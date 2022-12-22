ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Nightly News Full Broadcast (December 25)

Death toll climbs to 36 as storm system continues to be felt nationwide, Christmas season in Florida after Hurricane Ian's devastation, and inside Notre Dame's restoration as Paris keeps Christmas spirit alive after fire.Dec. 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Christmas celebrations take shape around the world

From Christmas Eve mass in New York City to festive caroling in London. From the Pope’s message in Rome to celebrations in Bethlehem, all around the world, the Christmas holiday is underway.Dec. 24, 2022.
NBC News

Mom, dad and newborn daughter all share the same birthday

For Cassidy and Dylan Scott, baby doesn’t just make three. Nope, the birth of their daughter Lennon Kate Scott is the cause of a phenomenon for the books. On Dec. 18, Cassidy and Dylan of Alabama celebrated their birthdays and the birthdate of their firstborn, Lennon. Speaking to TODAY.com,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
NBC News

King Charles makes first Christmas speech

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth, King Charles made his first Christmas day address. He offered a message focused on those in need as well as a tribute to his late mother, buried nearby in the Chapel of St. George at Windsor.Dec. 25, 2022.
NBC News

Why the overabundance of the gift-giving season causes me discomfort

When bedroom doors fly open on Christmas morning, my kids drink in a vision of a picture-perfect Christmas — an explosion of bright colors and shiny coils of ribbons in meticulously wrapped presents. Family members amble through the front door with more gifts, so the kids form a gift-opening assembly line that starts from youngest to oldest. For hours, there is a fervent tearing of paper, a hoisting of new objects in the air, shouts of glee and the creation of piles and piles of stuff.

Comments / 0

Community Policy