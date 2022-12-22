ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, IN

Cynthia Sharpe
3d ago

They need to make ALL crimes against children cases, Cash bonds ONLY!It makes it harder for them to bond out and they need to stay in jail until they are sentenced to prison, so we can keep them away from our children.

Tra Allen
3d ago

When they go to prison they should make general population know just what their crimes are that way they can protect or try to protect themselves. I say feed them to the wolves in there

Southern Indiana man allegedly killed, mutilated his father

MITCHELL, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana man allegedly killed his father, whose mutilated body was found outside the home they shared, authorities said. Shawn Hays, 53, of Mitchell faces nine felony charges, including murder, battery and abuse of a corpse, in the death of Rodney E. Hays, 73, The Herald-Times reported. Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputies were […]
Police: Indiana deputy returns fire at man out with child

CEDAR GROVE, Ind. (AP) — A man who was walking with a small child outside in the bitter cold early Friday shot at a southeastern Indiana sheriff’s deputy who returned fire and wounded him, state police said. At least one bullet struck the Franklin County deputy’s body armor, protecting him from injury, state police Sgt. […]
Police arrest Indiana woman who walked away from horrific crash on I-65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 33-year-old Indiana woman who police say was speeding and impaired walked away from a horrific crash on Christmas Eve. According to a news release from Indiana State Police, Rebeca Claus of Shelbyville, Ind., was driving at a "high rate of speed" when she crashed into the into the I-65 scale house located just north of the Lowell exit, which is south of Crown Point and Gary.
LMPD arrests man for DUI after crashing into utility pole

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police arrested a man in connection to a crash near Louisville's premiere soccer stadium early Monday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a call of a vehicle collision near Lynn Stadium, according to an LMPD press release. Officers found a vehicle...
Traffic stop yields meth arrests

SCIPIO, Ind. – The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) conducted a traffic stop in Geneva Township for a traffic infraction last week resulting in six drug-related arrests. K-9 Axel conducted a free-air sniff of the vehicle and gave a positive alert to the presence of narcotics. A probable...
Woman arrested in connection to thefts in Mitchell

MITCHELL – A Mitchell woman was arrested Wednesday in connection to several thefts in Mitchell. Police arrested 21-year-old Jasmine White on two counts of theft and burglary. A several-month-long investigation by the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) concluded with the arrest of numerous suspects...
Police Log: December 26, 2022

3:11 p.m. Chris Fleetwood, 35, Bedford, residential entry, invasion of privacy. 3:15 a.m. Mason Bailey, 34, Bedford, false reporting or informing, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, OWI endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident. Incidents – December 25. 12:42 a.m. Officers were out with a vehicle at the Dollar...
Two facing new charges after police find drugs in an apartment

BEDFORD – Two people were arrested Wednesday after Bedford Police officers went to an apartment on Ted Jones Drive to execute arrest warrants. Officers arrested Brooks Elliott, 43, and 42-year-old Wendy Clausen, both of Bedford, on new charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Elliott is also facing a new charge of resisting arrest.
Police: Deputy shot, suspect and woman injured in southeast Indiana

BROOKVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ind. — A sheriff's deputy is recovering after being shot overnight Friday in Franklin County, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police. It all started shortly after midnight when the Franklin County Sheriff's Department got a call from someone saying a man was walking along a rural state road holding a small child.
Mitchell man found dead during welfare check

MITCHELL, Ind. — Police in Lawrence County arrested a Mitchell man after they struggled with him during a welfare check on his father. In a social media post, the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department said 53-year-old Shawn Edward Hays was in custody at the county jail. Police said officers were...
Body found in Bashford Manor neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The body was found in the Bashford Manor neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a report in the 200 block of Trafalgar Square around 4 p.m., according to LMPD. Officers arrived and found the body with no signs of physical trauma. LMPD...
