a caregiver through a medical assistance company. He said the caregiver...
appenmedia.com
Man faces drug charges following traffic stop
ROSWELL, Ga. —Police arrested an Atlanta man after a traffic stop turned up marijuana, a fake driver’s license and a firearm on Dec. 4. An officer pulled over a Volkswagen Jetta after watching it complete an illegal U-turn on Holcomb Bridge Road. The officer reported a marijuana smell coming from the driver. Inside the car, the officer could see a large bag of marijuana, as well as other paraphernalia.
appenmedia.com
Opinion: Five siblings from Head family serve during WW II
Recently I wrote about the Head family who lived along Chamblee Dunwoody Road. Their homes were where Boxwood Place, Shadow Bend, Shadow Court and Pine Acres Court are located. After discovering that all five children of Roy and Pamela Head served during World War II, I wanted to know more about where and how they served.
appenmedia.com
Gun pointed at woman during road rage incident
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta Police said a woman was threatened at gunpoint during a road rage incident on Old Milton Parkway Dec. 1. Police said a woman was traveling westbound on Old Milton Parkway at about 9 a.m. when another vehicle weaving through traffic cut her off and stopped next to her in the turn lane.
appenmedia.com
Sounds of Sawnee ensemble continues seasonal tradition
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — For nearly three decades, Forsyth County has ushered in the holiday season with the festive songs played by the Sounds of Sawnee Concert Band. No different than when they first performed in 1993, the Sounds of Sawnee Concert Band took the stage at the Cumming City Center amphitheater Dec. 2 and played a selection of Christmas favorites for the Cumming community.
