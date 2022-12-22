ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

Two arrested after alleged shoplifting, injuring two West Springfield officers during chase

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11FKve_0jrqf34k00

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people from Connecticut will be charged with attempted murder after an alleged shoplifting and injuring two police officers during a chase.

According to West Springfield Police, officers were called to Stop & Shop on Riverdale Street for a report of a woman shoplifting around 3:00 p.m. Thursday. The suspect, 35-year-old Marieliz Morales of Hartford, Connecticut, was confronted by a Loss Prevention Officer at the grocery store after she had allegedly attempted to exit the store with a shopping cart full of items.

Chicopee man arrested for deadly pedestrian accident on Chicopee St.

Morales attempted to run away as police were arriving in the area. An officer ordered Morales to stop but she continued running to a waiting vehicle being operated by 36-year-old Carmelo Vega of Hartford, Connecticut.

Morales got into the vehicle, but as an officer reached to stop her, Vega began to accelerate the vehicle, causing the door to close on the officer, and dragged him until he eventually broke free. He was then run over by the rear tires of the vehicle.

Vega continued to drive to the access road between the Stop & Shop and Kohl’s parking lots when another officer arrived and positions his vehicle to attempt to stop Vega’s vehicle. However, Vega allegedly accelerated and rammed into the police cruiser’s driver’s side, injuring the second officer and entrapping him.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20VsLt_0jrqf34k00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S3e3L_0jrqf34k00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DZMNS_0jrqf34k00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FgXqS_0jrqf34k00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YoFFw_0jrqf34k00
    Credit: West Springfield Police Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jEUOj_0jrqf34k00
    Credit: West Springfield Police Department

The suspected vehicle continued in an attempt to get away but got stuck on a patron’s car. Vega then allegedly attempted to drive over a traffic island but the vehicle got stuck. Both suspects got out of the vehicle and ran away.

A third officer working a traffic detail in the area found Morales running and arrested her. More officers arrived as Vega continued to run away through neighboring businesses, taking off a pair of pants while running away.

A K-9 Unit was called in to track Vega, who was eventually found in front of the nearby movie theater and arrested.

West Springfield Police search the vehicle and seized several crack cocaine rocks and two baggies of powder cocaine in the center console.

Vega has been charged with the following:

  • Attempted Murder (2 counts)
  • Assault and Battery w/ Dangerous Weapon (motor vehicle) (2 counts)
  • Assault and Battery on a Police Officer (2 counts )
  • Possession of a Class B Drug (2 counts)
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident (2 counts)
  • Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident
  • Shoplifting by Absorption $250+
  • Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle
  • Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle
  • MTC warrant Fugitive from Justice

Morales has been charged with the following:

  • Attempted Murder (2 counts)
  • Assault and Battery w/ Dangerous Weapon (motor vehicle) (2 counts)
  • Assault and Battery on a Police Officer (2 counts )
  • Possession of a Class B Drug (2 counts)
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident (2 counts)
  • Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident
  • Shoplifting by Absorption $250+

The two officers injured were taken to the hospital but were later released with minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WWLP

