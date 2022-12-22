Colangelo plans show of support for new Suns owner

Jerry Colangelo plans to offer a helping hand for the new owner of the Phoenix Suns.

On Tuesday, the Associated Press announced Mat Ishbia — a prominent mortgage executive — agreed in principle to buy the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury from embattled owner Robert Sarver for $4 billion.

Colangelo, a longtime Valley sports figure who once owned both the Suns and the Arizona Diamondbacks, said the recent purchase of the Valley sports teams is a positive step for its future.

The Valley resident became the first general manager of the Suns in 1968. He went on to put together a group to buy the team in 1987. Colangelo sold the team in 2004.

“I have not had the privilege of meeting (Ishbia),” Colangelo said. “I think that meeting is going to take place shortly, you know, when he comes into town.”

Ishbia — a former college basketball player at Michigan State — is chief executive of United Wholesale Mortgage, which bills itself as the nation’s top overall mortgage lender, the Associated Press reported.

Sarver, who has owned the Suns since 2004, agreed to sell after facing criticism from employees and fans over alleged unfair workplace practices.

In September, the conclusion of the NBA’s investigation into Sarver found he had engaged in what the league called workplace misconduct and organizational deficiencies.

Colangelo said this week’s announcement should help the organization move forward.

“I think it’s a positive move on behalf of the franchise,” Colangelo said. “The stability of knowing who is in control — I’m referring to ownership — it’s important. It’s important to the fans. It’s important to people who are expected to be supportive of the team.”

Ishbia — like Colangelo — is a former college basketball player who has had success in the business world. Forbes recently listed Ishbia’s net worth at $5.1 billion, the AP report said.

“Everything I’ve heard about Mat is very positive,” Colangelo said. “Not only is he a basketball guy, he’s self-made. He’s made a lot of money in the mortgage business. He seems passionate about the game. I know people who know him who are very positive about him and his character, etc. So, I’m looking forward to getting to know him. I think it’s good news for the community.”

The Suns should have a bright future, Colangelo said.

The former Suns owner said he wants the team to succeed.

“As far as the team is concerned — there is a lot of good, young talent that came very close to not only getting to the (NBA) Finals but winning the championship,” Colangelo said. “I want that so much for our fans, I want it for myself — having given birth to the franchise we, you know, it’s been close, but no cigar, so to speak. That’s the goal, that’s the objective. I would assume he’s in this for the longterm. He’ll just try to take it to yet another level, I’m sure.”

Colangelo knows a thing or two about winning.

He helped construct the 2001 Arizona Diamondbacks team that won the World Series and put together a Suns team that faced off against the Chicago Bulls in the 1993 NBA Finals against Michael Jordan.

Still, Colangelo wants to be “helpful and welcoming” when Ishbia arrives in the Valley.

“Well, I’m sure (Ishbia) is going to get to know the community and get to know the people in the community. You know, I’m not going to be throwing advice out — I want to get to know him and offer my support and services. If he wants that, he’ll know I’m there to support him.”