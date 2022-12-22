Read full article on original website
u.today
Influencer David Gokhshtein Believes Bitcoin Has Finally Reached Bottom
CoinDesk
Crypto Lender Vauld Calls Off Potential Acquisition by Rival Nexo
Crypto lender Vauld said the potential acquisition by rival Nexo has been canceled some five months after the two signed an initial agreement to explore the transaction and less than a month before the Singapore-based target has to come up with a restructuring plan. Talks, however, are still taking place,...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miners Powered Off as Winter Storm Battered North America
Miners across the U.S. powered down over the weekend as a powerful storm swept across North America. The Bitcoin mining hashrate, a measure of computing power on the blockchain, dropped about 100 exahash per second (EH/s), or 40%, to 156 EH/s, between Dec. 21 and Dec. 24, data from BTC.com show. It returned to about 250 EH/s as of Dec. 25.
CoinDesk
Five Crypto Things That Riled Me Up in 2022
Enclosed are just five of the crypto-related things that got under my skin in 2022. There were far more than five, but obvious things like “the market went down” are not included because they’re not fun to write about. You’re reading Crypto Long & Short, our weekly...
CoinDesk
Solana’s Top NFT Projects DeGods and Y00ts to Migrate Chains
After months of speculation that DeGods and Y00ts, two of the top Solana non-fungible token (NFT) projects, would be leaving the SOL ecosystem, the team behind the projects confirmed the migration on Twitter on Sunday. DeGods will be moving to Ethereum and Y00ts will be moving to Polygon in early...
CoinDesk
Defrost Finance Says Hacked Funds Have Been Returned
Defrost Finance, which on Sunday said its V1 and V2 products had been exploited, said the hacker in the larger V1 attack has returned the funds. "We will soon start scanning the data on-chain to find out who owned what prior to the hack in order to return them to the rightful owners. As different users had variable proportions of assets and debt, this process might take a little [time]," the decentralized finance protocol said in a post linked on its website.
