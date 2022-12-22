Read full article on original website
Woman Slaps Security Guard At Milford Restaurant, Breaks His Glasses, Police Say
A 22-year-old woman from Massachusetts was charged after police said she slapped a security guard at a Connecticut restaurant and broke his glasses. Worcester County resident Grace Louder, of Holden, is charged with second-degree breach of peace and third-degree criminal mischief for the incident that happened in New Haven County on Saturday, Dec. 24, the Milford Police Department reported.
Veteran Conn. firefighter Matthias Wirth dies the day after Christmas
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Monday following the early morning death of a veteran firefighter. Matthias Wirth, a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department, was pronounced dead at Yale New Haven Hospital, after he was found unconscious and unresponsive outside a two-alarm house fire, according to the New Haven Register.
NBC Connecticut
West Hartford's Plan to Address Traffic, Pedestrian Safety Met With Mixed Reactions
West Hartford Police have released the names of three people killed in a two-car traffic accident on Sunday. Raheim Dantae Barry Nelson (17 years old) , Faye Dawson-Judkins (52 years old) and 55-year-old Novelette Bailey (55 years old), all from Hartford, died in the accident. The Christmas morning tragedy; took place on Simsbury Rd., just before 7am yesterday.
NBC Connecticut
West Hartford to Form Task Force After Recent String of Fatal Crashes
West Hartford is putting together a task force after a series of fatal crashes and pedestrian accidents in town. The latest happened Sunday morning on Simsbury Road. Three people died in the Chirstmas morning two-car crash around 6:50 a.m. near Timberwood Road. “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by the...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Risk Of Injury To A Minor
#BridgeportCT–On December 26, 2022, at approximately 9:10 am Bridgeport Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Sherwood Avenue on the report of a kidnapping. The victim, a 14-year-old child, reported that two women sitting on a bench near the intersection of Wood Avenue & Olive Street attempted to kidnap him. Video surveillance in that area showed suspicious criminal activity. The video surveillance did not indicate an attempted kidnapping.
newstalknewengland.com
4 People Shot In Hartford, Connecticut On Christmas Morning
Police in Hartford, Connecticut are investigating three separate Christmas morning shootings. Around 1:00 a.m. Police located a male in his 30s shot on Allyn Street. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. On Chadwick Street around 4:30 a.m. a man and a woman were shot. They were...
Eyewitness News
Mom, son died in Christmas morning crash in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn (WFSB) - Three people have died following an accident on Simsbury Road. Two cars crashed shortly before 6:49 a.m. Sunday morning. Two occupants were pronounced dead on the scene while the third was transported to the hospital. The third victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
"Heartbreaking": W. Hartford traffic fatalities
West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor plans a task force on traffic safety following a deadly crash Christmas Day and two pedestrian deaths in the previous week
Firefighter Dies After Responding To Early Morning Blaze At North Haven House
A Connecticut firefighter has died from injuries he suffered responding to a house fire early in the morning. A 46-year-old North Haven firefighter died from injuries he sustained while responding to a blaze at a residence on Quinnipiac Avenue in North Haven on the morning of Monday, Dec. 26, WTNH reported. The firefighter's name has not been released yet, the news outlet reported.
News 12
Police: Ridgefield woman arrested for DUI operating without license at Cider Mill School
A woman from Ridgefield was arrested and charged for a DUI and operating a vehicle without a license at Cider Mill School. On Dec. 22, Wilton police say they responded to a report of a possible intoxicated driver at Cider Mill School on 240 School Road. While en route, officers were advised that she was seen getting into a white 2019 Nissan Sentra and driving out of the parking lot.
Changes for Asylum Avenue?
The thing about the proposed Asylum Avenue changes is that the plan is all over the place. Was the lead on this project a Gemini, because if so, I get it. You want to use every crayon in the box. But there’s a time and place for that, and it’s not when people’s lives are at stake. I’d even get it if the number of existing car lanes changed every block, but that’s not even close to being the case. I’m working my ass off to give the benefit of the doubt here.
Police: One dead after double shooting in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after a double shooting on Walnut Street in Waterbury Monday night. Waterbury police responded to the report of a shooting at approximately 8:38 p.m. in the area of 264 Walnut Street. Upon arrival, police located two men who sustained gunshot wounds. Authorities ID 3 killed in West […]
Eyewitness News
North Haven officials investigate overnight structure fire
Wendell and Lorin announce the news and weather on Monday Dec. 26. Volunteers deliver meals to those in need Christmas morning. The Salvation Army had over 100 volunteers come out and hand deliver meals to towns all over. Task force created after deadly Christmas morning crash in West Hartford. Updated:...
Firefighter dies, 13 people displaced in North Haven blaze
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A firefighter died battling a residential blaze in North Haven on Monday morning. Officials have identified the firefighter as 46-year-old Matthias Wirtz, a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department. He leaves behind his wife and mother. News 8 learned Wirtz was also a first responder during the 9/11 […]
3 injured in crash that involved Connecticut State Police trooper
CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people, including a Connecticut State Police trooper, were taken to the hospital Sunday after a crash in Clinton, according to authorities. The crash happened at about 6 p.m. at the intersection of West Main Street and Hull Street, according to authorities. The trooper, who was driving a 2018 Ford Taurus, […]
Police: Man dies after hit and run on Division Street in Derby
DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) – The victim of a hit-and-run has died after succumbing to the injuries he sustained after being struck by a car in Derby, police said. The victim had been hit by a car on Division Street near the railroad crossing at approximately 9:21 p.m. on Dec. 15. The car that struck the […]
NBC Connecticut
Veteran Firefighter Dies While Battling Blaze in North Haven
A firefighter died while fighting a fire in North Haven early Monday morning, according to fire officials. The fire broke out in a multi-family home at 27 Quinnipiac Avenue just after 1 a.m. Chief Paul Januszewski identified the fallen firefighter as 46-year-old Matthias Wirtz. He was a 22-year veteran of...
newbritainindependent.com
Happening in New Britain Dec 26th to Jan 1st
New Britain city meetings and community events coming up during the week of Monday, December 26, 2022 to Sunday, January 1, 2023, include…. Editor’s note: If you would like to submit an event for inclusion in the New Britain Progressive weekly events articles, or would like to update something already listed, here, feel free to visit this web page. NBHS home games are shown on the CIAC website at a date prior to the publication of this article. Efforts are made to keep the weekly events articles up-to-date, but, with changes that may occur because of rescheduling, weather, the COVID-19 pandemic or other reasons, it is recommended to contact the event organizers to determine any cancellations or changes.
NBC Connecticut
Residents Displaced By Tragic North Haven Fire Look For Answers
More than a dozen people are out of their homes after the holidays due to a fire at an apartment building in North Haven. A veteran firefighter died while fighting the fire on Quinnipiac Avenue, which started just after 1 a.m. Monday. Although all of the people who live in...
NBC Connecticut
Meriden Drive-Thru Light Display Busy on Christmas Day
Many headed to a special light display that brightened spirits in Meriden on Christmas Day. But this year severe weather forced crews to briefly dim the show. Families loaded into cars to gaze out at a brilliant holiday drive-thru light display in Hubbard Park. “We just like the whole experience....
