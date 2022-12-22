ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fenton, MO

myleaderpaper.com

Imperial woman hurt in traffic accident on Old Hwy. M

An Imperial woman was injured in a one-car traffic accident Monday afternoon, Dec. 26, on Old Hwy. M in Antonia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Taylor Cardinale, 21, was driving a 2020 Kia Optima west on Old Hwy. M east of Moss Hollow Road too fast for road conditions, resulting in the Kia going off the side of the road and hitting a tree.
IMPERIAL, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Passenger hurt in Christmas Day traffic accident in Franklin County

A Pacific man was hurt in a single-car accident on the afternoon of Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, on Hwy. 50 between Beaufort and Gerald in western Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Spencer Saunders, 34, of Pacific was driving a 2014 Volkswagen Passat west on Hwy. 50 east of Flint Hill Road at 2:40 p.m. when the Passat went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Catalytic converters stolen from vehicles at Arnold car dealership

Arnold Police are investigating the theft of catalytic converters from a pickup, a van and an SUV parked outside Arnold Auto Credit, 468 Jeffco Blvd. In all, the damage to the vehicles was estimated at $9,500, police reported. The converters were stolen between about 5 p.m. Dec. 8 and 9...
ARNOLD, MO
KMOV

I-270 closed at Graham Road

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Westbound I-270 at Graham Road was closed Saturday night, according to the Florissant Police Department. The shutdown is expected to last an hour.
FLORISSANT, MO
KMOV

Tesla catches fire inside garage overnight in Webster Groves

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews responded to a call for a fire at a home in Webster Groves early Monday morning. The call came out around 3 a.m. from a home in the 400 block of Pasadena Avenue. While crews were arriving on scene, it was determined that a Tesla in the attached garage was on fire. There was a second car in the garage but it was later determined that it was not an electric vehicle. Firefighters were able to remove the Tesla from the garage and extinguished the fire.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Person of interest identified in mail thefts in Eureka, St. Louis area

Eureka Police are working with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to find a person of interest in connection with an investigation into mail thefts in Eureka and the St. Louis area. The man allegedly was seen on several occasions stealing mail in Eureka, including a check from a concrete business, police reported.
EUREKA, MO
advantagenews.com

Shooting under investigation in Jerseyville

Police in Jerseyville are investigating a shooting that took place late Sunday or early Monday in the 700 block of North Liberty Street. In a news release, police did not list a time, but social media reports indicate it was sometime overnight. Authorities say it was an isolated incident but did not indicate if there were any injuries.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
mymoinfo.com

Farmington Police Investigating Armed Robbery

(Farmington) The Farmington Police Department is continuing it’s investigation into an armed robbery that took place last week at the Rhodes 101 Store on West Columbia Street. Leiutenant Chris Bullock says they are currently looking for four suspects. Bullock says the investigation continues. We asked him how much they...
FARMINGTON, MO
securityboulevard.com

Tesla 3am Garage Fire Burns House During XMas

A month ago on Thanksgiving I pointed out how a neighborhood had tried (and failed) to stop yet another Tesla fire. Now I must point out during the Christmas holiday there was a Tesla fire in St. Louis. The call came out around 3 a.m. from a home in the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Dittmer man charged for allegedly stealing pickup, setting another on fire

Davon A. Yount, 21, of Dittmer has been charged with two felonies for allegedly stealing a pickup and setting another pickup on fire in the 6800 block of Hwy. Y west of Hillsboro, court records show. The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Yount on Dec. 12 with first-degree tampering...
DITTMER, MO
KMOV

Water main breaks in the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - According to Missouri American Water’s website, there are several active advisories in the St. Louis area. Clayton Road in Ladue: A water main break began at 3:30 p.m. Repairs are expected to take 10 hours. North Hanley in Clayton: A water main break began...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Moscow Mills man hurt in hit-and-run in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Mosco Mills man suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on eastbound Interstate 70 at mile marker 181. John Francisco, 36, was hooking chains from a wrecker to another vehicle and was struck by unknown vehicle that left the scene, according to a Missouri The post Moscow Mills man hurt in hit-and-run in Montgomery County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MO

