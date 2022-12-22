Read full article on original website
St. Louis City vs. St. Louis County: America's Costliest DivorceEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
St. Louis families would get $500 each month in new proposalR.A. HeimSaint Louis, MO
10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a YearEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Dollar General Location Closed IndefinitelyJoel EisenbergSaint Louis, MO
James Cash Penney from Hamilton, Missouri was a co-founder of The Golden Rule stores, later renamed J.C. Penney in 1913CJ CoombsFlorissant, MO
myleaderpaper.com
Imperial woman hurt in traffic accident on Old Hwy. M
An Imperial woman was injured in a one-car traffic accident Monday afternoon, Dec. 26, on Old Hwy. M in Antonia. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Taylor Cardinale, 21, was driving a 2020 Kia Optima west on Old Hwy. M east of Moss Hollow Road too fast for road conditions, resulting in the Kia going off the side of the road and hitting a tree.
myleaderpaper.com
Passenger hurt in Christmas Day traffic accident in Franklin County
A Pacific man was hurt in a single-car accident on the afternoon of Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, on Hwy. 50 between Beaufort and Gerald in western Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Spencer Saunders, 34, of Pacific was driving a 2014 Volkswagen Passat west on Hwy. 50 east of Flint Hill Road at 2:40 p.m. when the Passat went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
myleaderpaper.com
Catalytic converters stolen from vehicles at Arnold car dealership
Arnold Police are investigating the theft of catalytic converters from a pickup, a van and an SUV parked outside Arnold Auto Credit, 468 Jeffco Blvd. In all, the damage to the vehicles was estimated at $9,500, police reported. The converters were stolen between about 5 p.m. Dec. 8 and 9...
KMOV
I-270 closed at Graham Road
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Westbound I-270 at Graham Road was closed Saturday night, according to the Florissant Police Department. The shutdown is expected to last an hour.
KMOV
Tesla catches fire inside garage overnight in Webster Groves
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crews responded to a call for a fire at a home in Webster Groves early Monday morning. The call came out around 3 a.m. from a home in the 400 block of Pasadena Avenue. While crews were arriving on scene, it was determined that a Tesla in the attached garage was on fire. There was a second car in the garage but it was later determined that it was not an electric vehicle. Firefighters were able to remove the Tesla from the garage and extinguished the fire.
myleaderpaper.com
Person of interest identified in mail thefts in Eureka, St. Louis area
Eureka Police are working with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to find a person of interest in connection with an investigation into mail thefts in Eureka and the St. Louis area. The man allegedly was seen on several occasions stealing mail in Eureka, including a check from a concrete business, police reported.
advantagenews.com
Shooting under investigation in Jerseyville
Police in Jerseyville are investigating a shooting that took place late Sunday or early Monday in the 700 block of North Liberty Street. In a news release, police did not list a time, but social media reports indicate it was sometime overnight. Authorities say it was an isolated incident but did not indicate if there were any injuries.
KOMU
Off-duty St. Louis County police officer killed on Christmas Eve in apparent murder-suicide
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- An off-duty St. Louis County police officer was killed the morning of Christmas Eve in an apparent murder-suicide in Lincoln County, the sheriff’s office said. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found two people shot to death in an unincorporated area of the...
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Police Investigating Armed Robbery
(Farmington) The Farmington Police Department is continuing it’s investigation into an armed robbery that took place last week at the Rhodes 101 Store on West Columbia Street. Leiutenant Chris Bullock says they are currently looking for four suspects. Bullock says the investigation continues. We asked him how much they...
3-vehicle crash at I-270, New Halls Ferry Road leaves 2 kids seriously injured
FERGUSON, Mo. — Two young children were seriously injured early Tuesday morning in a crash at New Halls Ferry Road, just south of Interstate 270. The Ferguson Police Department, St. Louis County Police Department and Missouri Highway Patrol responded to a three-vehicle crash involving a sedan, an SUV and a pickup truck at about 1 a.m. Tuesday at New Halls Ferry Road.
securityboulevard.com
Tesla 3am Garage Fire Burns House During XMas
A month ago on Thanksgiving I pointed out how a neighborhood had tried (and failed) to stop yet another Tesla fire. Now I must point out during the Christmas holiday there was a Tesla fire in St. Louis. The call came out around 3 a.m. from a home in the...
Missouri woman tracks down stolen Hyundai, kills 2 in shootout at gas station
ST. LOUIS — A Missouri woman whose car was allegedly stolen is accused of tracking down the suspected thief on Wednesday, killing two men and wounding another, authorities said. Demesha Coleman, 35, of Spanish Lake, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of...
myleaderpaper.com
Police believe two men stole items worth nearly $1,700 from two Arnold stores
Arnold Police are trying to find a 44-year-old St. Louis man and identify another man who are believed to have stolen items worth almost $1,700 from the two Schnucks stores in Arnold. The St. Louis man allegedly has been involved in previous thefts at area Schnucks stores, police reported. On...
myleaderpaper.com
Dittmer man charged for allegedly stealing pickup, setting another on fire
Davon A. Yount, 21, of Dittmer has been charged with two felonies for allegedly stealing a pickup and setting another pickup on fire in the 6800 block of Hwy. Y west of Hillsboro, court records show. The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Yount on Dec. 12 with first-degree tampering...
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-44 in Crawford County, Mo., reopens following crash involving several semis
CUBA, Mo. (KY3) - A crash involving several tractor-trailers closed eastbound I-44 in Crawford County for several hours on Thursday. The crash happened around noon on Thursday. It happened around mile marker 203 near Cuba. MoDOT routed traffic near Route ZZ. It took crews around three hours to open the...
KMOV
Water main breaks in the St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - According to Missouri American Water’s website, there are several active advisories in the St. Louis area. Clayton Road in Ladue: A water main break began at 3:30 p.m. Repairs are expected to take 10 hours. North Hanley in Clayton: A water main break began...
A 2002 Missouri sleepover ends with kidnapping, murder
Cassandra "Casey" Williamson should be turning 27 this year. Sadly, whatever hopes or dreams Casey and her family may have had for her life were cruelly snatched away nearly 20 years ago. One man, a family acquaintance, robbed Casey Williamson's family of all she ever could be.
Woman killed in fatal crash Monday morning
A woman died Monday morning in a crash in Florissant.
Moscow Mills man hurt in hit-and-run in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Mosco Mills man suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on eastbound Interstate 70 at mile marker 181. John Francisco, 36, was hooking chains from a wrecker to another vehicle and was struck by unknown vehicle that left the scene, according to a Missouri The post Moscow Mills man hurt in hit-and-run in Montgomery County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Person struck and killed on I-270 Wednesday evening
A person was struck and killed on I-270 and New Halls Ferry Road around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.
