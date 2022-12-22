Read full article on original website
M. Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin Trailer 2 Released
Dave Bautista leads a creepy cult-like group in the second trailer for Knock at the Cabin. The apocalypse is on the way in the M. Night Shyamalan-directed film which serves as a follow-up to Old. Only the sacrifice of a group of people locked hostage in a cabin can prevent the end of the world from happening. Will they choose one of their own to die, or fight back for their very lives? Thankfully, the newest Knock at the Cabin trailer offers up some enticing scenes teasing what's to come, and eager viewers can see the film for themselves when it opens in theaters on February 3, 2023.
Jason Momoa Could Exit Aquaman Role for Lobo in DC Studios' Plans
DC Studios fans just got some pretty shocking news with the announcement that Wonder Woman 3 was no longer in the works due to a newly delivered script treatment not fitting in with James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans. The report also revealed some of the other rumors that have been floating around ahead of Gunn and Safran's meeting with Warner Bros. Discovery executives too, revealed their big plan. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jason Momoa's days of playing Aquaman might be over after Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and he might take over another major DC Comics role with Lobo.
Doctor Who Teases Christmas Surprise With New Footage
In an unexpected move, the BBC's Doctor Who has revealed that a surprise...something will drop tomorrow, posting an ominous tweet that simply reads "Tomorrow. #DoctorWho" and included a short snippet of footage with Neil Patrick Harris. The short video that accompanied the social media post featured Harris in a festive accent simply saying, "Worldwide premiere!" With no Christmas Special previously announced as being in the works, the tweet from the Doctor Who account very quickly caused some confusion among fans. One user wrote. "Hang on? You mean a trailer right? Not an actual episode??" with others simply responding with an all-caps "WHAT?"
Mortal Kombat 2 Movie Gets Exciting Update
The Mortal Kombat movie sequel, which we will simply call Mortal Kombat 2, has gotten an exciting update. The Mortal Kombat franchise is one of the biggest gaming franchises out there, which has always made it ripe for a film adaptation. Hollywood took a crack at it in the 90s and while it's not... great. it's better than a lot of other video game-to-movie adaptations. It has all of the characters wearing the right costumes, they're killing each other quite violently, and it's a bit hokey. It hasn't aged gracefully, but it is something that was at least relatively appreciated. However, fans wanted something with a bit more edge, a bigger budget, and WB decided to do it. It also wasn't great, but it was brutal and bloody, so it was on the right track.
New Netflix Series Has Disappointing Audience Score
On Christmas Day, Netflix released highly-anticipated prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin, and while many people were expecting it to be a gift, it seems the series is more like a lump of coal. As noted by Paul Tassi of Forbes, the show now has the lowest audience score on Rotten Tomatoes in Netflix's history, with a dismal 8%. Viewers will have to judge for themselves whether the series is actually as bad as people are saying, but it's clear that the reception is much worse than anyone expected to see.
Top Gun: Maverick Director Reveals Darkstar Sequence May Have Resulted in International Espionage
'Tis the season for Top Gun! Top Gun: Maverick hit Paramount+ yesterday so now more people can enjoy 2022's biggest movie from the comfort of their own homes. In honor of the film's release, Paramount has dropped some fun content, and many of the people involved with making the film are sharing some interesting behind-the-scenes information about the Tom Cruise-led sequel. In an interview with Collider, director Joseph Kosinski was asked if there was anything in the movie they had to fight to use.
Cocaine Bear Gets a White Christmas Motion Poster
Today might be Christmas day, but that doesn't mean horror movies and thrillers can't be celebrated. Earlier, Scream fans got a glimpse at a new holiday-themed poster, and that's not the only non-Christmasy movie that was promoted on this holiday. The folks behind Cocaine Bear are dreaming of a white Christmas with their new motion poster. In case you missed it, the upcoming film is based on a real story about, well, a bear who accidentally ingests a whole bunch of cocaine.
One Piece Casts Trans VA For Kiku's Dub Debut
One Piece has done it once again. The anime's English dub is one of the best there is, and that is quite the feat given how many characters the anime carries. With the arrival of the Wano saga, fans knew more stars would join the dub, and another VA is about to make their debut. So if anyone was worried about Kaku's dub, you can rest easy. Kayleigh McKee will oversee the role, and the rising actress is as excited to play Kiku as fans are to watch her take.
Hawkeye Spinoff Echo Might Be Hit With Huge Delay on Disney+
At one point, Echo was supposed to debut on Disney+ this coming summer between Secret Invasion and the second season of Loki. Then came word from series showrunner Marion Dayre suggesting the project had been delayed, implying it'd hit the streaming service in late 2023. Now, it looks like the series may be bumped out of 2023 entirely.
Pokemon Anime Brings Back Late Narrator in New Special
Pokemon is making headlines these days, and we have the anime to thank for all the buzz. If you have not heard by now, the series is gearing up for its move to the Paldea region, but it will make that transition without its star. After all, Ash Ketchum is leaving the anime, and he just began his farewell tour. And to help see him off, the anime brought back its original narrator, the late Unsho Ishizuka.
Glass Onion: Daniel Craig Still Doesn't Understand the Love for Chris Evans' Knives Out Sweater
Knives Out presented audiences with a variety of mysteries, namely surrounding who was responsible for a death early on in the film, but the one thing that star Daniel Craig doesn't seem to understand is the fan fervor for Chris Evans' sweater in the film. From his perspective, it's nothing more than a standard piece of clothing, so for fans to react to it as if the actor was actually showcasing his physique in the nude is something he can't quite understand. With the film's sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, now streaming and showcasing impressive outfits for his Benoit Blanc, Craig could potentially come to understand reactions from viewers in regard to ensembles.
Iron Fist Star Wants to Return and Prove Doubters Wrong
Finn Jones is hoping to return as the Immortal Iron Fist, partially because he loves the character he's spent a handful of years playing—and partially because he wants to prove himself to those who doubted his performance. In a recent interview with Geekscape, Jones said he'd love to step into the shoes of Danny Rand one more time, especially now that others from the DefendersVerse are returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Rick Astley Lets James Gunn Know He's Ready to Play Superman
DC Studios is getting ready to start a new slate of projects after James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as co-CEOs and they have been creating some interesting new plans. Fans thought that Henry Cavill would return as Superman after his appearance in Black Adam, but we found out very quickly that he wouldn't. Cavill announced his return back in November, but Gunn quickly revealed that they would be casting a different version of the character very soon. Gunn's Superman will be coming to Metropolis for the first time and meeting all of his amazing friends. Now, someone has thrown their name in the ring for the role. Rick Astley has tweeted the co-CEO a piece of fan art that shows him as Superman. You can check out the interaction below.
Channing Tatum's Canceled Gambit Movie Pitch Boards Revealed Online
While it was officially removed from the release schedule back in 2019, the long-planned Gambit film starring Channing Tatum is one of those projects that still holds quite a bit of interest for fans. Despite the film being a casualty of the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by Disney a few years ago, details of the scrapped project continue to emerge and now, that includes recently surfaced pitch mood boards from storyboard artist Anthony Winn. In a series of images shared by Winn on ArtStation, we're getting a look at some moments that may have factored into the film.
The White Lotus Season 3 Rumor Predicts Major Character Return - With a Twist
The White Lotus Season 3 may give fans more than some fresh new drama to enjoy: they may get some larger connections between Seasons 1 and 2 being formed in some fun ways!. A new rumor about The White Lotus Season 3 claims that fan-favorite actress Connie Britton could be back for Season 3 as her Season 1 character, Nicole Mossbacher, who came to The White Lotus with her husband Mark (Steve Zahn), daughter Olivia (Sydney Sweeney) and son Quinn (Fred Hechinger). Nicole and Mark had longstanding marital tensions to that came to a head on their vacation, but they ultimately worked them out. However, the theory for White Lotus Season 3 that's gaining a lot of popularity is that the third season will see Nicole taking a spiritial journey to the East – with an important companion in tow.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Set Photos Reportedly Reveal Epic Elven Set for Season 2
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 is already filming, and some early set photos are starting to leak. The new set photos depict what is clearly an Elf city, with some gorgeous set design work, including a stunning gazebo-style chapel in the center square, and some religious-style architecture all around. The level of production already makes it look like Amazon Studios is once again investing a hefty budget in this Lord of the Rings series, but the results speak for themselves.
Dragon Ball Super Reveals How Goku and Vegeta are Doing After Losing to Frieza
Dragon Ball Super fans were left on a major cliffhanger for the last few months after Goku and Vegeta took a major loss to Frieza and his powerful new form, and the newest chapter of the series has provided a much needed update on the fighters after that surprise. The Granolah the Survivor arc came to an end with the shocking reveal that Frieza had actually become the real strongest fighter in the universe thanks to some training in a Hyperbolic Time Chamber, and he had unlocked a godlike new form that easily took out Goku and Vegeta with a single blow as a result of his efforts.
My Hero Academia Celebrates the Holidays With Big Three Poster
My Hero Academia's Big Three have had some big moments in the spotlight during Season 6 of the series, and thus the anime is rounding out the year and celebrating the end of year holiday season with a special new poster for the heroic trio! First introduced during the anime's fourth season to help show Izuku Midoriya and the other Class 1-A members the peak of what the hero students in the school were capable of, the Big Three have remained big players on the sidelines during much of the intense action in the seasons since then.
Jackie Brown's Pam Grier Reveals Why Working With Quentin Tarantino Left Her "Exhausted"
Some movie fans consider Quentin Tarantino's Jackie Brown to be the filmmaker's crowning achievement, thanks in large part to the complex and commanding performance of Pam Grier in the title role, though bringing the narrative to life wasn't without its challenges. In honor of the film's 25th anniversary, Grier recently reflected on the experience and the various nuances required to authentically realize the figure, which made for an exhausting experience, at times. More specifically, the challenge came from having to shift styles from when she shared scenes with Samuel L. Jackson as opposed to filming alongside Robert Forster.
