Cynthia Sharpe
3d ago
They need to make ALL crimes against children cases, Cash bonds ONLY!It makes it harder for them to bond out and they need to stay in jail until they are sentenced to prison, so we can keep them away from our children.
Tra Allen
3d ago
When they go to prison they should make general population know just what their crimes are that way they can protect or try to protect themselves. I say feed them to the wolves in there
